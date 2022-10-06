Read full article on original website
WCNC
South Carolina hospitals get new violence reporting system
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new reporting system for workplace violence has been rolled out for South Carolina hospitals. The goal is to get a better understanding of where assaults are happening and find solutions. Medical experts say assaults on health care workers are going up. According to a national...
FOX Carolina
Man accused of killing 3 family members, including Atlantic Beach town councilman, chief says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A 25-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing three of his family members in Richland and Horry counties. Matthew Dewitt was taken into custody after a search warrant was executed in Atlantic Beach on Monday afternoon. It led to a heavy police presence and streets being closed off. The suspect was taken into custody at Dewitt Apartments.
Report: Woman arrested for transporting suitcases full of weed through South Carolina airport
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A California woman was arrested Wednesday at the Charleston International Airport after she allegedly transported two suitcases full of weed from California. According to the report, law enforcement received a tip that someone may be carrying “a large quantity of narcotics” on an American Airlines connecting flight from Charlotte, after an […]
'Road rage' incident at Union County school leads to arrest
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A person was arrested after investigators say they brandished a firearm at another driver before driving to a Union County high school. According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, the incident began on Cuthbertson Road when a driver brandished a firearm at another driver. After doing this, the person drove into Cuthbertson High School to drop off a sibling.
WIS-TV
Deputies respond to Lower Richland High School
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is at the scene of Lower Richland High School Monday. RCSD said they were investigating after a phone call reported a school shooting. Investigators found no active shooter or evidence of a shooting. Notice a spelling or grammar error in...
North Carolina seeks novel overhaul of teacher licenses in effort to lure and keep teachers
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s proposed new teacher licensure system would be a pioneering experiment in deciding whether someone can be a teacher based on student growth. If approved, North Carolina would join just two other states — Maryland and Louisiana — in requiring its 100,000 teachers to...
fortmillsun.com
Baxter Attorney Runs Against Ex-Tega Cay Mayor in New State District 66 Race
In a race getting little attention, a Baxter Village attorney is running against the former Tega Cay mayor for a newly-redrawn state District 66. Carla Litrenta promotes herself as a moderate Democrat who would serve as a voice for the people and reach across the political aisle to serve her constituents. David O’Neal, the Republican candidate, retired as Tega Cay mayor and then volunteered to run for the state legislature when no one else stepped forward in the party. He aims to make public safety a top priority. The new district covers portions of Fort Mill west of I-77 into Tega Cay.
5 found shot to death in South Carolina home
Several people are reportedly dead in an Inman home, and Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths.
Women in south Charlotte neighborhood say man has been stalking them
CHARLOTTE — A south Charlotte community is on edge after several women say a man has been stalking them. The women say they’ve been approached in Madison Park, which is along Park and Woodlawn roads. They said the community needs protection from Ryan Knight. The district attorney says...
Gun pointed during road rage fit near a Waxhaw high school
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An adult is in custody after pulling a gun on another vehicle during a fit of road rage before a school drop-off Monday in Waxhaw, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said an adult was arrested Monday morning on the campus of Cuthbertson High School following a […]
cn2.com
Person Identified in Driving Vehicle Into Lancaster Grocery Store
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Investigators in Lancaster County are working to figure out why a person crashed their SUV into a Food Lion store during business hours over the weekend. Here are pictures released by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office of the person identified in driving that car....
Charlotte teen shaken up after Burger King robbed: 'Him and I were the only ones in the building at one point'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A teenage girl is shaken up after she said she was face to face with a gunman when a West Charlotte Burger King was robbed over the weekend. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department still searching for the man involved in that robbery. This is also not the first time that the same fast-food restaurant has been held up this year.
One person dead after armed robbery call in east Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed in east Charlotte overnight Sunday. Officers responded to a call about an armed robbery along Eastway Drive, not far from Kilborne Drive, just before 1 a.m. A man was found dead...
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Police say 14-year-old girl never returned home from school
SUMTER, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a teenage girl who never returned home from school. Kaylee Mickens, 14, was last seen Friday morning in Sumter when she was dropped off at her school. Authorities say she failed to return home following classes.
WYFF4.com
Authorities called to death investigation in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said deputies are on scene for an incident in Inman. They said they received a call around 7:45 p.m. on Bobo Drive. Authorities told WYFF News 4, multiple deaths are being investigated at the address but they did not give an...
CMPD searching for missing Charlotte woman
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a woman who was last seen Saturday, Oct. 8. Willie Mae McLean, 91, was last seen around 6:30 p.m. at her home along Coronet Way near Bungalow Road in Charlotte, according to police. McLean was last seen wearing pink pajamas and a pink house coat.
WATCH: Lancaster Co. deputies search for woman accused of slamming car into Food Lion
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Lancaster County deputies are looking for a woman who they said drove right into a local Food Lion Sunday. Channel 9′s Tina Terry could see the damage the car did to the entrance of the grocery store on Airport Road. She said the door is boarded up and needs repairs.
WCNC
Pedestrian killed after being trapped under bus while crossing Uptown street
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A bus driver is facing charges in connection with a crash that killed a pedestrian in Uptown Charlotte Sunday evening, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to the area of South Cedar Street and West 4th Street around 7 p.m. Sunday for a crash involving a pedestrian and a bus. When officers arrived, they found a person pinned underneath a 2013 Van Hool commuter coach bus.
Man accused of killing woman, son in Fort Mill remains in jail
“Him and his blue pick-up truck go up and down the street every once in a while,” said Alexander Schlekewy, one of Bumgardner’s neighbors.
Police: Death investigation underway in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a death in west Charlotte Friday afternoon. Officers said they responded to the incident along Tuckaseegee Road, just off I-85 just after 12:45 p.m. Police initially ruled the incident as a homicide but later said it had been ruled a...
WCNC
