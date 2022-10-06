ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, SC

WCNC

South Carolina hospitals get new violence reporting system

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new reporting system for workplace violence has been rolled out for South Carolina hospitals. The goal is to get a better understanding of where assaults are happening and find solutions. Medical experts say assaults on health care workers are going up. According to a national...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX Carolina

Man accused of killing 3 family members, including Atlantic Beach town councilman, chief says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A 25-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing three of his family members in Richland and Horry counties. Matthew Dewitt was taken into custody after a search warrant was executed in Atlantic Beach on Monday afternoon. It led to a heavy police presence and streets being closed off. The suspect was taken into custody at Dewitt Apartments.
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Report: Woman arrested for transporting suitcases full of weed through South Carolina airport

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A California woman was arrested Wednesday at the Charleston International Airport after she allegedly transported two suitcases full of weed from California. According to the report, law enforcement received a tip that someone may be carrying “a large quantity of narcotics” on an American Airlines connecting flight from Charlotte, after an […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCNC

'Road rage' incident at Union County school leads to arrest

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A person was arrested after investigators say they brandished a firearm at another driver before driving to a Union County high school. According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, the incident began on Cuthbertson Road when a driver brandished a firearm at another driver. After doing this, the person drove into Cuthbertson High School to drop off a sibling.
UNION COUNTY, NC
WIS-TV

Deputies respond to Lower Richland High School

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is at the scene of Lower Richland High School Monday. RCSD said they were investigating after a phone call reported a school shooting. Investigators found no active shooter or evidence of a shooting. Notice a spelling or grammar error in...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
fortmillsun.com

Baxter Attorney Runs Against Ex-Tega Cay Mayor in New State District 66 Race

In a race getting little attention, a Baxter Village attorney is running against the former Tega Cay mayor for a newly-redrawn state District 66. Carla Litrenta promotes herself as a moderate Democrat who would serve as a voice for the people and reach across the political aisle to serve her constituents. David O’Neal, the Republican candidate, retired as Tega Cay mayor and then volunteered to run for the state legislature when no one else stepped forward in the party. He aims to make public safety a top priority. The new district covers portions of Fort Mill west of I-77 into Tega Cay.
Queen City News

Gun pointed during road rage fit near a Waxhaw high school

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An adult is in custody after pulling a gun on another vehicle during a fit of road rage before a school drop-off Monday in Waxhaw, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said an adult was arrested Monday morning on the campus of Cuthbertson High School following a […]
WAXHAW, NC
WCNC

Charlotte teen shaken up after Burger King robbed: 'Him and I were the only ones in the building at one point'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A teenage girl is shaken up after she said she was face to face with a gunman when a West Charlotte Burger King was robbed over the weekend. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department still searching for the man involved in that robbery. This is also not the first time that the same fast-food restaurant has been held up this year.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WJCL

Missing in South Carolina: Police say 14-year-old girl never returned home from school

SUMTER, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a teenage girl who never returned home from school. Kaylee Mickens, 14, was last seen Friday morning in Sumter when she was dropped off at her school. Authorities say she failed to return home following classes.
WCNC

CMPD searching for missing Charlotte woman

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a woman who was last seen Saturday, Oct. 8. Willie Mae McLean, 91, was last seen around 6:30 p.m. at her home along Coronet Way near Bungalow Road in Charlotte, according to police. McLean was last seen wearing pink pajamas and a pink house coat.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Pedestrian killed after being trapped under bus while crossing Uptown street

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A bus driver is facing charges in connection with a crash that killed a pedestrian in Uptown Charlotte Sunday evening, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to the area of South Cedar Street and West 4th Street around 7 p.m. Sunday for a crash involving a pedestrian and a bus. When officers arrived, they found a person pinned underneath a 2013 Van Hool commuter coach bus.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Police: Death investigation underway in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a death in west Charlotte Friday afternoon. Officers said they responded to the incident along Tuckaseegee Road, just off I-85 just after 12:45 p.m. Police initially ruled the incident as a homicide but later said it had been ruled a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

