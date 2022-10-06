ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowan County, NC

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office offering $10,000 for information about man found dead in burning camper

By Emily Mikkelsen
 4 days ago

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A $10,000 reward is being offered for information about a man who was killed in August.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, on August 21, just before 10 p.m., someone driving by saw a camper on fire on St. Peters Church Road in Salisbury and called 911. Firefighters put out the fire and located the body of Michael James Mitchke inside.

Investigators believe this was a homicide, and deputies have been investigating since. The sheriff’s office is now offering a reward for information about his death.

In addition to the $10,000 reward being offered by the sheriff’s office, the family of Michael Mitchke has opted to offer a reward of $10,000 for information as well.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should call the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office for Lt. Ryan Barkley, at (704) 216-8711; or Detective Kevin Holshouser, at (704) 216-8702.

