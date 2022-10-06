ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferndale, CA

humboldtsports.com

Tigers win at Ferndale to put themselves back in the mix

While some people around the league may have written them off a little prematurely, the Arcata Tigers clearly aren’t ready to throw the towel in just yet. On Saturday, the Tigers put themselves right back in the hunt for a league title with an impressive 26-16 win at Ferndale.
ARCATA, CA
North Coast Journal

Tavern 1888 Opens in Eagle House

After 13 months of renovation and preparation, Tavern 1888 has "soft opened" in the Eagle House in Old Town Eureka (139 Second St.). The official grand opening is set for Friday, Oct. 14 and Jennifer Metz, co-owner of the Inn at 2nd & C and Phatsy Kline's Parlor Lounge, says, "We're excited to make it official." The former home of Gallagher's seats 60, says Metz, between the dining room and the bar/lounge area.
mendofever.com

Bureau of Land Management Lifts Fire Restrictions in Mendocino, Humboldt, Del Norte, and Other Northwest Counties

The following is a press release issued by the Bureau of Land Management:. The Bureau of Land Management has eased some fire restrictions on public lands managed by its Arcata and Redding field offices in Humboldt, Mendocino, Del Norte, Trinity, Shasta, Butte, Tehama and Siskiyou counties. The terminated fire prevention orders can be found here and here.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

THE HUMBOLDT HUSTLE: For These Entrepreneurs, a Mobile Bar Operating Out of a Horse Trailer Has Been Both a Business and a Path From Solitude to Community

The Pony Keg Mobile Bar was a 1970s horse trailer. At least until the day co-owners and operators, Kara Bennett and Hailee Nolte purchased it from a Craigslist seller in Sacramento. Today, it is pink, repurposed and filled with a collection of decorative mementos that make it quintessential Humboldt. “It’s...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE] Bluffs Slide out Between Garberville and Redway

Redwood Drive, the well-traveled road between Garberville and Redway in Southern Humboldt, is a mess this morning after the bluffs slid across the asphalt. The first call came through at 9:42 a.m. Please remember that this story is unfolding. Information is being reported as we gather it. However, some of...
REDWAY, CA
activenorcal.com

‘Lucky to be Alive’: Surfer Details Vicious Shark Attack on Northern California Coast

Jared Trainor was excited for another fun day surfing on the Northern California coast on Sunday. The Fortuna man was on his way to Centerville Beach in Humboldt County, which the 31-year-old technician heard was a good place for surfers. Even with his excitement, he recalls having a thought during the drive to the beach – Sharktober.
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Jay Aubrey Lewis, 1972-2022

Jay Aubrey Lewis, born December 3, 1972 in Ft. Bragg, was a gift from God, a reward from Heaven. (Psalm 127:3) Heaven sent. Born to Michael Jay Lewis and Belinda (Crook) Lewis. A blessing from God. Survived by his parents, stepmother, Anita Lewis, half brother Michael Lewis, half sister Natasha...
susanvillestuff.com

CHP Incident: Three Suffer Major Injuries in Highway 139 Collision

Three people were injured Friday morning in a three-car collision that occurred approximately five miles south of the Termo/Grasshopper Road on Highway 139. According to details provided by the Susanville office of the California Highway Patrol, at around 8:13a.m., the driver of a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado, identified as Portland resident Brian Madison, was travelling southbound on the highway at an unknown speed.
SUSANVILLE, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Bomb Threat Prompts Lockdown at Mad River Community Hospital Saturday Morning

Mad River Community Hospital in Arcata was under a short lockdown late Saturday morning after someone called in a bomb threat, David Neal, chief executive of the hospital, confirmed with the Outpost this afternoon. The threat occurred at about 11:55 a.m., Neal said, when the hospital received a call from...
ARCATA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Floyd Everett Squires III, 1946-2022

Floyd Everett Squires III passed away unexpectedly on September 18, 2022. Betty, his beloved wife, life partner and best friend, was by his side. Floyd was born April 17, 1946 to Floyd E. Squires, Jr. and Ruth Squires in Hayden, Colorado. He moved to Eureka with his parents at four years of age.
lostcoastoutpost.com

THE CANNABIS CONVERSATION: Farewell, Humboldt

It is with some sadness I share that I’ve left Humboldt. After 43 years in the area, I moved to SoCal to serve as Grow Manager for Glass House Farms. I’ll be working on exciting collaborations in the area of genetics and am excited to farm at scale.
lostcoastoutpost.com

Eureka Resident Arrested on Suspicion of Meth Sales

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Oct. 8, 2022, at about 4:30 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies and K9 Yahtzee conducted a probation search at a residence associated with a wanted felony warrant suspect on the 2900 block of Harris Street in Eureka. The suspect,...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Local Volunteer Firefighter Sustains Serious Head Injury – Can You Help?

A local, volunteer firefighter is fighting for his life after a devastating accident that occurred while cutting firewood. Brian French has been a volunteer firefighter with the Southern Trinity Volunteer Fire Department for 8 years. Brian, a local man born in Garberville now living in Mad River, was hit by a snag that caused a major head injury, skull fracture and brain bleed. He was airlifted to Santa Rosa where he underwent brain surgery but remains sedated due to seizures.
MAD RIVER, CA
kymkemp.com

EPD Serves Search Warrant Near 20-30 Park This Morning

This morning, the Eureka Police Department and members of the Humboldt County Swat Team served a warrant around 11 a.m. in the 2500 block of Pine Street just north of 20-30 Park. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Bearcat was also at the scene. At this point, EPD spokesperson Brittany Powell...
kymkemp.com

Man Arrested in Eureka After Allegation of Domestic Violence

Please note the incident occurred at the Shell Station on Myrtle–not the Chevron as inaccurately stated by our reporter. [Video by Ryan Hutson]. A little before 1 p.m., Eureka Police responded to the Shell station on Myrtle Avenue in Eureka for the report of a domestic violence incident. When...
lostcoastoutpost.com

Suspect in Mad River Hospital Bomb Threat Known for ‘Behavioral Health’ Issues, Arcata Police Say; No Actual Threat to Hospital

On 10/8/2022 at about 11:57am, officers from the Arcata Police Department responded to Mad River Community Hospital on the report of a bomb threat. While responding to secure the hospital, which had been placed on a lockdown per their protocol, Arcata Communications was able to quickly identify the caller. The caller is known to the Arcata Police Department from previous contacts with them which have consisted of behavioral health assistance. Due to these prior contacts with Arcata Police Officers, it was quickly determined that there was no threat to the hospital or community.
ARCATA, CA

