New locally made beer raising money for derecho ReLeaf recovery
CORALVILLE, Iowa — A new beer from Backpocket Brewing in Coralville will help raise money for the ReLeaf recovery in Cedar Rapids after the 2020 August Derecho knocked out a majority of the city's trees. '8-10 Recovery Red IPA' is a new beer that will be on tap not...
Tom Harkin Trailhead temporarily closing for construction
Coralville — Monday night, Coralville Parks and Recreation (Parks & Rec) announced they will temporarily close the Tom Harkin Trailhead. The closure is to to accommodate construction of a trail connection along Camp Cardinal Boulevard. Restrooms will remain open for use and detour of the Clear Creek Trail has...
Especially For You Race has record 15,800 registrants, raising nearly $500K
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A record-setting 15,800 people registered for the 32nd annual Especially for You Race Against Breast Cancer. The race took place Sunday morning at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids. This year’s race came in just above the previous record of 15,792 participants...
Longtime Dubuque business changes hands, moving to new location
A longtime Dubuque business has changed hands, and the new owner is readying to move to a new location. Hendricks Feed & Seed Co., which currently occupies both 880 and 898 Central Ave., officially came under the ownership of Rodney Schroeder last week. He plans to move the store to 2040 Kerper Blvd. in March.
Newbo hosts Progress Iowa Corn Fest
Cedar Rapids — Saturday afternoon, officials invited residents to attend the Progress Iowa Corn Fest in the Newbo District. The event kicked off at 11 a.m. in front of the Newbo City Market. The festival featured:. A Kids Zone. Family-friendly games. Live music. Lunch provided by the Newbo City...
Wait, We’re Getting Our First Inch of Snow in Eastern Iowa Soon?
It's been a beautiful fall so far in eastern Iowa. Leaves are about to hit their peak color change. Kids are picking out Halloween costumes, and pumpkin spice-flavored drinks are being served to basic, I mean, fall fans everywhere. But is their s-s-s-snow in the near future? Measurable snow in...
No one injured after barn fire in Cedar Rapids on Saturday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — No one was hurt after a barn caught fire in Cedar Rapids on Saturday afternoon. The person in the house associated with the barn noticed the fire, removed a pet from the barn and called 911. Cedar Rapids firefighters arrived around 4...
Several people displaced after apartment fire in Coralville over the weekend
CORALVILLE, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Several people are out of their homes after a fire in Coralville Saturday night. The Coralville Fire Department responded to a fire at an apartment building in the 300 block of 2nd Street around 7 pm Saturday. The fire was located between the...
Photos: Fire breaks out in Coralville on Highway 6
First responders arrived to the scene where a fire broke out at 304 2nd St. in Coralville, Iowa, around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night. Two firetrucks, alongside several firefighters, were actively spraying water to put out the fire. According to the Iowa City Police Log, the fire originated on the third floor of the building on the North side.
Nightly closures this week on portion of I-80 near Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Weather permitting, all east and westbound lanes on I-80 will be closed nightly Monday, October 10 through Thursday, October 13. Eastbound traffic will be detoured to Exit 93, Melrose Avenue. Westbound traffic will be detoured to Exit 2, Forevergreen Road. Closure hours:
CCAN and RFI hold Reproductive Rights Rally
Iowa City — The Corridor Community Action Network (CCAN) and Repros For Iowa (RFI) held a Reproductive Rights Rally at the Pentacrest Lawn Sunday evening. Great Plains Action Society. Claiming Disability. LLC. Beloved Community Initiative. JustChurch. This event was in unison with Women's March's call for a National Weekend...
Johnson County Democrats hosts Annual Fall Barbecue
Iowa City — The Johnson County Democratic Party hosted their Annual Fall Barbecue at the Johnson County Fair Grounds Sunday evening. The Annual Fall Barbecue has been an Iowa tradition for nearly 40 years. The event kicked off at 4 p.m., featuring key note addresses provided by local government...
One injured in shooting at Cedar Rapids apartment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was taken to the hospital on Sunday afternoon after police say he was shot at an apartment complex in southwest Cedar Rapids. Police responded to the shooting at the apartment complex, located in the 2200 block of C Street SW, just after 4 p.m.
Fire causes heavy damage to Linn County barn
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire ravaged a barn on the edge of Cedar Rapids on Saturday morning, according to officials. At around 11:22 a.m, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a fire at 5511 Tower Terrace Road NE. The report initially came from a person living in the home near the barn, with flames visible from an opening on the side. By the time firefighters arrived at the scene, much of the barn had caught fire.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Iowa
If you happen to live in Iowa and you are looking for new places to explore, you are in luck because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. They are great choices for people of all ages and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in any of these places.
Williamsburg firefighters battle late night blaze
Williamsburg firefighters battled a mobile home fire late Thursday night and early Friday morning. According to a news release on the Williamsburg Fire Department Facebook page, 17 firefighters and five trucks responded to a structure fire at 550 Hawkeye Drive just after 11pm. Arriving firefighters report seeing a single-wide mobile...
Man Critical After Cedar Rapids Shooting
(Cedar Rapids, IA) — A man’s in critical, but stable condition after being shot in Cedar Rapids. Police say the man was shot in the chest around 4 p.m. yesterday in the 22-hundred block of C Street SW. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Cedar Rapids Police.
No injuries after vehicle crashes into Geneva Tower
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Police are investigating a crash that happened right outside Geneva Tower on Monday. Witnesses told our crew on scene the vehicle hopped the curb and hit the concrete pole outside the front door, backed up and hit the building a second time. The vehicle and...
Cedar Rapids surgeon achieves milestone in robotic surgery
A milestone has been reached for St. Lukes surgeon Dr. Jonathan Rippentrop. He just completed his 1,500 surgery using the da Vinci Single Port SP, a robotic system that allows certain urological surgeries to be. performed with a tiny incision, which reduces the patient's recovery time. St. Luke’s is the...
