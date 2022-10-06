TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — One year after upsetting Alabama at Kyle Field, the Texas A&M Aggies pushed the Crimson Tide to the brink again, losing on an incomplete pass at the goal line as time expired to fall 24-20. The Aggie defense starred in the first half, holding Alabama scoreless in the first quarter. Texas A&M then forced three second quarter turnovers, leading to 14 Aggie points.

