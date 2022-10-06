NBA 2K League, Australia’s National Basketball League announce agreement to launch expansion team, NBL OZ Gaming

The Phoenix Suns dropped to 1-2 in preseason play after Monday's 107-105 loss at Denver after having a nine-point lead early in the second half. Devin Booker paced the Suns with 20 points on 5-of-17 shooting (2-of-9 from 3). Deandre Ayton posted a double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds while Mikal Bridges added 14 points, hitting 3-of-5 from deep. ...

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 28 MINUTES AGO