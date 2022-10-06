ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

Start Up Minot hopes to bring entrepreneurs to Minot

By Jordan Rodriguez
KX News
KX News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e6BCr_0iPBZN2R00

MINOT, N.D. ( KXNET ) — According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, small businesses in our state employ about 200,000 people.

We also rank number one in the country in the number of start-ups, and the reason for this ranking?

The continued success of programs, like Start Up Minot.

About a year ago the Minot Chamber of Commerce wanted to do something for more than just our local businesses and start something for entrepreneurs in the area.

Start Up Minot Academy provides networking and business opportunities for start-up businesses in Minot.

“We think that both that class and the networking event are great tools for entrepreneurs, for new businesses to use to grow and strengthen themselves,” said Minot Chamber of Commerce EDC Economic Development Specialist, Mark Lyman.

Another part of this program is a 10-week course where entrepreneurs can take a deeper dive into their business plan such as marketing and understanding their margins.

Be a Beaver Days at Minot State University

While learning the ins and outs of starting a business, guest speakers such as Dorothy Henke from Dot’s Pretzels also help entrepreneurs navigate their way through challenges.

“So we’re hoping to give them the different tools that they need. This kind of course gives them the basic understanding that they need to run a business,” added Lyman.

Minot Chamber of Commerce understands that local businesses are the backbone of the community, and want to ensure that Minot maintains a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem.

“This country is run by small businesses, it’s run by people who employ two people, or 10 people, or 50 people. Those are all small businesses but a lot of those people are just passionate about what they do, they aren’t necessarily passionate about running their business,” said Lyman.

Each class does require a small fee.

And with the success they’re seeing so far this year, Start Up Minot will have more classes in the coming year.

Start Up Minot is open to all and takes place on the second Thursday of every month at 7:30 in the morning.

For more information on this program please visit the Minot Chamber of Commerce website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Rodeo players in the lead

The circuit finals, the crown jewel of pro rodeo for the Dakotas will take place on Oct. 14-16 in Minot at the North Dakota State Fair Center.
MINOT, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Minot, ND
Minot, ND
Business
Minot, ND
Sports
Minot, ND
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Opportunities#Entrepreneurs#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry#Minot Academy#Minot State University#Dot S Pretzels
KX News

In Case You Missed It: 10/1-10/7

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — This week, KX’s reports were stuffed with crime stories. Coming hot off the heels of the Nikki Entzel trial, discussions of murder were at the forefront of our headlines. Here are the top five stories that shook KX’s website this week. #1: Nikki Entzel Trial Nikki Entzel, accused of conspiring with […]
BISMARCK, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Sports
KX News

Body found on Highway 83 south of Minot

MINOT, ND (KXNET) — The body of a man was found in a rural area near the 4500 block of Highway 83 south of Minot by the Ward County Sheriff’s Department on October 1st. According to the Sheriff’s Department, officers responded to a report of a deceased male who, upon investigation, is estimated to have […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

BRB- Carrie: The Musical brings buckets of fear to Dakota Stage

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Why go into the closet when you can go down to the Dakota Stage this weekend, for an unusual spin on a horror classic? Originally published by horror icon Stephen King in 1974, Carrie — about a young girl who awakens tremendous power to punish those who pushed her too far […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX News

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy