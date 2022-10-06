Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
October Idaho Wildfire Updates
Idaho (CBS2) — 20 wildfires and a prescribed burn in the Payette National Forest continue to burn in Idaho as the Gem State moves further into fall. Most of Idaho sits about 5-10 degrees above normal temperatures for this time of year, largely due to a high-pressure system that is encapsulating much of the Pacific Northwest. Still, temperatures are much cooler than in the hot summer months, which has allowed fire crews to make considerable progress on several fires.
Post Register
Opinion: Do we really need to change the Idaho Constitution?
Jerry: The November 8th elections are only one month away. Carrie: Did you know our Legislature has a proposed amendment to the Idaho Constitution on the November ballot?
Post Register
Pets from shelters impacted by Hurricane Ian arrive in Boise
BOISE, ID (CBS2 NEWS) — Dozens of pets from Florida shelters arrived in Boise on Sunday afternoon. Boise is the first stop on a three-stop journey made by Good Flights. Good Flights is a program of Greater Good Charities, in partnership with the Humane Society of the United States. The organizations are moving shelter pets out of areas impacted by Hurricane Ian to make room for the ongoing influx of homeless and lost pets due to the storm.
Post Register
Florida shrimpers race to get battered fleet back to sea
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The seafood industry in southwest Florida is racing against time and the elements to save what’s left of a major shrimping fleet — and a lifestyle — that was battered by Hurricane Ian. The storm's ferocious wind and powerful surge...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Post Register
North Shore still leads Texas 6A rankings after top 25 win
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com’s high school rankings after Week 7, distributed by The Associated Press.
Comments / 0