Idaho State

Post Register

October Idaho Wildfire Updates

Idaho (CBS2) — 20 wildfires and a prescribed burn in the Payette National Forest continue to burn in Idaho as the Gem State moves further into fall. Most of Idaho sits about 5-10 degrees above normal temperatures for this time of year, largely due to a high-pressure system that is encapsulating much of the Pacific Northwest. Still, temperatures are much cooler than in the hot summer months, which has allowed fire crews to make considerable progress on several fires.
IDAHO STATE
Pets from shelters impacted by Hurricane Ian arrive in Boise

BOISE, ID (CBS2 NEWS) — Dozens of pets from Florida shelters arrived in Boise on Sunday afternoon. Boise is the first stop on a three-stop journey made by Good Flights. Good Flights is a program of Greater Good Charities, in partnership with the Humane Society of the United States. The organizations are moving shelter pets out of areas impacted by Hurricane Ian to make room for the ongoing influx of homeless and lost pets due to the storm.
BOISE, ID
Florida shrimpers race to get battered fleet back to sea

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The seafood industry in southwest Florida is racing against time and the elements to save what’s left of a major shrimping fleet — and a lifestyle — that was battered by Hurricane Ian. The storm's ferocious wind and powerful surge...
FLORIDA STATE
