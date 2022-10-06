Read full article on original website
Jonesboro church spreads kindness across the community
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Church services were shortened Sunday morning at Southwest Church of Christ. That’s because members chose to carry a message of compassion and kindness throughout Jonesboro, through an annual community service event known as “Overflow.”. This year, the church put together over 30 community service...
Walk, run, roll to help the disabled
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Dozens came out to walk, run, and roll for our community’s disabled. Saturday was the second annual Walk-Run-Roll Family and Pet Walk hosted by the Jonesboro Human Development Center. The family-friendly event welcomed all, even your furry friends. Some residents attending the event say they...
Northeast Arkansans for Animals provides low cost clinic
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A deadline is approaching for those who want to register for a low-cost vaccination clinic. Northeast Arkansans for Animals is hosting a vaccination clinic on Saturday, October 15 and said the deadline to register was 6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12. Director Wannda Turner said the...
Spencer’s returning to Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - More than two years after a tornado destroyed its Jonesboro store, Spencer’s is returning. The new store will be located in Caraway Commons next to Hallmark. On March 28, 2020, an EF-3 tornado tore through the heart of The Mall at Turtle Creek, forcing several...
School welcomes therapy dog to campus
Russia unleashes brutal, bloody attacks on Ukraine. Russia has retaliated for what it claimed was a Ukrainian terrorist attack on a critical bridge by unleashing its biggest and most widespread attacks against Ukraine in months. Midday Interview: Teen author event at Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library. Updated: 9 hours ago.
Small town festival, big time turnout
WEINER, Ark. (KAIT) - Hundreds of people were in Weiner Saturday, celebrating the 46th annual Arkansas Rice Festival. Weiner is a town with less than 1,000 people, but every year the small farming community bands together to put on the Arkansas Rice Festival, keeping a long-standing tradition alive. For Weiner...
Arkansas Chick-Fil-A employees fired after viral video sparks backlash
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG)– A shocking viral video that appears to show a West Memphis Chick-Fil-A employee spitting in a bowl of chicken batter has left some customers disgusted. The video appears to show one employee filming another as he sticks his face in a batter bowl and spits in it. The video has since […]
30-year-old tradition to be held in Poinsett County
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) – If you’re looking to do something this weekend in Poinsett County, the Trumann Wild Duck Festival is going on right now. The 30-year-old tradition has many vendors, rides, food, and much more, and is always held the second weekend of October. Among the attractions...
City warning residents of vandalism at park
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – A Greene County city wants you to be mindful of any acts of vandalism following a recent case at one park. The Paragould Arkansas Parks Facebook page posted images of an incident that occurred Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Harmon Park. They said multiple people were involved and fled the scene.
Large presence of law enforcement in Region 8 town
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A large presence of law enforcement was reported in Brookland Sunday. The Craighead County Sheriff’s Department and Brookland Police Department were at a home on Jody Cove around 1 p.m. Sunday. A KAIT reporter spoke with neighbors near the area that stated they heard gunshots...
Oct. 10: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. We are starting the workweek on the warm side. Highs today will be back in the 80s and those temperatures should stay with us through Wednesday. Also, there’s a slight chance of rain on...
‘Tan is a tad too dark:’ Pageant judge leaves critique on biracial girl
LAKE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County woman is speaking up after she said her biracial child was criticized for her complexion. Four-year-old Charleigh Bullock of Caraway has been competing in pageants since she was 6 months old. Her mom, Amber Fletcher, said she loves dressing up and getting her makeup done.
Colorful drug targeting youth across Northeast Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The fight against fentanyl is plaguing Northeast Arkansas, as one of the most dangerous drugs sweeping the nation is making its mark, but you might not even notice. Chad Henson, commander of the Second Judicial Drug Taskforce at the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, said the way...
Batesville man facing charges after ER incident
A Batesville man is facing two felony charges after police were called to an altercation between a doctor and a patient at an area hospital. According to Independence County Circuit Court information filed Monday, officers were dispatched to the emergency room at White River Medical Center on Oct. 7 regarding an altercation involving a patient.
Kickoff time for A-State road battle at Louisiana announced
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State football team’s Sun Belt Conference contest at Louisiana on Saturday, Oct. 22 will appear on ESPN+ with a 4:00 p.m. kickoff, the league office and ESPN announced Monday. A-State holds an all-time 21-28-1 record against Louisiana in the series that dates back...
How a national pardon for small marijuana crimes affects Arkansas inmates
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A proposal from the nation’s leader is set to have an impact on crime across the country, and Arkansas law enforcement is taking notice. On Thursday, Oct. 6, President Joe Biden took the first major step towards decriminalizing marijuana by pardoning all federal offenses of simple marijuana possession.
Woman arrested after leaving child in car with meth
TENANT TROUBLE: Woman searches for a new home after falling victim to renters scam
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One woman is left looking for a new place to call home after being taken advantage of. “We just in, oh, I was in shock,” said the woman, who did not want to be identified, after becoming a victim of what she is calling a scam by squatters.
Here’s why Ark. farmers can burn crops despite burn ban
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was a hazy evening in the Bluff City as smoke from controlled burns crossed the river. Officials from West Memphis say farmers were burning fields in Crittenden County, with the smoke blowing in across the river. Most of Arkansas, including Crittenden County, is under a...
Low Mississippi River stalls Nucor barge shipments
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - With the Mississippi River approaching near-record low levels, the nation’s largest steelmaker located in Mississippi County is pulling the plug on barge shipments. According to Bloomberg.com, Nucor Corp. announced it will not load barges for a few weeks to avoid having material stuck on...
