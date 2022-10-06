Read full article on original website
3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 5
These three quarterbacks showed in Week 5 that their teams need to consider making a change on the depth chart. NFL fans know that an offense goes as far as the quarterback can take them. Without a quality quarterback, the teams’ drives on offense stall out, and that means defenses spend significantly more time on the field.
Packers fans were rudely reminded about the saddest Aaron Rodgers stat during London game
The Green Bay Packers inability to draft a first-round wide receiver for Aaron Rodgers is one of the NFL’s most inescapable stats. Stop us if you’ve heard this before: The Green Bay Packers have never drafted a receiver in the first round of the NFL Draft while Aaron Rodgers has been the starter.
Deion Sanders breaks up heated Twitter feud between Robert Griffin III and LeSean McCoy
Deion Sanders stepped in between ugly Twitter argument between Robert Griffin III and LeSean McCoy over career stats, yet the dispute continued. The overall reaction to a historically bad Thursday Night Football game was one of disappointment throughout the NFL. There are questions surrounding the recent additions of Matt Ryan...
Steelers fans want Mike Tomlin fired before halftime of Bills blowout
Pittsburgh Steelers fans were furious at head coach Mike Tomlin, as his team looked unprepared to face the Buffalo Bills in Week 5. For those who pay attention to happenings in Vegas, the Bills were favored by over two touchdowns against the Steelers this week, which was a low point for the Pittsburgh franchise.
Braves fans are furious at MLB for ridiculous NLDS start times
Want a chance to defend your World Series crown, Atlanta Braves? Good luck. Rob Manfred and MLB never said it was going to be convenient. Braves fans who hope to watch Game 1 or Game 2 of the NLDS at Truist Park will have to deal with bizarre start times and a ton of traffic. Oh, and good luck getting off of work to start the week! That’s something normal people can do, right?
Detroit Pistons’ draft-and-stash has explosive debut
The Detroit Pistons will be trying to develop the players on their active roster and G-League but they will also have one eye on the EuroLeague this season. That’s because second-round prospect Gabriele Procida was signed by German team ALBA Berlin, hoping to turn at successful EuroLeague season into an eventual shot at the NBA. The Pistons still hold his draft rights, so he’s a guy we could see in the Motor City in the next year or two.
Andy Reid comments on blown Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid commented on the controversial Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty on Monday night. Even if you missed Monday night’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders, chances are you still heard about what happened. We’re not talking about the...
3 Cardinals most to blame for Wild Card defeat to Phillies
The St. Louis Cardinals were unceremoniously knocked out of the Playoffs after being swept by the Philadelphia Phillies. It was a magical season with plenty of storybook potential. But Cardinals’ fans did not get that happy, storybook ending they had hoped to see. Instead, the team fell into a...
Even Joe Buck is upset about the Chiefs roughing the passer call
Kansas City Chiefs pass-rusher Chris Jones was called for a terrible roughing the passer call, which likely wiped out a defensive touchdown as a result. It’s been a bad week for NFL officiating crews, namely as it pertains to roughing the passer calls. In the wake of Tua Tagovailoa’s...
4 Panthers stars Cowboys must put in a trade offer for after Matt Rhule firing
With Matt Rhule out, and the Carolina Panthers likely to trade players and acquire future assets, the Dallas Cowboys should not sit back and instead try to make a move. On Monday, the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule, and the Dallas Cowboys are celebrating their win over the Los Angeles Rams. Two very different scenarios, yet there is the potential that they could do business together sooner than later.
Cardinals: The Nolan Arenado hate is getting out of control
Nolan Arenado did not come through for the St. Louis Cardinals in the playoffs, but that does not change the fact that he is one of the club’s most important players. For a player as passionate and driven as Nolan Arenado is, I would have though St. Louis Cardinals fans would have responded differently to the superstar.
Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper said he ran out of patience with Matt Rhule’s inability to get the franchis
College football rankings 2022: Projected Week 7 AP Top 25 after Alabama barely escapes, Tennessee, Ohio State & Georgia cruise
Projecting the Week 7 AP Top 25 college football rankings after Alabama barely escaped Texas A&M, Ohio State, Tennessee and Georgia rolled and more. Even with a number of teams in the AP Top 25 college football rankings having the week off, there was the potential for a lot of drama in Week 6 of the 2022 season. With the likes of Alabama, Tennessee, Utah and many, many more in potentially tricky matchups, there was a recipe for chaos.
Buccaneers make right decision with Julio Jones for Tom Brady
If there is one player on the Buccaneers that you have to build around, it’s Tom Brady. The team is showing this with Julio Jones. There is a major saving grace for the Buccaneers after the first few weeks that isn’t Tom Brady playing at one of the highest levels in the league (even though he is): none of these games matter.
6 players the Pistons could target in future trades with contenders
The Detroit Pistons hope to compete in the loaded Eastern Conference this season, but in reality may be a season or two away from really doing so. They are one of the youngest teams in the NBA, but do have some veterans in Cory Joseph, Nerlens Noel, Alec Burks, Bojan Bogdanovic and maybe even Hamidou Diallo, who could interest contending teams at the trade deadline if Detroit has fallen out of contention.
Alabama DB says Jimbo Fisher tipped final Texas A&M play
Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold read Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher’s lips to perfection, as he knew the ball was going to Aggies wide receiver Evan Stewart on the final play. While it remains to be seen if Terrion Arnold is a genius or not, the Alabama defensive...
Derek Carr throws 200th touchdown pass in Week 5 vs. Chiefs: Best tweets, memes
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr threw his 200th career touchdown pass on Monday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Las Vegas Raiders got their first win of the season in Week 4 against the Denver Broncos. They wanted to make it to wins in a row, as they visited the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night football.
Davante Adams shoves camera man after Raiders loss to Chiefs (VIDEO)
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams shoved a cameraman after the team’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Las Vegas Raiders had a 17-0 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half of their Week 5 matchup on Monday Night Football. However, they were unable to stop Travis Kelce’s four touchdown performance, and lost 30-29.
NFL players were livid on Twitter reacting to Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty
NFL Twitter could not believe the roughing the passer penalty that referees called on Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones on Monday Night Football. On Sunday, there was a horrendous roughing the passer call on Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett after he sacked Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. That led to plenty of debate on multiple media platforms. As it turns out, the NFL officiating found a way to top themselves with an even worse call.
Seahawks may move Week 6 kickoff to accommodate Mariners playoff game
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll says the team is in talks to move their Week 6 game to accommodate the Mariners postseason game on Sunday. The city of Seattle is caught up in Mariners baseball. For the first time in 21 years, the team made it to the postseason, and they managed to sweep the Toronto Blue Jays to advance to the ALDS. Their opponents will be the top-seeded Houston Astros. Games 3 and 4 will be held at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.
