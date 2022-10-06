ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 5

These three quarterbacks showed in Week 5 that their teams need to consider making a change on the depth chart. NFL fans know that an offense goes as far as the quarterback can take them. Without a quality quarterback, the teams’ drives on offense stall out, and that means defenses spend significantly more time on the field.
Braves fans are furious at MLB for ridiculous NLDS start times

Want a chance to defend your World Series crown, Atlanta Braves? Good luck. Rob Manfred and MLB never said it was going to be convenient. Braves fans who hope to watch Game 1 or Game 2 of the NLDS at Truist Park will have to deal with bizarre start times and a ton of traffic. Oh, and good luck getting off of work to start the week! That’s something normal people can do, right?
Detroit Pistons’ draft-and-stash has explosive debut

The Detroit Pistons will be trying to develop the players on their active roster and G-League but they will also have one eye on the EuroLeague this season. That’s because second-round prospect Gabriele Procida was signed by German team ALBA Berlin, hoping to turn at successful EuroLeague season into an eventual shot at the NBA. The Pistons still hold his draft rights, so he’s a guy we could see in the Motor City in the next year or two.
4 Panthers stars Cowboys must put in a trade offer for after Matt Rhule firing

With Matt Rhule out, and the Carolina Panthers likely to trade players and acquire future assets, the Dallas Cowboys should not sit back and instead try to make a move. On Monday, the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule, and the Dallas Cowboys are celebrating their win over the Los Angeles Rams. Two very different scenarios, yet there is the potential that they could do business together sooner than later.
Cardinals: The Nolan Arenado hate is getting out of control

Nolan Arenado did not come through for the St. Louis Cardinals in the playoffs, but that does not change the fact that he is one of the club’s most important players. For a player as passionate and driven as Nolan Arenado is, I would have though St. Louis Cardinals fans would have responded differently to the superstar.
College football rankings 2022: Projected Week 7 AP Top 25 after Alabama barely escapes, Tennessee, Ohio State & Georgia cruise

Projecting the Week 7 AP Top 25 college football rankings after Alabama barely escaped Texas A&M, Ohio State, Tennessee and Georgia rolled and more. Even with a number of teams in the AP Top 25 college football rankings having the week off, there was the potential for a lot of drama in Week 6 of the 2022 season. With the likes of Alabama, Tennessee, Utah and many, many more in potentially tricky matchups, there was a recipe for chaos.
Buccaneers make right decision with Julio Jones for Tom Brady

If there is one player on the Buccaneers that you have to build around, it’s Tom Brady. The team is showing this with Julio Jones. There is a major saving grace for the Buccaneers after the first few weeks that isn’t Tom Brady playing at one of the highest levels in the league (even though he is): none of these games matter.
6 players the Pistons could target in future trades with contenders

The Detroit Pistons hope to compete in the loaded Eastern Conference this season, but in reality may be a season or two away from really doing so. They are one of the youngest teams in the NBA, but do have some veterans in Cory Joseph, Nerlens Noel, Alec Burks, Bojan Bogdanovic and maybe even Hamidou Diallo, who could interest contending teams at the trade deadline if Detroit has fallen out of contention.
Davante Adams shoves camera man after Raiders loss to Chiefs (VIDEO)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams shoved a cameraman after the team’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Las Vegas Raiders had a 17-0 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half of their Week 5 matchup on Monday Night Football. However, they were unable to stop Travis Kelce’s four touchdown performance, and lost 30-29.
NFL players were livid on Twitter reacting to Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty

NFL Twitter could not believe the roughing the passer penalty that referees called on Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones on Monday Night Football. On Sunday, there was a horrendous roughing the passer call on Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett after he sacked Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. That led to plenty of debate on multiple media platforms. As it turns out, the NFL officiating found a way to top themselves with an even worse call.
Seahawks may move Week 6 kickoff to accommodate Mariners playoff game

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll says the team is in talks to move their Week 6 game to accommodate the Mariners postseason game on Sunday. The city of Seattle is caught up in Mariners baseball. For the first time in 21 years, the team made it to the postseason, and they managed to sweep the Toronto Blue Jays to advance to the ALDS. Their opponents will be the top-seeded Houston Astros. Games 3 and 4 will be held at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.
