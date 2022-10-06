Effective: 2022-10-10 16:30:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-10 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Los Angeles FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WEST LANCASTER IN NORTHERN LOS ANGELES COUNTY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by heavy rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest California, including the following county, Los Angeles. * WHEN...Until 615 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Roadway flooding in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent, including Highway 138 in west Lancaster. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 423 PM PDT, a nearly stationary thunderstorm is strengthening over West Lancaster along Highway 138. Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause flooding of roadways, including Highway 138, as well as flooding of normally dry washes. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Lancaster and Highway 138 between Quail Lake and Lancaster. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO