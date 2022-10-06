ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pascagoula, MS

Mobile man killed in weekend accident in Biloxi

A man from Mobile was killed in a weekend accident in Biloxi. According to Biloxi police, the accident happened just before 6 a.m. Saturday on the south side of Beach Boulevard near St. Charles Avenue. A car hit the curb, crossed the median, and struck a westbound vehicle before slamming...
BILOXI, MS
Upcoming events at the Mississippi Aquarium in Gulfport

The Mississippi Aquarium in Gulfport has an exciting line up of events this month!. First, the Mermaids and Pirates event is returning to the aquarium for the next two weekends. Starting Thursday, mermaids will be diving into the Aquatic Wonders exhibit where you can see them through the big windows....
GULFPORT, MS
Biloxi Police enforcement for Cruisin’ the Coast 2022

This year’s Cruisin’ the Coast also saw a higher number of law enforcement activities in Biloxi than the last two years. A total of 326 case numbers were issued over 100 more than last year. Twenty-nine incident offenses were also recorded. During the week, there were 22 arrests...
BILOXI, MS
Community wants justice for Gulfport teen Jaheim McMillian’s death

Following the tragic death of 15-year-old Gulfport High School freshmen Jaheim McMillan, tears, posters, condolences and prayers have surrounded his family. Last Thursday the teen was shot in the head during an officer-involved shooting at a Family Dollar in Gulfport. Jaheim was transferred to a hospital in Mobile for treatment...
GULFPORT, MS

