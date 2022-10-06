ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

villages-news.com

Lake Miona Walking Trail may not officially open until November

The new Lake Miona Walking Trail may not officially open until early November. Director of District Property Management Bruce Brown on Monday morning provided an update on the trail for the Project Wide Advisory Committee. In September, Hurricane Ian dumped several inches of rain on The Villages. It had originally...
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Spanish Moss Recreation Area In The Villages

Check out this beautiful view of the Spanish Moss Recreation Area in The Villages, home to many scenic walking trails. Thanks to Joe Banville for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Officials explain why so many gate arms are down in The Villages

Officials are offering an explanation as to why so many gate arms are down in The Villages. The first explanation is fairly obvious. There has been a marked increase in the number of “gate strikes” here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, according to Community Watch Commander Nehemiah Wolfe.
THE VILLAGES, FL
City
The Villages, FL
The Villages, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
click orlando

‘Very devastating,’ Sanford homeowners’ properties still underwater

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian unleashed heavy rain and powerful winds, several Seminole County families are still trying to recover. Some Sanford residents are finding new ways to do everyday tasks since their area is still surrounded by water. Tonya Crowley lives on Missouri Avenue. Many of her neighbors must park their vehicles on the side of the road because the water is too high to drive down the street.
SANFORD, FL
villages-news.com

Royal residents say they will not back down

The citizens of the Historic Community of Royal and neighbors of Tillman’s Hammock rallied triumphantly together against the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and Florida Turnpike Extension (FTE) plans to destroy our communities in July 2022. Since we have refused to be trampled over by FDOT and FTE, the...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Encouraging sign with The Villages Public Safety Department running the ambulances

Having dinner at one of our country clubs someone fell and was hurt. A call was placed to our emergency services. I previously worked several years at the gates and can tell you that our firetrucks always came first. As an attendant I always waited to lift the gate for an ambulance that I expected to follow later. Tonight was different. That’s because The Villages Public Safety Department is now running the ambulance service.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Villager who had been at Lighthouse arrested on DUI in golf cart

A Villager who had been at the Lighthouse Point Bar & Grille was arrested on a drunk driving charge in a golf cart. Anthony James Foist, 49, of the Village of Sunset Pointe, was driving a blue golf cart at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday when he was spotted in the roundabout on Morse Boulevard between County Road 466 and the Lake Sumter bridge, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Golf carts are not permitted in that roundabout or on that roadway.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
News Break
Politics
leesburg-news.com

Construction expected to begin next year on major amusement facility in Leesburg

Construction is expected to begin early next year on a major amusement facility in Leesburg. Scott Christley, the longtime owner of Skate World in Leesburg, plans to build a new multi-million-dollar complex on a 9.65-acre site located south of State Road 44 and east of Whitney Road, near the new southern sections of The Villages.
LEESBURG, FL
villages-news.com

Homecoming will be celebrated at historic Baker House in Wildwood

A homecoming will be celebrated at the historic Baker House in Wildwood. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the historic home located at 6016 County Road 44A in Wildwood. The event will include self-guided tours from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
WILDWOOD, FL
islandernews.com

Coming to a FL train track near you… fastest train ever at 110 mph

In preparation for Brightline’s Miami to Orlando expansion next year, the company will be conducting tests at speeds above what Florida has likely ever seen in the past. Brightline announced it will test trains at maximum speeds of over 100 miles-per-hour, starting the week of October 17, 2022. The...
villages-news.com

The Villages’ new ambulance service responding to 80 calls per day

The Villages Public Safety Department is averaging 80 calls for ambulances per day after taking over the emergency transport service as of Oct. 1 in The Villages section of Sumter County. “These guys are really busy,” Villages District Manager Kenny Blocker said in a report Monday to the Project Wide...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Missing child from Ocala in danger

According to the Marion County Sherriff's Office (MCSO), a 14-year-old male is missing as of yesterday evening. MCSO says that Romeo Santana Blue left his home in Ocala around 8:30 yesterday evening. Blue is an African-American male with brown eyes and hair. He weighs 128 pounds and is 5 feet 8 inches tall according to MCSO. He was last seen in a blue NASA shirt and red basketball shorts with white stripes on the side.
OCALA, FL
click orlando

Osceola County considers seizing senior community after flood from Ian

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The Good Samaritan Society in Kissimmee Village was still taped off on Friday because of the amount of standing water after Hurricane Ian. Osceola County manager, Don Fisher, said the senior living community is in a floodway and that they’ve seen three major floods since 2006. The community was built on the banks of Shingle Creek.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL

