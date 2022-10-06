Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
Lake Miona Walking Trail may not officially open until November
The new Lake Miona Walking Trail may not officially open until early November. Director of District Property Management Bruce Brown on Monday morning provided an update on the trail for the Project Wide Advisory Committee. In September, Hurricane Ian dumped several inches of rain on The Villages. It had originally...
villages-news.com
Spanish Moss Recreation Area In The Villages
Check out this beautiful view of the Spanish Moss Recreation Area in The Villages, home to many scenic walking trails. Thanks to Joe Banville for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
villages-news.com
Officials explain why so many gate arms are down in The Villages
Officials are offering an explanation as to why so many gate arms are down in The Villages. The first explanation is fairly obvious. There has been a marked increase in the number of “gate strikes” here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, according to Community Watch Commander Nehemiah Wolfe.
villages-news.com
Four golf courses in The Villages remain closed due to rain and sinkholes
Four executive golf courses remain closed in The Villages due to sinkholes and rain left by Hurricane Ian. Director of Executive Golf Maintenance Mitch Leininger on Monday morning offered an update on the status of the courses for the Project Wide Advisory Committee. The sinkholes opened up Sept. 30 at...
click orlando
‘Very devastating,’ Sanford homeowners’ properties still underwater
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian unleashed heavy rain and powerful winds, several Seminole County families are still trying to recover. Some Sanford residents are finding new ways to do everyday tasks since their area is still surrounded by water. Tonya Crowley lives on Missouri Avenue. Many of her neighbors must park their vehicles on the side of the road because the water is too high to drive down the street.
What’s that smell? Mount Dora residents search for source of mystery stench
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — People in communities on the Lake County-Orange County line are up in arms about a foul smell they say is becoming unbearable. Some of the complaints are coming from the area near Sullivan Ranch, but no one seems to be able to say for certain where the sewage smell is coming from.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man, 94, found clever way to escape attic after Hurricane Ian floodwaters trapped him inside
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 94-year-old Florida man had to come up with a clever way to exit his attic after floodwaters during Hurricane Ian left him trapped inside, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. LaVerne ‘Sunshine’ Gerber, a Korean War veteran, told deputies he knew about the evacuation...
villages-news.com
Royal residents say they will not back down
The citizens of the Historic Community of Royal and neighbors of Tillman’s Hammock rallied triumphantly together against the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and Florida Turnpike Extension (FTE) plans to destroy our communities in July 2022. Since we have refused to be trampled over by FDOT and FTE, the...
villages-news.com
Encouraging sign with The Villages Public Safety Department running the ambulances
Having dinner at one of our country clubs someone fell and was hurt. A call was placed to our emergency services. I previously worked several years at the gates and can tell you that our firetrucks always came first. As an attendant I always waited to lift the gate for an ambulance that I expected to follow later. Tonight was different. That’s because The Villages Public Safety Department is now running the ambulance service.
villages-news.com
Nearly $120,000 raised through Alzheimer’s walk held in The Villages
More than 500 people came out to The Villages Polo Club for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Attendees raised nearly $120,000 to help find a cure and provide support services to those impacted by Alzheimer’s. Kathy Zimmer, of The Villages, walked for her husband Thom....
villages-news.com
Villager who had been at Lighthouse arrested on DUI in golf cart
A Villager who had been at the Lighthouse Point Bar & Grille was arrested on a drunk driving charge in a golf cart. Anthony James Foist, 49, of the Village of Sunset Pointe, was driving a blue golf cart at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday when he was spotted in the roundabout on Morse Boulevard between County Road 466 and the Lake Sumter bridge, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Golf carts are not permitted in that roundabout or on that roadway.
fox35orlando.com
Sanford neighborhoods still buried underwater following Ian's destruction in Florida
SANFORD, Fla. - Imagine having a foot of water inside your home and having to row a half-mile every day, just to get to your car. It’s what people in one Central Florida neighborhood are doing multiple times a day. It’s the new reality for homeowners along Beacon Dr....
leesburg-news.com
Construction expected to begin next year on major amusement facility in Leesburg
Construction is expected to begin early next year on a major amusement facility in Leesburg. Scott Christley, the longtime owner of Skate World in Leesburg, plans to build a new multi-million-dollar complex on a 9.65-acre site located south of State Road 44 and east of Whitney Road, near the new southern sections of The Villages.
villages-news.com
Homecoming will be celebrated at historic Baker House in Wildwood
A homecoming will be celebrated at the historic Baker House in Wildwood. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the historic home located at 6016 County Road 44A in Wildwood. The event will include self-guided tours from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
islandernews.com
Coming to a FL train track near you… fastest train ever at 110 mph
In preparation for Brightline’s Miami to Orlando expansion next year, the company will be conducting tests at speeds above what Florida has likely ever seen in the past. Brightline announced it will test trains at maximum speeds of over 100 miles-per-hour, starting the week of October 17, 2022. The...
wmfe.org
Volusia officials: Hurricane Ian caused $263 million in damage, more flooding possible
Volusia County officials are estimating so far that Hurricane Ian caused some $263 million in damage throughout the county. Officials say New Smyrna Beach alone endured Category 2-force winds and more than 20 inches of rain with Hurricane Ian. For context Florida receives about 50 inches of rain annually. But...
villages-news.com
The Villages’ new ambulance service responding to 80 calls per day
The Villages Public Safety Department is averaging 80 calls for ambulances per day after taking over the emergency transport service as of Oct. 1 in The Villages section of Sumter County. “These guys are really busy,” Villages District Manager Kenny Blocker said in a report Monday to the Project Wide...
pethelpful.com
Video of 'Longest-Resident Dog' at Orlando Shelter Losing Hope After the Hurricane Has Us in Tears
There are some dogs that take a long time to get adopted from shelters, and this can be for a variety of reasons. However, no matter the reason, all pups deserve to be adopted and spend their lives in loving and comfortable homes. One viral video is trying to help a pup get that opportunity after a long time spent in the shelter.
mycbs4.com
Missing child from Ocala in danger
According to the Marion County Sherriff's Office (MCSO), a 14-year-old male is missing as of yesterday evening. MCSO says that Romeo Santana Blue left his home in Ocala around 8:30 yesterday evening. Blue is an African-American male with brown eyes and hair. He weighs 128 pounds and is 5 feet 8 inches tall according to MCSO. He was last seen in a blue NASA shirt and red basketball shorts with white stripes on the side.
click orlando
Osceola County considers seizing senior community after flood from Ian
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The Good Samaritan Society in Kissimmee Village was still taped off on Friday because of the amount of standing water after Hurricane Ian. Osceola County manager, Don Fisher, said the senior living community is in a floodway and that they’ve seen three major floods since 2006. The community was built on the banks of Shingle Creek.
