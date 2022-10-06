Having dinner at one of our country clubs someone fell and was hurt. A call was placed to our emergency services. I previously worked several years at the gates and can tell you that our firetrucks always came first. As an attendant I always waited to lift the gate for an ambulance that I expected to follow later. Tonight was different. That’s because The Villages Public Safety Department is now running the ambulance service.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO