At the age of 49, Jenny McCarthy is doing well. She’s happily married to her longtime love, she’s judging a popular television show, and she’s living her best life. Of course, Jenny McCarthy’s net worth of more than $25 million helps her live that best life, but it’s well earned. She’s put in the work. She’s paid her dues. This is a woman who has been in the public eye for a long time, and she’s not afraid of a little hard work and dedication. How did Jenny McCarthy earn her $25 million net worth?

CELEBRITIES ・ 15 HOURS AGO