SFGate
Asian, European Buyers Discuss Declining Arthouse Box Office, Mull Solutions at Platform Busan: ‘Make the Experience of Cinema Desirable’
An influential panel of buyers from Asia and Europe identified multiple problems in the current, depressed post-pandemic box office landscape for arthouse films and attempted to find solutions at a Platform Busan panel on Monday. The panel included Laure Parleani of Totem Films (France), Kim Heaok of Hark & Company...
SFGate
Changed Storytelling Is Helping Korean Content Stay in Touch With Audiences
Korean film and TV story-telling has expanded and adapted under the influence of both COVID and streaming video. As a result, screenwriting today may be more in touch with audience needs, media executives in Busan heard. A panel discussion on Saturday, organized by the Busan Story Market, a new wing...
SFGate
Chris Albrecht Put on Administrative Leave by Legendary Television as New HBO Book Arrives
Legendary Television president Chris Albrecht has been placed on a leave of absence by the company, a spokesperson for Legendary confirmed to Variety Monday. No official reason for the exec’s leave of absence was provided. Albrecht has been benched just as an upcoming book, “It’s Not TV: The Spectacular...
BeReal-ity Check! Social Media App Is Dubbed A Threat To Instagram, TikTok But There Is More To The Story Than 50M Downloads
BeReal, a social media app that encourages users to take a photo every day in an effort to create a daily habit, has amassed more than 53 million downloads across Apple Inc.’s AAPL iOS App Store and Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL Google Play Store, globally. What Happened: BeReal,...
SFGate
Austin Stoker, Star of ‘Assault on Precinct 13’ and ‘Sheba, Baby,’ Dies at 92
Austin Stoker, a veteran actor who most notably starred in John Carpenter’s sophomore feature “Assault on Precinct 13” and co-starred with Pam Grier in the 1975 blaxploitation feature “Sheba, Baby,” died Friday of renal failure at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was 92.
SFGate
Tourists flock to Japan after COVID restrictions lifted
TOKYO (AP) — Eager to admire colorful foliage, eat sushi and go shopping, droves of tourists from abroad started arriving Tuesday in Japan for the first day of lifted border restrictions, which had been in place for more than two years to curb the coronavirus pandemic. Travelers are expected...
