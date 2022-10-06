Award-winning bee documentary viewing scheduled for October at BRCC

When the pandemic lockdown started in 2020, wildlife filmmaker Martin Dohrn found something interesting to do right in his own backyard. He adapted some of his camera equipment to focus on very tiny creatures and then began filming the bees in his small garden in Bristol, England.

He created an award-winning film, My Garden of a Thousand Bees, which will be shown on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 6:30 p.m. at Thomas Auditorium, Blue Ridge Community College in Flat Rock, according to a news release from the Hendersonville Bee City USA. The film, offered at no charge, is sponsored by Bee City USA – Hendersonville and BRCC, a Bee Campus USA.

During the spring and summer of 2020, Dohrn filmed more than 60 species of bees right outside his home. He watched massive bumblebees and minuscule scissor bees, that are just the size of a mosquito. He watched bees laying eggs, attacking insects to protect their nests, and fighting one another over mates and territories. He filmed one industrious red-tailed mason bee constructing a nest using a shell and hundreds of sticks.

Following the documentary viewing, which has been shown on the Nature series on PBS, Phyllis Stiles, founder of Bee City USA, will speak. Light refreshments will be served, including a honey-tasting event.

“We’re excited to present this outstanding film,” said Patrice German, coordinator of the BeeCity USA program in Hendersonville. “It has recently been nominated for the 40th edition of the Wildscreen Panda Awards, which honor the best in natural world storytelling from around the world. Leading the nominees with five nods is this feature documentary.”

Thomas Auditorium is located at Blue Ridge Community College, 130 Eagles Reach Drive, Flat Rock.

For more information visit https://www.bullingtongardens.org/events/my-garden-of-a-thousand-bees or contact Patrice German at beecityhendersonville@gmail.com. Bee City USA-Hendersonville is a program of Bullington Gardens and the Hendersonville Tree Board.