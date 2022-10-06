Shelby water safe, but smelly

Shelby city residents may notice their water has a funky, earthy smell.

City officials say the water is safe to drink, but it may take awhile before it returns to normal.

“We are regulated by North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality and must meet federal EPA standards,” said Rick Howell, city manager. “This involves regular testing and reporting.”

He said the issue was immediately reported to the Water Resources Department, which acted to diagnose the problem.

“Water resources management believes that the storm potentially caused an upset in the water treatment process and that an equipment failure contributed to the reported taste and smell issues,” Howell said.

The city is working on the issue, but it takes time to flush the system and get things back to normal. Some customers will see improvements more quickly than others depending on where they are located in the system.

Customers have reported the odiferous water from all over the city, but not everyone has been affected.

“The city takes this matter seriously as the provision of public water supply is a top priority,” Howell said. “Over the past decade the city has invested millions of dollars in the water treatment plant and distribution system to improve overall water quality, fire flow and water supply throughout the system. This investment will continue in the years to come both at the water treatment plant and especially in the older sections of the city.”

