'Are we safe here?' Trauma, uncertainty ripples through Memphis after Eliza Fletcher killing | Opinion

By Lillian Lammers
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 4 days ago
“Are we safe here?”

In recent weeks, my five year-old daughter has asked me this question more than a dozen times. While I always assure her that we are safe, I confess that I feel an uncomfortable uncertainty each time I answer, as recent events leave me questioning whether I believe that women are safe in Tennessee.

My daughter asks this question as she navigates her first experience with grief following traumatic loss. On Sept. 2, Eliza “Liza” Fletcher, one of my daughter’s teachers in her first few years at St. Mary’s Episcopal School in Memphis, was abducted and murdered as she was out for an early morning run. Known at the school for her beaming smile and deep love for all the girls in her care, Liza’s death was devastating to so many in the Memphis community and beyond, and evoked fear that rippled through communities nationally in the weeks that followed.

The video that went viral of Liza singing “This Little Light of Mine,” a song the girls sing together in chapel every week, was made during the early weeks of the Covid-19 pandemic, the year my daughter was in her class. She sent many videos during those final weeks of the school year, usually with her two, young sons in the background, helping her demonstrate an activity that the girls could try at home. My daughter mentions, “Ms. Fletcher” daily, as she tries to make sense of how a person can violently take away someone she loved.

Within days, we learned that the male suspect who was linked by DNA evidence to Liza’s murder is also the suspect in a violent rape that occurred eleven months earlier. Another Memphis woman, Alicia Franklin, has bravely spoken out about the lack of justice in her case after she claims she was sexually assaulted at gunpoint by the same man. I can hardly imagine the trauma she experienced in seeing the name and face of her alleged assailant on the news, accused of murder, when she had given authorities information to identify him and had submitted physical evidence in the form of a rape kit following her own assault.

So, are we safe here? I’m not convinced we are.

As the mother of three daughters, I am not convinced that I am raising them in a state that values their safety. The new statewide abortion ban includes no exemptions for cases of rape, and yet the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reports it takes just under a year to process most rape kits submitted to the agency. How are women in Tennessee to understand this – that a rapist has more claim over a women’s body than she does herself? Does our safety matter if our rape kits sit on the shelves for more months than it would take to birth a child if we were to be impregnated by rape? Is violation of our bodies not a serious enough transgression to merit sufficient funds and staffing to bring about justice swiftly, before another person is harmed?

At 4:20 AM exactly one week following her death, I stood alongside thousands at the site of Liza’s abduction as we all sang “This Little Light of Mine” by candlelight. I have had a difficult few weeks introducing my daughter to the reality that while beautiful and filled with love, the world can also be a dangerous place. Her worldview is forever changed by the horror of this event. Mine is too.

I am grateful to Alicia Franklin for using her voice and filing a federal lawsuit that will hopefully bring about change. I am angry the system failed her, and that it failed Liza too. My prayer and my plea is that the light that remains from the life of Liza Fletcher and the courage and support behind Alicia Franklin will cause our state leadership to wake up and pay attention, to change course, and to make the state of Tennessee a safer place for women to live. We deserve better.

Lillian Lammers is associate pastor of First Congregational Church of Memphis

Comments / 5

