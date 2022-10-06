Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Search continues for missing toddler in Chatham County
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - 20-month-old Quinton Simon has been missing since last Wednesday. He was last seen around 6:00 that morning and was reported missing about three hours later. The search has been going on since then. There has been police activity at the home since at least noon today.
live5news.com
1 injured in Sunday night Beaufort Co. shooting
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says one person was injured in a shooting Sunday after someone fired into a parked car at a Bluffton apartment complex. Deputies say they responded to a shots fired call just after 9 p.m. Sunday at the Bluestone Apartments in...
The Post and Courier
Colleton County deputy cleared of wrongdoing in fatal shooting of Walterboro man
WALTERBORO — A Colleton County sheriff's deputy was cleared of wrongdoing after fatally shooting a 55-year-old man in May. Cpl. Jacob Scott returned to active duty Sept. 19 after State Law Enforcement Division concluded its investigation into the death of William "Jerry" Crosby. Scott fatally shot Crosby on May...
Chatham County Police Chief says search for missing child now also a criminal investigation
The search for 20-month-old Quinton Simon is no longer only a missing child investigation.
WJCL
Man accused of hiding under truck, shooting Jasper County man
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. — One man is now facing charges after deputies say he hid under a truck and shot another man in Jasper County. Deputies say it happened early Sunday morning around 12:24 a.m. They say when they arrived at a home off of Grays Highway, they found a man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.
Man injured in overnight shooting in Bluffton
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened overnight at The Bluestone Apartments. Deputies responded to a shots fired call shortly after 9:00 p.m. Police say that there were several 911 calls that reported multiple shots being heard in the 4921 Bluffton Parkway area on October 9. When […]
Beaufort County teen detained after bringing gun to school
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A teen from Grays Hill in Beaufort County has been detained after police say he brought a handgun into the Whale Branch High School football stadium Friday night. The 16-year-old, who remains unnamed, was discovered to have the weapon after he dropped it on the ground in the presence of […]
live5news.com
Sheriff’s office: Man carjacks, leads deputies on a chase
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a carjacking suspect led deputies on a chase before being captured Saturday night. Deputies responded to Ladson Road in Ladson around 6:40 p.m. A woman there told deputies that a man armed with a knife took her vehicle,...
South Carolina deputies arrest man accused of stealing woman’s car, leading officers on high-speed chase
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A man accused of stealing a woman’s car was arrested Saturday evening by deputies near Ravenel. According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at about 6:40 p.m. to a reported armed robbery on Ladson Road after a woman said a masked man approached her with a knife at […]
wtoc.com
Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office holding annual Faith and Blue event
EFFINGHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - It’s national Faith and Blue Weekend a weekend that focuses on police departments connecting with their communities. It first started in 2020 and now, two years later, almost 700 communities are participating including some in our area. The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office held their...
wtoc.com
UPDATE: Chatham Co. PD provides new tips number for missing toddler
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department released a new tips number regarding Quinton Simon, the toddler last seen at his home on Wednesday. In a post on their social media page Sunday afternoon, Chatham County Police said the new tips number for this case is 912-667-3134. This goes directly to a detective and is only for tips regarding information that might help find the missing toddler.
live5news.com
Driver hurt, passenger killed in Beaufort County crash
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash in Beaufort County. The crash happened at 1 a.m. Saturday on Cross Island Parkway near William Hilton Parkway, LCpl. Nick Pye said. Troopers say a 1996 Honda sedan traveling east on Cross Island Parkway...
live5news.com
Ladson childcare provider under investigation after child’s death
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - A childcare operation in Ladson is now under investigation after an infant child stopped breathing and died last week. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, C&B Fire Department and Charleston County EMS responded to Titi’s House of Care in Ladson on Sept. 28 to a report of a child who had stopped breathing.
theriver953.com
Murder suspect mistakenly released, found in Georgia
A murder suspect from Loudoun County was found in Chatham County, Georgia by the Pooler Police Department. Stone Colburn, 25, was mistakenly released from the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on Thursday after his original murder charges were improperly dismissed. Friday morning, Colburn was charged with Concealment of a Dead...
WJCL
One person is a dead after a three-car collision on Highway 17
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Sunday Morning Headlines. One person is dead after a three car collision on Highway 17, seven miles outside Hardeeville. At 5:05 a.m. Sunday, Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver of a 2011 Volkswagen Jetta was heading northbound when it struck a concrete barrier, spinning out in the middle of the road. That's when the driver of a 2021 Nissan van, also traveling north, struck it.
live5news.com
78-year-old killed in Summerville auto-pedestrian crash identified
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed after being struck by a car while crossing the street Wednesday. William Jay Sarvis Sr., 78, from Summerville, was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell. The...
Deputies investigating threat at Whale Branch Middle School
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Deputies are investigating a threat at Whale Branch Middle School Thursday afternoon. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said the threat was called in and the school is on lockdown. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.
live5news.com
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed, struck by vehicle while crossing street
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who died after being struck by a vehicle near Moncks Corner. Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell says Clayton Driggers, 48, of Moncks Corner, died. The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. Thursday night on...
The Post and Courier
29-year-old man identified as North Charleston homicide victim
NORTH CHARLESTON — Authorities identified the 29-year-old man who was killed in a suspected drive-by shooting. Dominque B. Whitehead died Oct. 5 from a gunshot wound, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said. North Charleston police officers responded just after 2:30 p.m. to a home at Hunters Ridge and Peppertree...
SPD searching for missing man last seen at Memorial Hospital
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man last seen at a local hospital. Travis Marquis Kyron Johnson, 30, was last seen at Memorial Hospital around 10 a.m. on Oct. 4. Police say if you see him, to call 911.
