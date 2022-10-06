ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
wtoc.com

Search continues for missing toddler in Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - 20-month-old Quinton Simon has been missing since last Wednesday. He was last seen around 6:00 that morning and was reported missing about three hours later. The search has been going on since then. There has been police activity at the home since at least noon today.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
live5news.com

1 injured in Sunday night Beaufort Co. shooting

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says one person was injured in a shooting Sunday after someone fired into a parked car at a Bluffton apartment complex. Deputies say they responded to a shots fired call just after 9 p.m. Sunday at the Bluestone Apartments in...
BLUFFTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Beaufort County, SC
City
Dale, SC
Beaufort County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Beaufort, SC
WJCL

Man accused of hiding under truck, shooting Jasper County man

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. — One man is now facing charges after deputies say he hid under a truck and shot another man in Jasper County. Deputies say it happened early Sunday morning around 12:24 a.m. They say when they arrived at a home off of Grays Highway, they found a man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.
JASPER COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Man injured in overnight shooting in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened overnight at The Bluestone Apartments. Deputies responded to a shots fired call shortly after 9:00 p.m. Police say that there were several 911 calls that reported multiple shots being heard in the 4921 Bluffton Parkway area on October 9. When […]
BLUFFTON, SC
live5news.com

Sheriff’s office: Man carjacks, leads deputies on a chase

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a carjacking suspect led deputies on a chase before being captured Saturday night. Deputies responded to Ladson Road in Ladson around 6:40 p.m. A woman there told deputies that a man armed with a knife took her vehicle,...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Nathan
wtoc.com

Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office holding annual Faith and Blue event

EFFINGHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - It’s national Faith and Blue Weekend a weekend that focuses on police departments connecting with their communities. It first started in 2020 and now, two years later, almost 700 communities are participating including some in our area. The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office held their...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

UPDATE: Chatham Co. PD provides new tips number for missing toddler

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department released a new tips number regarding Quinton Simon, the toddler last seen at his home on Wednesday. In a post on their social media page Sunday afternoon, Chatham County Police said the new tips number for this case is 912-667-3134. This goes directly to a detective and is only for tips regarding information that might help find the missing toddler.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
live5news.com

Driver hurt, passenger killed in Beaufort County crash

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash in Beaufort County. The crash happened at 1 a.m. Saturday on Cross Island Parkway near William Hilton Parkway, LCpl. Nick Pye said. Troopers say a 1996 Honda sedan traveling east on Cross Island Parkway...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaufort Co#Wtoc
live5news.com

Ladson childcare provider under investigation after child’s death

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - A childcare operation in Ladson is now under investigation after an infant child stopped breathing and died last week. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, C&B Fire Department and Charleston County EMS responded to Titi’s House of Care in Ladson on Sept. 28 to a report of a child who had stopped breathing.
theriver953.com

Murder suspect mistakenly released, found in Georgia

A murder suspect from Loudoun County was found in Chatham County, Georgia by the Pooler Police Department. Stone Colburn, 25, was mistakenly released from the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on Thursday after his original murder charges were improperly dismissed. Friday morning, Colburn was charged with Concealment of a Dead...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WJCL

One person is a dead after a three-car collision on Highway 17

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Sunday Morning Headlines. One person is dead after a three car collision on Highway 17, seven miles outside Hardeeville. At 5:05 a.m. Sunday, Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver of a 2011 Volkswagen Jetta was heading northbound when it struck a concrete barrier, spinning out in the middle of the road. That's when the driver of a 2021 Nissan van, also traveling north, struck it.
HARDEEVILLE, SC
live5news.com

78-year-old killed in Summerville auto-pedestrian crash identified

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed after being struck by a car while crossing the street Wednesday. William Jay Sarvis Sr., 78, from Summerville, was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell. The...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Post and Courier

29-year-old man identified as North Charleston homicide victim

NORTH CHARLESTON — Authorities identified the 29-year-old man who was killed in a suspected drive-by shooting. Dominque B. Whitehead died Oct. 5 from a gunshot wound, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said. North Charleston police officers responded just after 2:30 p.m. to a home at Hunters Ridge and Peppertree...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy