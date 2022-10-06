Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
Free, K-12 digital tutoring available for any South Dakota student
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve all been there: a subject or lesson in school that just isn’t quite sticking. There is a new free tutoring option for students across South Dakota, and it doesn’t matter if you’re in public school, private school or home-schooled. It also doesn’t matter if you’re in kindergarten or a senior in high school.
KELOLAND TV
Weekend stabbing; Free tutoring program; An unforgettable anniversary gift
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, October 10. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls Police say a teenager was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Western Sioux Falls over the weekend.
KELOLAND TV
Horizon Health Care Smiles For Miles
Do you go to the dentist every six months? Do you floss regularly? And brush your teeth twice a day? If you’re not keeping up with your oral health, you’re going to want to pay careful attention to our next guests. Horizon Health Care’s Chief Dental Officer, Michelle Scholtz, stopped by with her son, Jasper, who will be doing a little experiment for us. Dental Hygienist, Jack Kelly also joined them to explain how oral health is about a lot more than your smile and to share how a healthy pregnancy and early childhood health are linked to the health of those pearly whites.
KELOLAND TV
Poverty, poor health for SD’s Native Americans
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Native American Day is about 42 years old this year. So how is the state’s Native American population faring on this Oct. 10, Native American Day?. South Dakota has the highest Native American poverty rate in 2022 in the nation, according to World...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KELOLAND TV
Keep KELOLAND Warm in need of larger sized donations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a warm, sunny day in KELOLAND but temperatures will drop quickly this week and Sioux Falls’ vulnerable populations are in need of items to keep them warm. This year, the St. Francis House will once again partner with KELOLAND Media Group...
KELOLAND TV
A short history of the recognition of Native Americans’ Day in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – President Joe Biden has declared Monday as both Indigenous Peoples’ Day and Columbus Day. But in South Dakota, it’s only Native Americans’ Day. It was back in 1989 when Gov. George S. Mickelson proposed that the state designate the holiday as Native Americans’ Day; a year later the legislature made it law.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota pheasant hunting: Experts share bird outlook
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There will be pheasants. South Dakota’s renowned tradition gets underway Saturday with the opening date for a 108-day ring-neck pheasant hunting season that ends Jan. 31. More than 1 million pheasants were harvested in the 2021 season and two South Dakota-based pheasant hunting experts are feeling good about bird numbers for 2022.
KELOLAND TV
Iowa kids getting more pandemic emergency food assistance benefits
DES MOINES, Iowa — More federal money is coming to help feed hungry kids in Iowa. Additional benefits are being made available through the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer food assistance programs, according to the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services. Families will get $391 per eligible child under...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KELOLAND TV
Smithfield Foods: No position on slaughterhouse ban
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One longtime Sioux Falls business is staying out of the slaughterhouse fight. Smithfield Foods, owners and operators of the biggest hog processing plant in Sioux Falls, told KELOLAND News the company has no position on the slaughterhouse ordinance voters are weighing in on. Jim...
KELOLAND TV
Businesses ready to welcome pheasant hunters
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You may start noticing more blaze orange popping up in KELOLAND in the coming days. Saturday is the pheasant opener in South Dakota. More hunters will be flocking to Al’s Dream near Flandreau this week. In fact, co-owner Pedro Johnson says the business...
KELOLAND TV
Navigator CO2 ruling on survey issues in Iowa
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A company that wants to do surveys on land in Iowa that could be part of a path for a carbon dioxide pipeline was denied a temporary injunction in court on Oct. 7 in Woodbury County, Iowa. Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC sought a temporary...
KELOLAND TV
Native American Day begins with prayer service
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — South Dakotans celebrated Native American Day in a variety of ways to honor the culture and accomplishments of Indigenous people across the state. In Sioux Falls, the day started with a prayer service near downtown. A steady drumbeat cut through the early morning chill...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KELOLAND TV
Inside KELOLAND: Honoring Native American Heritage
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Monday, October 10 is Native American day here in South Dakota, an observation we’ve followed since the early 1990s. It’s a history and culture that runs deep in the state but for decades was mistreated and overlooked. On this edition of Inside...
KELOLAND TV
Native American Day Parade returns to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A downtown tradition returns to Sioux Falls Monday after a two-year absence due to COVID-19. The Native American Day Parade will take place Monday morning as local indigenous groups and organizations showcase their culture to the community. The parade was canceled in 2020 and...
KELOLAND TV
1 hurt in Sioux Falls stabbing
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — An early morning stabbing in Sioux Falls sent one person to the hospital. Police say the stabbing happened just before 5 a.m. Sunday at an apartment on South Larch Avenue, near 41st Street and Marion Road. Police say the juveniles involved in the incident...
KELOLAND TV
It’s National Wildlife Refuge Week in South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — National Wildlife Refuge Week is under way throughout the United States. South Dakota has four that were created during the Depression era and one that will soon turn 50. Lacreek National Wildlife Refuge is 13 miles southeast of Martin in Bennett County. How it came...
KELOLAND TV
Officials investigate northeast Sioux Falls crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that brought multiple ambulances to northeast Sioux Falls. The crash happened Friday night around 9:20 at the intersection of Rice Street and Veterans Parkway. Tony Mangan with the South Dakota Highway Patrol told KELOLAND News...
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, October 8￼
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, October 8. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Amid ammo shortages, gun enthusiasts adapt. Who’ll win in the SDSU and USD football game? Grand Falls places its bets!
KELOLAND TV
Game, Fish and Parks helps people prepare for hunting season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fall is in full swing and that means hunting season is right around the corner. Pheasant season for South Dakota residents is underway, so now is a great time to start making sure you and all of your gear are in good shape and ready to go before getting out in the field for the hunt.
KELOLAND TV
Jones421 now filled with food options
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a summer of changing businesses at the Jones Building downtown, but now the corner of 6th Street and Phillips Avenue is filled with food options. “Our food is 100 percent plant based. We do have a lot of soy options and...
Comments / 0