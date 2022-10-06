As the Iredell County Parks and Recreation Department begins to look toward building a playground at Jennings Park, it wants to make sure everyone can be in on the fun. “One thing we wanted to focus on is there’s not really an inclusive playground in the area. Most of the playgrounds in the area are mulch surfacing and things like that so while they may have a sidewalk to get there, which makes them accessible, it’s not necessarily inclusive because it makes it harder for people to get around,” Jen Winters said. She is the interim parks and recreation director. “It doesn’t even have to be a physical difference, it could be cognitive, so there are different stations where people can interact and be involved and elements like that.”

IREDELL COUNTY, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO