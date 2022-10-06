Read full article on original website
Statesville Record & Landmark
Jennings Park planning meeting set for Tuesday
As the Iredell County Parks and Recreation Department begins to look toward building a playground at Jennings Park, it wants to make sure everyone can be in on the fun. “One thing we wanted to focus on is there’s not really an inclusive playground in the area. Most of the playgrounds in the area are mulch surfacing and things like that so while they may have a sidewalk to get there, which makes them accessible, it’s not necessarily inclusive because it makes it harder for people to get around,” Jen Winters said. She is the interim parks and recreation director. “It doesn’t even have to be a physical difference, it could be cognitive, so there are different stations where people can interact and be involved and elements like that.”
WBTV
Another large downtown development project announced for Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - From the City of Kannapolis: During the last decade, the Kannapolis City Council has been bold and visionary as it worked to position our City as a destination for economic prosperity. Investments have been made including the purchase of downtown, completion of the Atrium Health Ballpark, West Avenue Streetscape, a public parking deck, two new fire stations, utility extensions to support major new industrial development, a new greenway and more.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Charlotte homeowner says corporations forcing neighbors out
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Research by UNC Charlotte Urban Institute found by 2021 Wall Street-backed investors owned 11,000 single-family homes in Charlotte and turned them into rental properties—mostly in neighborhoods that already have a limited housing supply. What You Need To Know. Charlotte leads the nation for the highest...
Stanly News & Press
Will’s Place receives opioid settlement money despite questions from commissioner
A recovery resource center received opioid settlement funds at last week’s meeting of the Stanly County Board of Commissioners. However, one commissioner had questions for the facility’s founder before the resolution was approved. Commissioners unanimously agreed to contract with Will’s Place for $45,000 in opioid settlement funds for...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Learn about Fifth Street’s services in Iredell County
Fifth Street Ministries, while located in Statesville serves all of Iredell County, which is one message they want to share during a Meet and Greet No Ask Event to be held from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 3 at Par Blu, 152 N. Main St., Mooresville. This event, noted Amy Freeze, director...
qcnews.com
Swimming Advisory issued after 900 gallons of sewage possibly spilled into part of Lake Norman
DENVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Health officials issued a Swimming Advisory Sunday for an area of Lake Norman in Lincoln County after around 900 gallons of untreated sewage may have leaked into the water. Officials said a wastewater spill happened Sunday due to a sewer forcemain break. The...
Cabarrus County Schools district makes changes to 2023-2024 calendar year
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Parents are responding to a major calendar change for one of the biggest school districts in the Channel 9 coverage area. Students in Cabarrus County will be returning earlier next fall, which means a shorter summer break for both them and teachers. Reporter Almiya White...
$30M estate with Grandfather Mountain views most expensive home for sale in NC
LINVILLE, N.C. — The most expensive home for sale in North Carolina is a breathtaking mansion in the Blue Ridge mountains. Nicknamed the Lazy Bear Lodge, the 10,065 square feet home is $29,750,000 and sits on 5.86 acres of ridgetop. WCNC Charlotte reports it's the most expensive home listed in the Carolinas.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Out of Our Past
Obituary for Spencer William Boger, 79: “He was a veteran of World War II, having served in the U.S. Navy from December 1941 to October 1945. On Nov. 30, 1945, he married Olga Luella Smith Boger. He was a retired carpenter in the construction industry.” (10/10) Mooresville 29,...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Rehabilitation Services Statesville open
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center has announced the expansion of its Rehabilitation Services Department. The new location, Rehabilitation Services Statesville, is now open at 1424 Fern Creek Drive, Suite B. The team will consist of Jennifer Varnum, PT, DPT, certified DN; assistant director of Rehabilitation Services Leslie Tron, MBA; Jill...
iredellfreenews.com
The Missing Photo: Descendants of former county manager donate family heirloom to Iredell County
Tucked away for quite some time in a little corner of Iredell County history was a missing photograph with its own history. Don Stevenson Jr. took “the missing photograph” of his father, Don Stevenson Sr., when he was county manager around 1948. “This photograph was made for a...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Fire Department announces promotions
The Statesville Fire Department has announced the promotion of Capt. Pete Morrison to fire marshal, Lt. Danny Fisher to Captain, and Firefighter Tanner Goodin to lieutenant. The promotional process was conducted by the department and a group of accessors from surrounding agencies. The goal of the process is to provide...
Officials caution residents after sewage spill into part of Lake Norman in Denver
DENVER, N.C. — Officials are asking people not to swim or touch the water in one part of Lake Norman in Denver. In a news release, Lincoln County Health Director Lena Jones issued a Swimming Advisory at 11 p.m. Sunday for a sewage spill at Rivendell Lane. According to the director, about 900 gallons of untreated sewage may have leaked into Lake Norman behind Blue Dory Lane.
North Wilkesboro Speedway - ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS - Materials and Construction
Choate Construction Company has been selected as the Design Builder by Wilkes County and is seeking to pre-qualify construction trade and specialty contractors to submit bids for furnishing labor, materials, equipment and tools for the North Wilkesboro Speedway Project in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina. PROJECT DESCRIPTION:. The County of Wilkes...
Study on potential bridge between Gaston and Mecklenburg completed
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — There are new developments on the proposed road that would span the Catawba River to connect Gaston and Mecklenburg County. It's called the Catawba Crossings Project. It would start at South New Hope Road near Belmont, span the South Fork and Catawba rivers, cross a new interchange at I-485 before ending at Steele Creek Road, which is located just south of Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
qcnews.com
Renaissance Festival fixes traffic issues after years of complaints
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s the Renaissance Festival’s 29th year in business and fans were out in full force for the first full Saturday of the event. Last year, neighbors complained of massive traffic and long wait times. Producer Jeffery Siegel says that’s something that won’t happen this season.
nsjonline.com
Pink Energy closes, leaves customers with faulty solar panels
MOORESVILLE — A nationally known solar power company abruptly closed its doors last week. Now, hundreds of customers have questions about what to do with their malfunctioning and underperforming solar panels. Many customers told WBTV that their solar panels aren’t producing the energy or the savings they were originally...
North Carolina deputy dies on duty at elementary school
Deputy Marty Joe Lewis experienced a 'critical medical incident' before passing away.
Residents concerned over possible housing development in Belmont
BELMONT, N.C. — Some residents in Belmont are upset about a plan that would bring hundreds of homes to the area. Neighbors on Timber Ridge Road are even putting up homemade signs to try to stop the multimillion dollar project. “The character of this neighborhood is about to be...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Tractors, trucks test their strength at annual pull
High-powered tractors and trucks will test their strength at the second annual Foothills Antique Power Association of North Carolina-Hickory American Legion Fair Association Truck and Tractor Pull set for Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds. Complementing the pull, the fourth annual Foothills Antique Power Association Show and...
