Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Sasha Banks Drops Cryptic Tweet After Ronda Rousey Win at WWE Extreme Rules
Sasha Banks and Naomi have been the subject of a lot of discussions for months now. This is due to them walking out in the middle of WWE Raw back in May. She also dropped a cryptic tweet recently. Banks and Naomi seemingly confirmed their WWE exit after changing their...
ComicBook
Watch WWE's Sami Zayn Make Roman Reigns Break Character on SmackDown
WWE's season premiere for Friday Night SmackDown featured a bevy of surprises, including big debuts, welcome returns, and more Bray Wyatt teases, but one of its best moments actually happened towards the beginning of the show. After Triple H introduced the show (and revealed a new QR code), it was time for The Bloodline to take the ring for Roman Reigns and Logan Paul's face-to-face meeting. They had a war of words and things were moving along fine, but then Sami Zayn got on the mic. Zayn's promo had Paul laughing as expected, but it had Reigns breaking character and trying not to laugh as well, and you can watch it all unfold in the video below.
PWMania
WWE Teases Character Change for Liv Morgan
At Extreme Rules, Ronda Rousey defeated Liv Morgan to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion. It was necessary to get past Rousey’s badass character in order to elevate her back into a top-tier talent on the level of someone like Brock Lesnar, and the feud between Rousey and Morgan served that purpose.
LeBron James gets absolutely lit while watching Travis Scott perform at Bronny’s 18th birthday party
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was recently seen getting hyped up during his son Bronny’s 18th birthday celebration as rapper Travis Scott performed. It seems Bronny James and his father were having a grand time together. The younger James turned 18 on Thursday. The elder James even penned an emotional greeting for his oldest son through an Instagram post.
RELATED PEOPLE
ringsidenews.com
Brock Lesnar’s Return Changed Plan For Finn Balor Universal Title Match
WWE is going extreme these days, and while those days are behind us, it’s time to find the next jewel for the crown, before we can find a survivor. It may seem like a riddle to a lot, but this is exactly Finn Balor’s story. Finn Balor was...
wrestlingrumors.net
Multiple Title Changes Take Place In One Night
Hand them over. Titles are some of the most important things in all of wrestling as they tell any fan who matters most on the show. Wrestlers with a large shiny title in their hands are going to be treated as a bigger deal than others and it can mean a lot when a title changes hands. That is what happened on one night, as multiple championships changed hands on a single show.
411mania.com
Sheamus Claims ‘Screwjob’ Against Gunther, Referee Jessika Carr Says Gunther ‘Didn’t Tap’
– Sheamus failed to capture the WWE Intercontinental Championship last night on SmackDown against Gunther, but not without some controversy. Gunther clearly tapped the mat two times while Sheamus applied the Texas Cloverleaf. However, the referee did not call for the bell and give the win to Sheamus, and Gunther then grabbed the ropes to break the hold. Sheamus commented on the ending on Twitter, claiming that Gunther tapped that this was a “screwjob.”
ComicBook
WWE Extreme Rules: Bianca Belair Retains Her Raw Women's Championship in a Ladder Match Against Bayley
Bianca Belair retained her Raw Women's Championship against Bayley on Saturday night in a Ladder Match at WWE's Extreme Rules pay-per-view. "The EST" pulled off the win by hitting "The Role Model" with a KOD on a piece of broken ladder, then climbed up to retrieve her title. The two...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PWMania
Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return Featured a Tribute to Brodie Lee
Saturday’s WWE Extreme Rules was a special night for Bray Wyatt as it marked his return to the company. He was also able to do a tribute to his good friend Jon Huber, who went by the name of Brodie Lee in AEW and Luke Harper in WWE. White...
ComicBook
Bray Wyatt Reveals Himself as The White Rabbit, Returns to WWE at Extreme Rules 2022
Bray Wyatt officially returned to WWE at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view on Saturday night, revealing himself as the mysterious "White Rabbit." After Matt Riddle successfully defeated Seth Rollins inside the Fight Pit the show appeared to be over, but suddenly the lights in the arena went out. Wyatt could be heard singing "He's Got The Whole World In His Hands" over the intercom as fans lit up the arena with their phones. Figures representing the different Firefly Fun House characters started to appear, culminating with The Fiend being shown at ringside.
ComicBook
Former Raw Champion Reportedly Returning to WWE
Last night's WWE Extreme Rules featured the long-anticipated return of Bray Wyatt to WWE, and it was quite the spectacle. It featured everything from life-size versions of Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse puppets to a giant lit-up door and capped off with a personal appearance by Wyatt himself, but it turns out he's not the only member of the family making a WWE return. The Wrestling Observer's Bryan Alvarez is reporting that Wyatt's brother and former Raw Tag Team Champion Bo Dallas is also set for a WWE return "very soon", though no details on what he'll be doing when he gets back to WWE were mentioned yet as of yet, so we'll just have to wait and see.
ComicBook
Why WWE Reportedly Changed One of Its Factions Lineups
WWE's habit of making last-minute changes for NXT call-ups seems to have stuck around despite Vince McMahon's retirement. This past week's Friday Night SmackDown saw Legado Del Fantasma make their main roster debut, only to reveal its lineup had changed with Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro being joined by Zelina Vega instead of Elektra Lopez. Lopez had been a member since 2021 and seemed to be joining them on their call-up when they made their final NXT appearance a few months back.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PWMania
WWE Extreme Rules Results – October 8, 2022
Pre Show hosts: Jerry Lawler, Booker T, Kevin Patrick & Peter Rosenburg. We get a video package hyping up the Raw Women’s Title Ladder Match. Pre Show panel (Expect for Kevin Patrick) predict Bayley is gonna win. We see highlights of the feud between Judgement Day & Edge that...
ComicBook
AEW's Jon Moxley Drops the GCW World Championship to Nick Gage
AEW just locked up their AEW World Champion Jon Moxley for a major multi-year extension, but before he goes exclusive to AEW and their international partners, he had some business to wrap up in GCW. Coming into today Moxley was also the GCW World Champion, and at tonight's Fight Club pay-per-view, he was set to take on Nick Gage in a Title vs Career match. The match was bloody and featured glass, pizza cutters, and more, but it would ultimately be the help of AEW's The Firm that would help Gage seal the deal and defeat Moxley, becoming the GCW World Champion once again.
Report: Shocking Price TMZ Paid for Draymond Green Punching Poole Video Revealed
The price number is much lower than you would expect.
ComicBook
The Good Brothers Return to WWE, Reunite With AJ Styles as The OC
Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, aka The Good Brothers, made their surprise return to WWE on this week's Monday Night Raw. After a promo involving The Judgement Day, it looked as if AJ Styles was on the verge of joining the faction. But it turned out to be a ruse, as Styles revealed he was reuniting with a different "family" in Gallows and Anderson. With The OC reunited, the three were able to chase away The Judgement Day and posed in the middle of the ring.
ringsidenews.com
LA Knight Accidentally Doxxed After WWE SmackDown
Doxxing yourself is never a good idea in 2022. That didn’t stop Mansoor from having a little fun after SmackDown. Max Dupri is no more, and LA Knight is back. This point was made very clear on SmackDown this week. Naturally, his former stablemate had to do something about it.
ComicBook
Triple H Takes a Shot at AEW During the Opening WWE Raw Segment
Triple H took a subtle shot at AEW at the start of this week's Monday Night Raw. "The Game" was approached by Shawn Michaels, X-Pac and Road Dogg of D-Generation X and tried to convince them to tone down their usual antics for their latest reunion. After a few jokes about cursing and rubber chickens the three left Hunter to his business. As they walked away, he shouted "No fighting!" which fans immediately took as a joke about the recent backstage fights in AEW.
ComicBook
Watch: White Rabbits Have Invaded WWE Extreme Rules
WWE's Extreme Rules pay-per-view takes place tonight at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia and is expected to have a major reveal regarding the mysterious "White Rabbit." But before the show even started, fans were having bizarre encounters with people dressed in white rabbit costumes. Videos of them passing out word searches started popping up online and fans were quick to find out the words "Abandon All Hope Ye Who Enter" could be found.
Yardbarker
Bo Dallas is returning to WWE
Bo Dallas is scheduled to return to WWE, per Bryan Alvarez on his Super Follower account on Twitter. Alvarez tweeted, "From multiple sources, Bo Dallas should be back very soon." As many of you saw last night, the Firefly Fun House characters were brought to life as Brya Wyatt made...
Comments / 0