Chris Pratt Does Not Sound Like Mario in ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Trailer

When the trailer for the Sonic the Hedgehog animated movie premiered, fans freaked out. Whoever appeared in that trailer was not Sonic the Hedgehog. And they freaked out so loudly that Paramount actually decided to delay the movie and make the character look more like the version of the critter from the games. It all worked out; Sonic looked better, the movie was a hit, and got a sequel.
Kevin Smith Says His Prince Documentary May Finally Be Released

Kevin Smith is hopeful that fans will soon see footage from his long-shelved Prince documentary. The Clerks director was originally hired to film the Prince: A Celebration fan festival held in June 2001 at Paisley Park. He was also asked to interview fans about the religious themes on The Rainbow Children, the new Prince album which debuted at the event.
Does Taylor Swift’s Character Die in ‘Amsterdam’?

Taylor Swift is headed to the big screen — a place she knows all too well. Swift is featured in the newly released trailer for David O. Russell’s murder mystery movie, Amsterdam. In one fleeting moment from the trailer, it looks like the pop star bites the dust after getting pushed into traffic. But who does she play in the movie? And does her character really die?
‘RRR’ Launches Oscars Best Picture Campaign

RRR is monumental. Not just as a foreign film, but as a film in general. For those unfamiliar, RRR is an Indian film which tells the story of two actual historical figures living under British rule. While the characters are real, the film is thoroughly embellished. If it wasn’t, we wouldn’t have some of the insane action scenes, the excellent musical numbers, or the expertly choreographed dance sequences.
LOL: Watch SNL’s Bowen Yang Impersonate an Obnoxious Spotted Lanternfly

It's times like these when I wish spotted lantern flies could how much we're fed up with them!. Spotted lanternflies have been plaguing the Northeast again since spring, and it doesn't look like their numbers will drop significantly until the deep winter, according to experts. So right now, after having endured them flocking tall buildings, peppering our sidewalks, pooping on our houses, and laying eggs on hard surfaces, they're still not going away - yet!
