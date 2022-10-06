Read full article on original website
When the trailer for the Sonic the Hedgehog animated movie premiered, fans freaked out. Whoever appeared in that trailer was not Sonic the Hedgehog. And they freaked out so loudly that Paramount actually decided to delay the movie and make the character look more like the version of the critter from the games. It all worked out; Sonic looked better, the movie was a hit, and got a sequel.
Kevin Smith is hopeful that fans will soon see footage from his long-shelved Prince documentary. The Clerks director was originally hired to film the Prince: A Celebration fan festival held in June 2001 at Paisley Park. He was also asked to interview fans about the religious themes on The Rainbow Children, the new Prince album which debuted at the event.
Taylor Swift is headed to the big screen — a place she knows all too well. Swift is featured in the newly released trailer for David O. Russell’s murder mystery movie, Amsterdam. In one fleeting moment from the trailer, it looks like the pop star bites the dust after getting pushed into traffic. But who does she play in the movie? And does her character really die?
RRR is monumental. Not just as a foreign film, but as a film in general. For those unfamiliar, RRR is an Indian film which tells the story of two actual historical figures living under British rule. While the characters are real, the film is thoroughly embellished. If it wasn’t, we wouldn’t have some of the insane action scenes, the excellent musical numbers, or the expertly choreographed dance sequences.
Taylor Swift has finally unveiled the entire track list for her album Midnights. The track list was revealed in a series of TikToks dubbed "Midnights Mayhem With Me." The series featured Swift spinning a bingo cage, retrieving a numbered ball and revealing its corresponding track title. In the series' final...
Let's go! The Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer is finally here, and people have some opinions. First of all, the animation looks perfect and the casting of Charlie Day as Luigi couldn't be more fitting. That being said, people are kind of upset at Chris Pratt's voice, as expected. Rather...
It's times like these when I wish spotted lantern flies could how much we're fed up with them!. Spotted lanternflies have been plaguing the Northeast again since spring, and it doesn't look like their numbers will drop significantly until the deep winter, according to experts. So right now, after having endured them flocking tall buildings, peppering our sidewalks, pooping on our houses, and laying eggs on hard surfaces, they're still not going away - yet!
Tara Reid is hoping to get Josie and the Pussycats trending so that a sequel can be made. Reid kick-started her campaign for a sequel on social media. In a TikTok video, she said she's "excited" about the potential for a new installment, and that fans should let her know in the comments if they want one.
"Avenue 5" stars Zach Woods and Lenora Crichlow share some of the dangers of filming the space comedy.
Kids, you might want to cover your ears. I just heard "Ahhhhh f**k!" from down the hall and it wouldn't be the first time today. How many times have you heard that in New Jersey? I know, ten million times at least....today. But what about on the big screen?. There...
