'She found her purpose': Hundreds honor Oklahoma City police Sgt. Meagan Burke

By JaNae Williams, Oklahoman
 4 days ago

For the third time in nearly as many months, hundreds from the law enforcement community gathered to honor the life of a fallen officer in the Oklahoma City metro.

"You being here gives this family a tremendous boost because at this point, they hurt," said retired Oklahoma Police Department chaplain Greg Giltner. "You being here really helps."

Burke, 31, died from injuries sustained in a car accident while driving home from work on Sept. 29.

On Thursday, hundreds gathered at Southern Hills Baptist Church in south Oklahoma City to remember Burke alongside friends and members of the family, who were led into the sanctuary by bagpipers, drummers and members of the honor guard.

"She found her people. She found her purpose," Giltner read from a letter written by Burke's aunt.

Burke was born in California, raised in Colorado and made her way to Oklahoma when she joined the soccer team at the University of Central Oklahoma, where she was a goalie.

Burke, who had served with the department since May 2016, had been a patrol officer for the Springlake Division before transferring to the highway interdiction unit and most recently returned to patrol as a field training officer for the Santa Fe Division.

Members of department leadership and Burke's academy class shared praise, love and funny memories of their time with Burke, at times while struggling through tears.

Lt. Chris Swanson, one of Burke's superiors, recalled her humility and unwillingness to accept public acknowledgement for a job well done. He joked that her memorial gave the department and her colleagues the last laugh as they could finally praise her openly.

"If you know Meagan Burke, Meagan Burke right now is flipping every one of us off," Swanson said, which garnered laughter from the crowd. "This is not what she wanted. This is what she deserved."

Burke worked nights on patrol and volunteered with the department's Youth Leadership Academy. Retired Lt. Wayland Cubit said she never missed a class or event and would often show up with little to no sleep. She would give the students rides, and work with them on weekends and days off.

"I firmly believe that Sgt. Meagan Burke was given a servant's heart, but she was a warrior," Giltner said.

Burke was driving north on Interstate 44 near SW 44 when she was struck head-on by a southbound vehicle that had swerved left and gone over the center guardrail, according to a police statement. Burke was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the southbound vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and police said the investigation was still underway with no updates as of Thursday.

Police confirmed that the driver was in a Blackhawk Security vehicle. The same driver was also involved in a fatal accident involving a bicyclist in the early morning hours of June 8, while driving a pickup truck, also registered to Blackhawk Security.

According to police reports, an unlit bicycle, carrying two riders in dark clothing, was traveling northbound on Walker Avenue between four and five in the morning. The driver of the pickup "applied his brakes and attempted to swerve left" but was unable to avoid the bicycle. One rider died and the other was injured.

