Animals

Noozhawk

Karen Telleen-Lawton: Solar Saves Babcock Ranch From Hurricane Ian

That it can make this claim is thanks to Syd Kitson, a retired football player with the Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys. Kitson was the impetus and major sponsor behind the 92,000-acre town. In 2015 the Ranch constructed a 700,000 panel solar array to generate 100% of the...
ENVIRONMENT

