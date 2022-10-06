Read full article on original website
Mandela Barnes labors to shed 'defund the police' label in bid against Ron Johnson
MILWAUKEE — Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes opened his debate with Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) intent on dispelling his image as a soft-on-crime Democrat, an indictment by Republicans that was bolstered by his own words, making him the underdog in the Wisconsin Senate race.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin motor wholesale dealer gets license revoked after violating law
ARLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The state of Wisconsin has revoked the motor vehicle retail dealer license for another business located at 101 Skyline Drive #1 in Arlington after failing to properly follow administrative requirements. According to a release, Vince Auto Group LLC is the company that violated state laws...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks trial: Defendant apologizes, state calls 7 witnesses
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Witness testimony resumed Monday morning, Oct. 10 in the Darrell Brooks trial, charged in the November 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade attack. Brooks was dressed in a full suit as opposed to the orange jail uniform he wore Wednesday-Friday of the first week of the trial. He remained in the courtroom for the entire day of testimony Monday.
WISN
Hearing delayed for Wisconsin man who admitted to illegally requesting absentee ballots
RACINE, Wis. — The court case of a Union Grove man charged with election fraud was delayed once again Friday. Harry Wait, 68, considers himself a freedom fighter. “The state calls me a criminal, just as Samuel Adams, Paul Revere, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, and the list goes on and on and on,” Wait said outside the Racine County Courthouse when he made his first court appearance Sept. 9.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Several people protest outside Racine County Courthouse in support of Harry Wait
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) — Protesters and supporters held signs outside the Racine County Courthouse Friday afternoon as another hearing was underway for Harry Wait. Wait is accused of committing election fraud by ordering absentee ballots in the names of the mayor and state assembly speaker. Wait says he did so to prove a point.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
10 Largest Cities In Wisconsin
Wisconsin, a Midwestern jewel, is bordered to the west by the Mississippi River, has sparkling shorelines on both Lake Michigan and Lake Superior, and a lush interior primarily covered by forests and agricultural fields. It is the 23rd largest state by area and has a population of 5,893,718 as of 2020, making it the 20th most populated state. Below is a list of the ten biggest cities in Wisconsin by population.
wortfm.org
John Tate II Named Madison’s First Independent Police Monitor.
John Tate II has been named as Madison’s first Independent Police Monitor. The decision to go with Tate may finally put an end to the years-long process of attempting to hire an Independent Police Monitor. The city of Madison first created the position after the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020, along with the Police Civilian Oversight Board, who would be tasked with hiring the monitor.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Victim Families Reject Gov Evers’ Thursday Comments That Wisconsin Parole System Worked
“This is an insult, and it’s disgusting,” Tim Erickson, on the parole of his mother’s killer. “I’ve been sick for three weeks.”. Families of murder victims whose killers were released in discretionary paroles are adamantly rejecting comments made by Gov. Tony Evers Thursday that the parole system, including the victim notification system, has worked. They want the process changed because they believe it has failed their families and others, both the parole decisions themselves and the system that notifies victims of hearings.
spectrumnews1.com
First Lady Jill Biden to travel to Wisconsin Wednesday
MILWAUKEE — First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Milwaukee on Wednesday, Oct. 12 to speak with the Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Association (MTEA), according to a statement from The White House. She’ll visit with students, parents and educators at a Milwaukee Public Schools’ “Homework Diner.” It is not...
wgtd.org
Paranormal experiences occuring at the former City Hall building in Elkhorn, Wisconsin
(WGTD) - Elkhorn, Wisconsin, A town rich in history and tradition, has had some strange paranormal occurrences take place in its former City Hall building. The building is currently going through a remodel, and is now occupied by the Walworth County Historical Society. (Video) WGTD sat down with some of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Conifer root disease kills trees; DNR finds cases in SE Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to check needle-bearing trees for signs of a harmful disease and report their findings to the department. Heterobasidion root disease (HRD) is a severe fungal infection that kills pines, spruces and other conifers in Wisconsin. This fall,...
themadent.com
Michels Businesses Lack in Diversity
Republican Tim Michels currently campaigning for Governor of Wisconsin against Incumbent Democratic Governor Tony Evers has a history of being a business owner but not a history of diversity. Michels is a co-owner of the family business, the Michels Corp., a privately-held company based in Brownsville, WI, in Dodge County....
CBS 58
Mattioli's final pre-trial hearing postponed due to retirement of Milwaukee Co. medical examiner
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Former Milwaukee police officer Michael Mattioli, the man accused of killing Joel Acevedo at his home while at a party back in 2020, was in court Monday, Oct. 10. He was in court for a final pre-trial hearing, however a recent issue meant that it had...
UPMATTERS
Seven arrested following Wisconsin drug bust, ‘large’ quantities of drugs found
HANSEN, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people were arrested in central Wisconsin after authorities executed five search warrants and reportedly found drugs, guns and currency. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent drug bust that happened on October 6. Five search warrants were executed in the Town of Hansen and the Village of Vesper.
CBS 58
'I apologize': Darrell Brooks pledges to behave heading into second week of trial, more witnesses testify
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Darrell Brooks, the defendant in the Waukesha Christmas parade trial, apologized to the court and everyone watching the proceedings for the way he acted last week. "I'm going to stand up as a man and tell the whole court and you, your honor, that I...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin homeowner wakes up to sounds in house, deputies find & arrest man for trespassing
RICHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Hubertus was taken into custody after allegedly entering a stranger’s house just before 4:30 a.m. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, on October 10 around 4:30 a.m., there was a report of trespassing at a residence. The person who contacted the authorities said he woke up to the sounds of ‘feet shuffling on the floor’.
Hundreds gather in Waukesha following first week of Darrell Brooks trial
It's been an emotional week in Waukesha as the Darrell Brooks trial started. Despite the challenges, the city hosted the Waukesha Unlocked event.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Halloween Trick or Treat hours across Washington County, WI
Washington County, WI – Halloween falls on Monday, October 31, 2022. Trick or treat hours across Washington County are posted below. The list will be updated as more information becomes available. Town of Addison – Sunday, October 30, 2022, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Campbellsport – Saturday,...
horseandrider.com
Two Horses Test Positive for Strangles in Wisconsin
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection confirmed two horses in Walworth and Dane counties positive for strangles. On Sept. 29, a 15-year-old Quarter Horse mare at a private facility in Dane County tested positive. She presented with a cough, fever, and nasal discharge beginning on Sept. 21. She did not have a fever and is currently alive.
wortfm.org
WISCAP Kickstarts New Affordable Housing Action Network
WORT 89.9FM Madison · WISCAP Kickstarts New Affordable Housing Action Network. Budgeting and personal financial experts tell us that we shouldn’t be spending more than a third of our monthly income on housing. That’s fine for people with middle and upper class incomes, but that’s a nearly impossible standard for people who earn significantly less. According to the Low Income Housing Coalition, 69% of Wisconsin’s 187,000 very low income households are spending 50% or more of their already meager monthly income on rent. State affordable housing tax credits aim to increase the supply of housing available to people earning close to the state median income, but families earning much less than that tend to fall through the cracks. The Wisconsin Community Action Program, or WISCAP, is starting an Affordable Housing Action Network to increase advocacy for housing for people at the lower end of the income scale. Andy Heidt is the Affordable Housing Program Director for WISCAP, and he joined Monday Buzz host Brian Standing on Monday, October 10, 2022.
