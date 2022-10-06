WORT 89.9FM Madison · WISCAP Kickstarts New Affordable Housing Action Network. Budgeting and personal financial experts tell us that we shouldn’t be spending more than a third of our monthly income on housing. That’s fine for people with middle and upper class incomes, but that’s a nearly impossible standard for people who earn significantly less. According to the Low Income Housing Coalition, 69% of Wisconsin’s 187,000 very low income households are spending 50% or more of their already meager monthly income on rent. State affordable housing tax credits aim to increase the supply of housing available to people earning close to the state median income, but families earning much less than that tend to fall through the cracks. The Wisconsin Community Action Program, or WISCAP, is starting an Affordable Housing Action Network to increase advocacy for housing for people at the lower end of the income scale. Andy Heidt is the Affordable Housing Program Director for WISCAP, and he joined Monday Buzz host Brian Standing on Monday, October 10, 2022.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO