Duluth, MN

FOX 21 Online

Man Charged After Making Threats That Put Superior Daycare On High Alert

SUPERIOR, Wis. The man accused of threatening to enter a Superior daycare with a rifle last Thursday has been charged. 33-year-old Brandon Cole-Breezee of Duluth is charged with terroristic threats, stalking, domestic abuse, being an out-of-state felon in possession of a firearm, disorderly conduct, and criminal damage to property. According...
SUPERIOR, WI
FOX 21 Online

NERCC Escapee Apprehended In Grand Lake Township After Hours On The Run

DULUTH, Minn. – A missing inmate with the Northeast Regional Correction Center (NERCC) was apprehended without incident around 8 p.m. Friday. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said Kristofer Orr, 18, was located in the area of Bachelor Road and Esker Trail in Grand Lake Township after leaving NERCC during the morning hours on Friday.
boreal.org

Video: St. Cloud bar cuts hours, cites 'pandemic of work ethic'

A sports bar in St. Cloud says it has to close on Mondays and Tuesdays because it's struggled to find cooks. In a post on Facebook, the Blue Line Sports Bar and Grill caught the public's attention by saying, "It is with extreme disappointment and regret that I am writing to inform you that the current pandemic of work ethic, personal responsibility and professionalism continues."
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Police Called to Armed Robbery at St. Cloud Gas Station

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Police are looking for the man who robbed a convenience store in St. Cloud. On Friday just before 11:00 p.m. officers were dispatched to a report of an armed robbery in progress at the River Station gas station in the 1300 block of 15th Avenue Southeast.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
boreal.org

Cloquet man arrested, charged after home invasion

Police have arrested Brendan Smith of Cloquet for his involvement in a home invasion in June. The 43-year-old was taken into custody on Thursday after an extensive investigation following the incident on June 7. Police said Smith broke into a home on Boulder Drive in Cloquet. They say he then...
CLOQUET, MN
boreal.org

Northbound I-35 temporarily closed Tuesday, Oct. 11, in Duluth

From the Minnesota Department of Transportation - October 7, 2022. Motorists travelling on northbound I-35 will encounter closures at 40th Avenue West on Tuesday, October 11, between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. Northbound I-35 traffic will be routed to the off ramp at 40th Avenue West. The on ramp from 40th Avenue West to northbound I-35 will also close. This closure will allow for the removal of an existing overhead sign and the installation of a new overhead sign just south of 27th Avenue West.
wearegreenbay.com

Man accused of making threatening statements toward northern Wisconsin daycare, arrested

SUPERIOR, Wis. (WFRV) – A 33-year-old man is in custody after he is accused of threatening to enter a northern Wisconsin daycare while armed, and retrieve his child. According to a Facebook post by the Superior Police Department, the incident started around 1 p.m. on October 6 when a woman approached officers at the police station and told them about a concerning discussion she had with the father of her child.
SUPERIOR, WI
UPMATTERS

Seven arrested following Wisconsin drug bust, ‘large’ quantities of drugs found

HANSEN, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people were arrested in central Wisconsin after authorities executed five search warrants and reportedly found drugs, guns and currency. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent drug bust that happened on October 6. Five search warrants were executed in the Town of Hansen and the Village of Vesper.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
FOX 21 Online

Enger Tower Lit Red For Fallen Firefighters

DULUTH, Minn. — Enger Tower was lit up in red this week to honor the “Light The Night For Fallen Firefighters” tradition. It’s a tribute to firefighters who have died in the line of duty within the past year nationally. Sponsored by the National Fallen Firefighters...
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: 1 dead, 3 injured in St. Paul crash

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul say one person is dead and three others have minor injuries after a crash Friday evening.The St. Paul Police Department says it responded to a two-vehicle crash at 7:10 p.m. at Ames and White Bear avenues. The crash is under investigation.
SAINT PAUL, MN
FOX 21 Online

Carlton’s Haunted Shack Opens Friday

CARLTON, Minn. – The Haunted Shack, billed as “Minnesota’s scariest haunted house,” is back for its 29th season of horror beginning Friday night in Carlton. Organizers say this year’s event will be the best year yet. If you didn’t know, the Haunted Shack transforms a...
CARLTON, MN
FOX 21 Online

Minn. Man’s 2,560-Pound Pumpkin Wins California Contest; Sets Record

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) – A horticulture teacher from Minnesota has set a new U.S. record for the heaviest pumpkin after raising a giant gourd weighing 2,560 pounds. Travis Gienger, of Anoka, Minnesota, won an annual pumpkin-weighing contest in Northern California Monday. Gienger drove the gargantuan gourd for...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
WEAU-TV 13

St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office seeking information regarding fatal pedestrian crash

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding a fatal pedestrian crash. According to a media release from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, on March 6 the St. Croix County Emergency Communication Center received a report around 2:10 a.m., of a pedestrian that had been struck on South Highway 35, just south of Radio Road, in Troy Township.
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Pedestrian Killed While Crossing Street

Cass Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Bemidji man was killed after being hit by a pick-up truck while walking in an intersection in northern Minnesota Friday morning. The State Patrol accident report says 52-year-old Steven Reyes was walking across Hwy. 2 at an intersection with Hwy. 371 when he was struck by the westbound pickup shortly after 6 a.m. in Cass Lake. Reyes was pronounced dead at the scene.
BEMIDJI, MN
rjbroadcasting.com

Author Joe Kimball Shares the Secrets of the Murders at the Glensheen Mansion during LARL Visits

Ada, MN — Fans of true crime! Enjoy presentations next week by reporter Joe Kimball, author of “Secrets of the Congdon Mansion,” who will give a first-hand account of Minnesota’s most infamous murder case at the Glensheen Mansion in Duluth. Kimball will discuss his experiences covering the story from start to finish as a reporter for the Star Tribune and will give inside details about the victims, investigators and perpetrators, bringing the tale to life.
DULUTH, MN

