starlocalmedia.com
Plano police ask for assistance in finding people involved in fight at Hooters
The Plano Police Department is asking for citizens help in identifying the people involved in a fight at a Hooters restaurant in Plano. The incident took place on Thursday, October 6, at a Hooters restaurant located off of Central Expressway and Plano Parkway.
Woman accused of shooting a man outside Plano apartment has been arrested
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The woman accused of shooting a man outside their Plano apartment has been arrested.33-year-old Heather Elaine Poe faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.The victim in the shooting suffered non-life-threatening injuries.Police are not sure if the couple were legally married but they were in relationship.Police say the woman is claiming self defense.
Sheriff’s Office seeking help identifying porch pirate near Justin
The Denton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who was seen on surveillance footage stealing packages from a home near Justin. On Sept. 14, in broad daylight, the suspect pictured in the DCSO bulletin allegedly stole packages from the front door of a home in the Wildflower Ranch subdivision near FM 156 in Justin. The suspect appears to be a young woman with blonde hair who was in a dark colored Honda CRV.
Stolen car chase throughout Fort Worth ends with 2 people in jail
FORT WORTH (CBSFDW.COM) - A stolen car chase throughout Fort Worth ended with two people in jail Sunday night. At 11:55 p.m. South Division officers saw the stolen car traveling on East Berry Street near the intersection of Mitchell Boulevard. They turned on their red and blue emergency lights in attempt to stop the driver. But he fled. Thus, officers then activated their emergency siren and pursued the car. The pursuit came to a stop after entering Benbrook where the driver, an adult male, abandoned the car and took off on foot. He was taken into custody on Winward Road without incident. But a woman stayed in the car once it came to a stop and was arrested on outstanding local warrants. The pursuit lasted for about 26 minutes and involved officers from patrol, the Department's K9 Unit and Air Support Unit.
22-year-old man arrested in death of girlfriend's baby in Saginaw, police say
SAGINAW, Texas — A 22-year-old man has been arrested in the death of his girlfriend's 10-month-old baby in Saginaw, police announced Monday. Dennilson Alejandro Uk faces a charge of injury to a child-serious bodily injury, according to a Saginaw police news release. The victim was identified as Kyson Amonte...
Man struck by hit-and-run driver while sleeping on curb, Fort Worth police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Police are looking for the driver responsible for a hit-and-run that left a man in critical condition early Monday morning. Officers were dispatched to the incident in the 1500 block East Presidio Street, near East Lancaster Avenue, shortly before 3:30 a.m. When police and paramedics...
fox4news.com
Surveillance video shows shootout that killed 4 in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Surveillance video from a nearby home captured a shootout in Fort Worth that killed four people on Friday. The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on East Jessamine Street. Fort Worth police say a gray Dodge Challenger was parked on the street just before 7 when...
Four killed in Fort Worth shooting
The killer is still in hiding following a mass murder in Fort Worth over the weekend. Four people died Friday night after being shot inside an SUV parked in front of a house.
dpdbeat.com
Arrest Made in Homicide on Roseville Drive
On October 7, 2022, at approximately 5:00 pm, Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 5900 block of Roseville Drive. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found Kamal Alberty, 33, on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire and Rescue took the victim to a local hospital, where he died.
Motorcyclist killed in Arlington crash
One man has been killed in a motorcycle crash in Arlington over the weekend. The rider crashed Saturday on northbound Green Oaks near Randol Mill a little south of I-30.
fox4news.com
4 dead in shooting during attempted robbery involving drugs, Fort Worth police say
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police said four people were killed in a shooting during an attempted robbery that involved narcotics Friday evening. This happened just before 7 p.m., when police were called about a shooting in the 1200 block of E. Jessamine Street. Responding officers found four shooting...
Man who allegedly broke into Jacksonville home and hit person with a crowbar, arrested
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said that they have arrested Eric Lowe, who allegedly forced himself into a Jacksonville home and hit one of the residents with a crowbar on Saturday morning. According to officials, after the break-in a warrant was issued for Lowe’s arrest. Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and Tyler […]
Six People Arrested In Athens, TX Found With Stolen Items
A whole bunch of folks were busted in Athens by the Henderson County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday (Oct. 5th) after police served search warrants and found that these folks allegedly had thousands of dollars of stolen items in their possession and some had warrants and other charges they will now have to answer to.
WFAA
Johnson County couple found dead in their home as a result of multiple shotgun wounds, officials say
Richard "Mike" Scarlett and his wife Kay were found at a home on Don Lee Road near Chisolm Trail Parkway in Joshua. Mike worked as an actor, musician and filmmaker.
Argument leads to deadly shooting in Downtown Dallas, police say
DALLAS — Police have started investigating a shooting at a Dallas park that killed a 38-year-old man on Saturday, Oct. 8. The victim was identified by Dallas police as Dyawn Thomas. Officers responded to the shooting at about 11:10 p.m. at the Main Street Garden Park. They said it...
fox26houston.com
VIDEO: Chaotic brawl at Hooters in Texas over chocolate bars
PLANO, Texas - Plano police are looking for the people involved in a brutal attack at a Hooters that started as an argument over kids selling chocolate bars. The fight broke out Thursday night at the Hooters off Central Expressway and Plano Parkway and left a manager with a broken arm and a waitress with cuts on her face from broken glass.
dallasexpress.com
Local Man Sentenced for Murder Committed While Disguised as a Security Guard
A 25-year-old from Plano has been sentenced to life in prison by a Collin County Jury. Jordan Christopher Jacobs was found guilty of a robbery that led to the brutal death of an innocent man. On July 7, 2021, Steven Gambles, 32, was killed by Jacobs at the Shops at...
8-year-old struck, killed by vehicle while on scooter, Dallas police say
DALLAS — An 8-year-old boy has died after being struck and killed by a vehicle while riding a scooter, Dallas police said in a preliminary report Monday night. According to the report, officers responded to a call concerning “a major accident” in the 3600 block of Dilido Road around 7:10 p.m.
Dallas police say a man shot and killed his nephew after a verbal altercation turned physical
DALLAS, Texas — Dallas police say a man shot and killed his nephew after a verbal altercation turned physical in Dallas Friday evening. On October 7, 2022, at approximately 5 p.m., the Dallas Police Department responded to a shooting call in the 5900 block of Roseville Drive. There, police...
$5K reward offered for information that solves this homicide
Last February, 43-year-old Ashley Moore was found dead in the woods near the 8100 block of Clark Road. Now, the Dallas Police Department is seeking the public’s help as they investigate Moore’s murder.
WFAA
