4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
The Legend of Old Louisville's Witches TreeSara BLouisville, KY
This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Concert review: Conan Gray aestheticizes pain, pleasure and pining on his “Superache” tourThe LanternLouisville, KY
Enough Fentanyl To Kill 220,000 seized in Louisville, 600,000 LBS Of Drugs Seized Nationwide In FY22Lauren JessopLouisville, KY
JCPS students can graduate high school, ready for a career, through JCTC program
JCTC AMIT Center — Many students through Jefferson County Public Schools get to have the opportunity to learn specific trades while still in high school thanks to the district's academy programs. Now, Jefferson Community and Technical College is expanding its partnership manufacturing program with the district to all students.
Veteran's Club helps Jeffersonville veterans learn a skill and build relationships
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A group of local veterans spent the day learning some new skills on Sunday. Operation Jeep Build was started by the Veteran's Club and trains veterans how to use power tools, perform small engine repair, paint and weld from certified mechanics free of charge. But organizers...
There's now an app to help you help Louisville's homeless population
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Want to help the homeless population in Louisville? There's an app for that. "Samaritan" is part of the second annual "KNOW Homelessness Imitative" in the city. The app allows users to learn about those in need within their communities. It also offers many options for giving,...
Nearly 700 employees volunteer during Indiana company's 'Day of Giving'
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — The Teachers Credit Union is bringing back an annual tradition. After being canceled the past two years due to the pandemic, the Indiana-based company held it's third "Day of Giving" on Monday. The company's 700 employees spent the day volunteering in communities across the state of...
Miss Black Kentucky USA makes history at Louisville Memorial Auditorium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — History was made this Sunday at the Louisville Memorial Auditorium, as 15 women competed for the chance to be crowned the first ever Miss Black Kentucky USA. The competition celebrates the talent, scholastic achievement and commitment to service of the women, while allowing them a welcoming...
New 'Peace Path' walking bridge opens on Bellarmine Univerisity campus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There's a new place to get out and enjoy the great outdoors in Louisville. The "Peace Path" is now open on Bellarmine's campus and University of Louisville Peace Hospital. The new walking bridge that spans across Beargrass Creek officially opened on Thursday. Metro Councilmember Pat Mulvihill...
Meghan's Mountain provides distraction for cancer patients on Belle of Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hundreds of people battling cancer got a welcome distraction Sunday. The nonprofit Meghan's Mountain rented out the Belle of Louisville to take out about 400 cancer patients and their families for a cruise on the Ohio River. It's named for Meghan Steinberg, a Louisville woman, who...
88-year-old woman skydives in Elizabethtown in honor of her son
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — An 88-year-old New Albany woman jumped thousands in honor of her son. Bernadette Fife and three family members, including two of her children and a great-grandson, skydived at Skydive Kentucky in Elizabethtown. This was Fife’s second skydive. She jumped for the first time two years ago for her son Jim Lynch’s 60th birthday.
'Scotty's Iroquois': Bellarmine basketball coach recognized by alma mater
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Iroquois High School recognized one of its alumni on Monday by placing a banner of him on the outside of the school. Bellarmine Men's Basketball Head Coach Scott Davenport is now on the side of the building. Watch the full story in the player above.
Free flu and COVID-19 vaccination clinic being held in Newburg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A free vaccination clinic is being held today in Louisville. The clinic will provide both this season's flu vaccine and the COVID-19 vaccine. It is happening in the Newburg neighborhood at Newburg Church of Christ on East Indian Trail. It goes from 10 a.m. to 1...
Louisville woman celebrates a century of life
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman is celebrating 100 years. Friends and family turned out Sunday afternoon to celebrate centurion Mary Stultz. Stultz is a mother of two daughters, a grandmother, and a great-grandmother. When asked the secret to making it to 100, she said she didn't know –...
Auto show raises funds for Down Syndrome Louisville
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Dozens of classic cars, hot rods, and newer beauties were all on display Saturday at the Eagles Club on College Drive. The annual car show offered awards including Best in Show, Best Chevy, and Best Ford. But those in attendance say it wasn't about the awards,...
UPS Jobs Game of the Week features Seneca and South Oldham Friday
CRESTWOOD, Ky. — WLKY Sports has announced this week's UPS Jobs Game of the Week. The matchup will feature Seneca at South Oldham. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. EST on Friday. The Seneca Redhawks enter the contest with a 6-1 overall record. They are coming off a bye...
New pickleball 'eatertainment' concept to open along Louisville riverfront
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you haven't heard of pickleball by now in the city of Louisville, it's fast-growing in popularity with demand in the Metro for more options to play. A new, unique venue is in the works that will add to the city's pickleball scene. An acre of...
Free Narcan machine in Kentucky city restocked after being depleted in just 2 days
VINE GROVE, Ky. — Vine Grove's new naloxone vending machine has now been refilled, according to the city's police chief. Last week, it was reported that the contents of that vending machine were gone in just two days. It is the first ever of its kind in Kentucky. The...
Frankfort Avenue vendors hope to start a new tradition with Autumn on the Avenue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There's a new tradition this fall on historic Frankfort Avenue helping to promote local businesses. Autumn on the Avenue featured activities, entertainment, and special discounts at various shops along Frankfort Saturday. And business owners say the inaugural event brought in lots of first-time customers. "We have...
Woman missing from southern Indiana last seen in Louisville's Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The sheriff's department in a southern Indiana county is asking for help finding a woman who could be in Louisville. Natalie Lake, 22, is missing from Lawrence County, Indiana, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department. Her last known location was in the Louisville area. She...
'The Taste of Louisville' returns after a 2-year hiatus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a two year hiatus, "The Taste of Louisville" is returning. The event is Louisville's original "taste of" event. Having begun in 1974, it is now celebrating its 48th anniversary. It's happening at the Mellwood Arts Center on Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 6 p.m. to 9...
Massive inferno at Frankfort Avenue business destroys belongings, beloved mural
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Firefighters were still monitoring for hot spots at a Clifton neighborhood warehouse Monday after it caught fire over the weekend. "This was really a shock to us," Cindy Cunningham, co-owner of Cunningham Door and Window said. The warehouse that caught fire at the company's Frankfort Avenue...
Inmate from Louisville captured after escaping custody in Breckinridge County
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky State Police conducted a search on Monday for an inmate who escaped custody in Breckinridge County early that morning. KSP said that 30-year-old Kody Claycomb of Louisville was at the Breckinridge Memorial Hospital around 1:20 a.m. for examination after a fall at the detention center.
