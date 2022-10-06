ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

There's now an app to help you help Louisville's homeless population

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Want to help the homeless population in Louisville? There's an app for that. "Samaritan" is part of the second annual "KNOW Homelessness Imitative" in the city. The app allows users to learn about those in need within their communities. It also offers many options for giving,...
Nearly 700 employees volunteer during Indiana company's 'Day of Giving'

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — The Teachers Credit Union is bringing back an annual tradition. After being canceled the past two years due to the pandemic, the Indiana-based company held it's third "Day of Giving" on Monday. The company's 700 employees spent the day volunteering in communities across the state of...
Miss Black Kentucky USA makes history at Louisville Memorial Auditorium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — History was made this Sunday at the Louisville Memorial Auditorium, as 15 women competed for the chance to be crowned the first ever Miss Black Kentucky USA. The competition celebrates the talent, scholastic achievement and commitment to service of the women, while allowing them a welcoming...
New 'Peace Path' walking bridge opens on Bellarmine Univerisity campus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There's a new place to get out and enjoy the great outdoors in Louisville. The "Peace Path" is now open on Bellarmine's campus and University of Louisville Peace Hospital. The new walking bridge that spans across Beargrass Creek officially opened on Thursday. Metro Councilmember Pat Mulvihill...
88-year-old woman skydives in Elizabethtown in honor of her son

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — An 88-year-old New Albany woman jumped thousands in honor of her son. Bernadette Fife and three family members, including two of her children and a great-grandson, skydived at Skydive Kentucky in Elizabethtown. This was Fife’s second skydive. She jumped for the first time two years ago for her son Jim Lynch’s 60th birthday.
Free flu and COVID-19 vaccination clinic being held in Newburg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A free vaccination clinic is being held today in Louisville. The clinic will provide both this season's flu vaccine and the COVID-19 vaccine. It is happening in the Newburg neighborhood at Newburg Church of Christ on East Indian Trail. It goes from 10 a.m. to 1...
Louisville woman celebrates a century of life

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman is celebrating 100 years. Friends and family turned out Sunday afternoon to celebrate centurion Mary Stultz. Stultz is a mother of two daughters, a grandmother, and a great-grandmother. When asked the secret to making it to 100, she said she didn't know –...
Auto show raises funds for Down Syndrome Louisville

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Dozens of classic cars, hot rods, and newer beauties were all on display Saturday at the Eagles Club on College Drive. The annual car show offered awards including Best in Show, Best Chevy, and Best Ford. But those in attendance say it wasn't about the awards,...
'The Taste of Louisville' returns after a 2-year hiatus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a two year hiatus, "The Taste of Louisville" is returning. The event is Louisville's original "taste of" event. Having begun in 1974, it is now celebrating its 48th anniversary. It's happening at the Mellwood Arts Center on Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 6 p.m. to 9...
