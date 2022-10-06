Read full article on original website
3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 5
These three quarterbacks showed in Week 5 that their teams need to consider making a change on the depth chart. NFL fans know that an offense goes as far as the quarterback can take them. Without a quality quarterback, the teams’ drives on offense stall out, and that means defenses spend significantly more time on the field.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
NFL World Is Calling For Referee To Be Fired Sunday
The NFL world is calling for a veteran referee to be fired on Sunday afternoon. It's tough to blame the fans for feeling that way, too. Fans are furious with a terrible roughing the passer penalty called against the Falcons. The penalty, called on defensive lineman Grady Jarrett, extended what could be the Bucs' game-winning drive.
Tony Romo's Sarcastic Comment During Bills-Steelers Goes Viral
After getting bludgeoned throughout the first half of Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, the Pittsburgh Steelers finally got a break,. Up 31-3 in the third quarter, the Bills looked poised to increase their lopsided lead. However, Quintin Morris fumbled a shovel pass from Josh Allen as he dived into the end zone. Pittsburgh recovered to force a takeaway.
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
IHSAA reveals football sectional pairings
The roadmap to Lucas Oil Stadium is now laid out after the IHSAA released the sectional pairings for the upcoming football state tournament.
Tony Dungy Rips Controversial Roughing the Passer Call Against Falcons
Bucs quarterback Tom Brady was sacked on a pivotal third down, but the subsequent penalty allowed Tampa Bay to run out the clock.
Even Tom Brady couldn't defend the absurd roughing call that went against the Falcons
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were fortunate to escape Sunday’s Week 5 game against the Atlanta Falcons with a 21-15 win, but you’re not going to see Tom Brady admit that. After trailing by as much as 21 points, the Falcons scored 15 straight points and had a prime opportunity to set up a potential game-winning drive. Grady Jarrett had appeared to sack Brady cleanly on third down, which would have forced a Tampa Bay punt. But referee Jerome Boger bailed the Bucs out with one of the worst roughing the passer calls you’ll ever see.
ESPN Analyst Predicts NFL Coach Will Be Fired "If Things Don't Pick Up Soon"
It's early in the NFL season, but it sounds like Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is already on the hot seat. According to ESPN insiders Jeremey Fowler and Dan Graziano, the Panthers could fire Rhule "if things don't pick up soon." "Coaching hot seat chatter is already starting to...
NFL World Reacts To Sam Ponder's Outfit Sunday
FOX college football analyst Urban Meyer isn't the only notable football figure going viral for his outfit choices this weekend. ESPN "Sunday NFL Countdown" host Sam Ponder is trending on social media for her outfit this weekend. Unlike Meyer, though, Ponder is being praised for her choice. Ponder showed off...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
WATCH: Kid Runs Onto Field During Buccaneers-Falcons Game, Gets Tackled Hard by Security
On Sunday’s NFC South divisional matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons,… The post WATCH: Kid Runs Onto Field During Buccaneers-Falcons Game, Gets Tackled Hard by Security appeared first on Outsider.
NFL Fans Are Demanding Free Prime Video After Amazon’s Disastrous TNF Broadcasts
NFL fans are demanding free Amazon Free Prime Video after a disastrous Thursday Night Football… The post NFL Fans Are Demanding Free Prime Video After Amazon’s Disastrous TNF Broadcasts appeared first on Outsider.
Why Broncos best option might be to shut Russell Wilson down
Recent injury information on Russell Wilson reveals a worst-case option that might be in the Broncos’ best interest long-term. The Denver Broncos have had a truly horrible start to the 2022 season. At 2-3, they sit alongside the Las Vegas Raiders as the basement dwellers in the AFC West, which was supposed to be an incredibly competitive division.
Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson underwent shoulder procedure on Friday
Is Russell Wilson's slow start a result of a shoulder injury? He received an injection in his throwing shoulder but should be ready for Week 6.
Kyle Brandt rips Broncos QB Russell Wilson on NFL Network
NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt went viral on Friday morning after he ranted about Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson during an episode of Good Morning Football. “I don’t know when Russell Wilson turned into Mitch Trubisky, but I wish he would turn into Geno Smith so they could win a game,” Brandt quipped.
Urban Meyer announces national championship betting pick
Despite his struggles with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL last season, Urban Meyer has had plenty of success in the college ranks, winning three national titles – one with the Florida Gators and one with the Ohio State Buckeyes. And he’s picking one of those former teams to win the national title this season.
Commanders Big Problem? ‘Quarterback,’ Says Blunt Coach Ron Rivera of Carson Wentz
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera is not mincing words. Nor, when it comes to identifying the central reason his team is off to a 1-4 start, is Rivera using up many words. What, Rivera was asked on Monday, is the difference between his team and the other four clubs...
