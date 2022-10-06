Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes travel to Ann Arbor, face rival Michigan TuesdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Buckeye Bowling Club strikes interest in Columbus, looks to continue successThe LanternColumbus, OH
WSYX ABC6
Columbus City Schools assure they are addressing safety with ongoing teen violence
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gun violence continues to impact teens throughout Central Ohio. Some high-profile cases over the last week include a shooting near a high school football game, the other involving a 10-year-old taking a bullet. City Council President Shannon Hardin addressed the incidents saying, "it's a shame when those spaces divulge into violence. It's unacceptable, it's absolutely unacceptable."
WSYX ABC6
Families create posters for 'Angel Mile' of Nationwide Children’s Columbus Marathon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Families gathered Sunday to make special posters, for a special purpose. With the Nationwide Children's Hospital Columbus Marathon and Half Marathon just a week away, Angel Mile families came together for a poster party. They'll display the posters at the “Angel Mile,” dedicated to children...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus firefighters honor fallen heroes with 'Last Alarm' ceremony
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hundreds of Columbus firefighters gathered near the intersection of Marconi Boulevard and Broad Street to honor firefighters that died in 2022 with a "Last Alarm" ceremony. During the 2022 Columbus Division of Fire Firefighter Memorial Service, 41 firefighters were honored for their commitment to the...
WSYX ABC6
Locations participating in Columbus Hispanic Restaurant Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's Hispanic Restaurant Week in the 614!. Over 20 restaurants in Columbus are participating and offering a three-course menu with their own unique traditional dishes. Food from Mexico, Central America, South America and the Caribbean are all presented. Check out the following list of participating...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio couple opens Florida home to Ohio linemen helping with hurricane damage
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A post on Facebook sparked a coincidental connection between people from central Ohio. "I think it’s kind of like a God thing," said Cathy Morgan, who lives in Hebron, Ohio, and owns a home near Fort Myers Beach, Florida. "We are so thrilled to be able to help out."
WSYX ABC6
16-year-old charged for bringing gun, loaded extended magazine into Columbus school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said a student has been charged after they took a loaded handgun to the Life Skills Center Southeast. Police responded to a report about a student who brought a handgun into the school. School staff used a metal detector wand on the student...
WSYX ABC6
Argument leads to crash in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An argument led to a crash in northeast Columbus Monday morning. Witnesses said they watched as one man tried to run down another man on North Cassady Avenue around 6:30 a.m. The 49-year-old victim told ABC 6 that a man was asked to leave his...
WSYX ABC6
Best costumes and safety tips for pets ahead of Howl'oween
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Howl'oween is just around the corner. Petrendologist Charlotte Reed joins Good Day Columbus along with her pups Wally, Hammy and Chuch with the popular costumers this Halloween. For more pet buzz click here.
WSYX ABC6
Animals killed in east Columbus fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A fire in east Columbus spread to two homes before firefighters contained it Saturday afternoon. The fire started around 2:30 p.m. in the 690 block of Lilley Avenue. Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Geitter said the fire involved two homes, but no people were injured.
WSYX ABC6
15-year-old girl dies after fight leads to shooting in Franklin Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A fight at an eastside park Monday ended in a deadly shooting, Columbus police said. Columbus police said Shotspotter, a system used to identify possible gunshots, alerted officers around 3:20 p.m about a shooting in the 1700 block of East Broad Street. Assistant Chief LaShanna...
WSYX ABC6
El Toro Carniceria & Supermercazdo to host giveaway to provide assistance with inflation
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — With the rising cost of groceries a local supermarket wants to help the community. El Toro Carniceria & Supermercazdo will be giving away $52.93 gift cards on October 15. State Strategic Director Lair Marin-Marcum joins Good Day Columbus to talk about the event. For more...
WSYX ABC6
Headliner of Columbus Fashion Week runway show gives back to her native Ukraine
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Fashion meets philanthropy in Columbus this week. A Ukrainian-born clothing designer is coming back to where she grew up in Bexley. Now designer Natalia Fedner is the headliner for the Finale Runway show. Fedner’s clothing has been worn by the likes of Beyoncé, Lenny Kravitz,...
WSYX ABC6
Police: 16-year-old injured in Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A teenager is recovering after being shot in the Hilltop on Sunday. Officers responded to North Ogden Avenue around 4:40 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. Police said they saw two or three men running from the area with guns. A 16-year-old showed up at...
WSYX ABC6
Galena Fall Gathering happening October 15 including food, crafts and live auction
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Getting together for the community. Galena is hosting a brand new fall gathering benefiting several local charities. Galena Mayor Jill Love and Gillian Doucette, the owner of Craft Marketing and Chef Nick Ridenour, owner of Galena Diner and Toni's. The event will feature food, crafts,...
WSYX ABC6
$40 million Hocking Hills State Park Lodge officially opens
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Built on the site of the previous lodge that burned down in 2016, the new Hocking Hills State Park Lodge has officially opened. The nearly 74,000-square-foot lodge has 81 guest rooms available for visitors as well as an event space for around 230 people, a cafe, indoor and outdoor pools, and hot tubs.
WSYX ABC6
World Mental Health Day: Raising awareness for mental health and well-being in children
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Today is World Mental Health Day. The goal is to raise awareness about mental health around the world and advocate against social stigma. Dr. Ariana Hoet, Clinical Director of On Our Sleeves, joins Good Day Columbus to talk about prioritizing mental health and well being in children.
WSYX ABC6
Buckeye players investing NIL money for their future
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Name Image Likeness has opened the door for many college athletes, and two Buckeyes are taking advantage of it. Instead of using the money to buy cars and nice things, the pair are spending their cash on old houses. Buckeyes TreVeyon Henderson and Gee Scott...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus City Council passes ordinance to criminalize the harassment of poll workers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With Election Day approaching, there's a push to protect poll workers in the City of Columbus. Columbus City Council unanimously voted to criminalize the harassment of poll workers before the Nov. 8 election. One poll worker, Joseph Banks, said he worries about his and other...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police asking for help identifying bank robbery suspect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are asking the public for help in identifying a bank robbery suspect. A suspect entered a bank in the 2500 block of East Dublin Granville Road around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday. Police said the suspect approached a bank teller and handed them a...
WSYX ABC6
North Columbus ambulance crash sends 3 people to hospital
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three people were injured in a north Columbus crash involving an ambulance early Monday morning. Officers arrived at Morse Road and North High Street near Clintonville just after midnight. The ambulance was heading to the hospital when the accident happened, police said. The patient, a...
