PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The cold weather is here but not everyone has a warm place to go. On Saturday, the Veteran's Leadership Program was out helping those who served our country prepare for the winter during their 14th annual Stand Down Pittsburgh event. The group provided veterans with a warm breakfast and lunch as well as warm winter clothing. Veterans were also able to get a haircut, take a shower, get a flu shot, register for benefits, and receive employment resources. "It's a great way for the Veterans Leadership Program to connect veterans and service members with any essential services they might need," said Toshua Jarrett, the Chief Development Officer of the VLP. "This is a way to bring the community together to help serve our local veterans in need." This is the Veterans Leadership Program's 40th anniversary. Each year, the group helps out nearly 6,500 veterans and their family.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO