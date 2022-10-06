ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

NC State football recruit Week 8 scoreboard

Record: 6-1. Result: lost to Knightdale, 21-20. Statistics: Thomas recently confirmed via Instagram his season ended due to injury. Season Statistics: Thomas has completed 42-of-58 passes for 534 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing 20 times for 182 yards and three scores. Daemon Fagan -- S -- Fort Lauderdale (Fla.)...
RALEIGH, NC
