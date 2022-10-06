2022 Election: Early voting in Davidson County to start on Oct. 20

Although fall is mostly known for football, Halloween and the turning of the leaves, it is also election time and it's never too early to start preparing for the General Election on Nov. 8

Early voting in Davidson County will begin on Thursday, Oct. 20 and will go through Saturday, Nov. 5. at the Davidson County Board of Elections located 945 N Main Street in Lexington; the Thomasville Library at 14 Randolph Street; the Denton Library at 310 W Salisbury St.; Midway United Methodist Church located at 9795 Old US-52 and the Arcadia Community Center at 1281 Community Rd.

The hours of operation are 8 a.m. through 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Want to know more about what is happening in Davidson County? Support local journalism, subscribe to The Dispatch.

The General Election will include several contested races on the national, state and local levels.

Only two republican candidates filed for Davidson County Sheriff, incumbent Richie Simmons and newcomer Mike James. As the winner of the primaries, Richie Simmons will be the uncontested winner in the general election.

Davidson County Board of Commissioners (Top 4)

Chris Elliott (I) (R)

Matt Mizell (R)

Karen Watford (I) (R)

Steve Shell (I) (R)

Tonya Lanier (D)

Davidson County Board of Education (Top 2)

Matt Alspaugh

Sheila Blower

Ashley Carroll (I)

Nick Jarvis

Neal N. Motsinger (I)

Josh Nifong

Michelle Shores

NC State Senate District 30

Steve Jarvis (I) (R)

Monique D. Johnson (D)

NC House of Representatives District 80

Dennis S. Miller (D)

Sam Watford (I) (R)

NC House of Representatives District 81

Larry W. Potts (R)

Joe Watkins (D)

NC District Court Judge District 22B Seat 4

Rosalind Baker (D)

David S. Doherty (R)

Note: The five other seats for NC District Court Judge District 22B are uncontested.

Soil & Water Conservation District Supervisor (Top 2)

Stephen Briggs

Jonathan Hill

Katrina Milburn

Shane Snider

US Senate North Carolina

Cheri Beasley (D)

Matthew Hoh (G)

Shannon W. Bray (L)

Ted Budd (R)

US House of Representatives District 8

Scott Huffman (D)

Dan Bishop (R)

NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 3

Lucy Inman (D)

Richard Dietz (R)

NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 5

Sam J. Ervin IV (D)

Trey Allen (R)

The races for Davidson County Clerk of Superior Court, District Attorney District 33 and Handy Sanitary Supervisor, well as six seats for NC Court of Appeals are all uncontested and not included in this list.

For more information on the upcoming election go the Davidson County Board of Elections website at votedavidsoncountync.com .

This article originally appeared on The Dispatch: 2022 Election: Early voting in Davidson County to start on Oct. 20