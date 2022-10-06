Read full article on original website
Torrey Pines Lodge prepares for its centennial!
The Torrey Pines Lodge has been welcoming visitors for nearly 100 years. In 2023 the historic adobe building, nestled in the beauty of Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve, will celebrate its centennial!. When I visited the Torrey Pines Lodge this weekend, several docents told me that plans are now being...
Treasures discovered in Balboa Park!
Many incredible treasures could be found by visitors to Balboa Park today. All anyone had to do is look about. Treasure could be discovered all weekend in Spanish Village Art Center. The Art Glass Guild’s Fall Patio Show filled tables with glittering riches. Paella was a tasty treasure served...
National Wildlife Refuge Week in San Diego!
A very special event was held today at the Sweetwater Marsh National Wildlife Refuge. National Wildlife Refuge Week was celebrated! And the public was freely invited!. I arrived around noontime and started down the refuge’s nature paths toward San Diego Bay. At one station near a brackish wetland pond,...
The only constant in a city is . . . change.
In San Diego, as in any city, the only true constant is change. Trucks load and unload. Buildings fall and rise. Cars turn corners. People from every walk of life funnel through crosswalks. Lives intersect. We travel down countless paths to futures unknown. To curious eyes, the city reveals infinite...
Planting rare trees at Torrey Pines State Reserve.
An important reforestation effort is underway at Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve. In recent years the critically endangered Torrey pine population has been reduced significantly by bark beetles, particularly in the park’s North Grove. So over 450 Torrey pine seedlings and 581 native shrubs grown in the nursery at the San Diego Safari Park are being planted in different locations around the Reserve.
