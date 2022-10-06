ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voluntown, CT

Police searching for missing 42-year-old Voluntown man

By Braley Dodson
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ljwuy_0iPBVJw300

VOLUNTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 42-year-old man reported missing from Voluntown.

Anthony Grillo was last seen Thursday, according to police. Officials think he may be driving a 2021 white Ford F250 with the license plate 1146CW.

He is five feet, nine inches tall and weights 185 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (860) 848-6500.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 61

Police investigating shooting in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday morning. Police said they responded to the area of 281 Barbour St at 10:44 a.m. for a ShotSpotter activation. According to Mario Oquendo Jr., district chief for the Hartford Fire Department, a 19-year-old male victim was taken...
HARTFORD, CT
fox61.com

Witness to Guilford crime escapes injury at hands of crooks

GUILFORD, Conn. — Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise across the state. Saturday afternoon, in Guilford, a woman who witnessed one of these crimes in progress narrowly escaped serious injury at the hands of the perpetrators. Saturday at approximately 3 p.m., the parking lot of the Central Hospital...
GUILFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Missing 4-Month-Old Boy From Enfield Found

Authorities have canceled a Silver Alert for a missing 4-month-old from Enfield. The alert was initially issued by State Police Saturday during the early afternoon hours. Police said they did not believe the child was in danger, but there were concerns about the medical needs of the baby because the equipment needed to provide full care is in the mother's possession.
ENFIELD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
City
Voluntown, CT
WTNH

2 arrested in gunpoint robbery over sneakers in Cromwell

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Cromwell police arrested two suspects on Sunday following an armed robbery in the parking lot of the River Centre Plaza. Police responded to the incident on reports of an armed robbery taking place. Officers said the victim met the two suspects, a man and a woman, in the parking lot to […]
CROMWELL, CT
WTNH

9-month-old child found safe after kidnapping in stolen car

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 9-month-old child was found safe after being inside a stolen car on Saturday night. At around 8 pm, the Hartford Police Department was notified of a stolen car while the car’s owner and the baby’s mother was inside a store on Main Street. The mother left the child in the […]
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Leaving Hoax IED At Mansfield Drive-In, Causing Evacuation

A 36-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly leaving a hoax IED at a Connecticut business, causing an evacuation. Troopers in Tolland County received a report at about 2 p.m. on June 12 about a suspicious device that was found inside a bathroom at the Mansfield Drive-In Theatre & Marketplace, located at 228 Stafford Road in Mansfield, according to Connecticut State Police.
TOLLAND COUNTY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Connecticut State Police#Nexstar Media Inc#Wtnh Com
Eyewitness News

‘Off Da Hookah’ investigation leads to 9 arrests

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Investigators looking into criminal activity in the area around a hookah lounge in Bridgeport ended up arresting nine people on various charges. Police said they obtained search warrants this month for the Off Da Hookah business on Knowlton Street. They said the area at and around...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Man seriously injured in Plainfield motorcycle crash

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Moosup man suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle crash in Plainfield, police said. The crash happened just after 3 p.m. on Sunday. Michael Repoza, 55, was traveling east on Sterling Hill Road when he lost control of his motorcycle. It slid about 80 feet before coming to rest, police said. […]
PLAINFIELD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTNH

Essex man arrested for DUI, evading two crashes on I-691: Police

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An Essex man was arrested for driving under the influence and evading two separate crashes on I-691 in Meriden this week, state police said. Police responded to the Meriden area to “be on the lookout” for a Saturn after reports that a 2000 Saturn sedan had allegedly been involved in two […]
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

Norwich man brought to hospital after fiery car crash

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A Norwich man has been brought to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after his car crashed into a telephone pole. The accident happened at around 3:30 pm on Saturday, police said. The victim has not yet been identified. After crashing into the pole, the car came to rest with downed wires […]
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

K9 tracks down driver who ran away from crash: Connecticut State Police

UNION, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut State Police K9 is credited for tracking down a driver who allegedly ran away from the scene of a car crash, leaving his three passengers behind. The one-car crash happened on Route 190 (Buckley Highway) near the Union-Stafford town line Wednesday. K9 Drago and his handler tracked for three […]
UNION, CT
WTNH

One injured in Hartford shooting Saturday afternoon

HARTFORD, Conn, (WTNH) — A man is in critical but stable condition after suffering from a gunshot wound on Nepaug Street in Hartford on Saturday afternoon. The victim, a man in his 30s, was brought to the hospital for treatment. The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions assumed the investigation. Stay tuned to […]
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Suspects smashed witness' windows when caught stealing catalytic converter in Guilford, police say

GUILFORD — A witness attempting to capture a crime committed in broad daylight Saturday ended up with smashed windows, according to the Guilford Police Department. Three men were allegedly stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle in a business parking lot near Goose Lane and Boston Post Road. As they were doing that, the suspects saw a witness in a nearby vehicle trying to record video of the incident, prompting them to smash the witness' car windows before fleeing, police said in a Facebook post Saturday night.
GUILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Chaplin crash sends three to the hospital, state police say

CHAPLIN — Three people were hurt in a crash on Phoenixville Road in Chaplin Saturday afternoon, according to state police. Troopers were called to Phoenixville Road, or Route 198, around 1:50 p.m. for the reported crash, and an emergency helicopter was summoned to the scene as well. State police...
CHAPLIN, CT
WTNH

WTNH

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy