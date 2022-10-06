Police searching for missing 42-year-old Voluntown man

VOLUNTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 42-year-old man reported missing from Voluntown.

Anthony Grillo was last seen Thursday, according to police. Officials think he may be driving a 2021 white Ford F250 with the license plate 1146CW.

He is five feet, nine inches tall and weights 185 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (860) 848-6500.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.