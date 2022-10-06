Read full article on original website
FOX 21 Online
Enger Tower Lit Red For Fallen Firefighters
DULUTH, Minn. — Enger Tower was lit up in red this week to honor the “Light The Night For Fallen Firefighters” tradition. It’s a tribute to firefighters who have died in the line of duty within the past year nationally. Sponsored by the National Fallen Firefighters...
Carlton’s Haunted Shack Opens Friday
CARLTON, Minn. – The Haunted Shack, billed as “Minnesota’s scariest haunted house,” is back for its 29th season of horror beginning Friday night in Carlton. Organizers say this year’s event will be the best year yet. If you didn’t know, the Haunted Shack transforms a...
Coffee Conversations: Lyric Opera of the North Season-Opener, “As One”
DULUTH, Minn. — Lyric Opera of the North (LOON) kicks off its 2022-23 season with As One. Guest Conductor, Alexis Enyart and LOON Board Member, Mark Hakes talked about the production on Monday’s morning show. As One is a a chamber opera for two voices and String Quartet....
2nd Annual ‘Flight of Honor’ Inducts 11 Who’ve Served
DULUTH, Minn. – “Honorees, when I call your name, please come forward to unveil your name and receive your plaque.”. A ceremony was held at the 148th Fighter Wing on Sunday which honored 11 individuals inducted into the 2022 Flight of Honor. “What’s unique about this award is...
People Flock to Enger Park, Enger Tower to Enjoy Fall Foliage
DULUTH, Minn. – It was a perfect fall day in the Northland Saturday, especially for those wanting to see the foliage. People were out and about over at Enger Park, taking advantage of the overview of Duluth’s east and west side. Reds, oranges, and yellows have taken over Duluth as we are nearing our peak. We caught up with Prudie and Ryan from Fairmount, Minnesota, who drove up just today to see how they were enjoying the Twin Ports in the fall.
Tickets Still Available for Animal Allies 2022 Fur Ball Gala
DULUTH, Minn. – Animal Allies Humane Society of Duluth is getting ready to host its annual Fur Ball gala. The event is happening Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Northland Country Club. This is the biggest fundraiser of the year for Animal Allies, which has historically raised roughly $100,000 through...
Prep Volleyball: Hermantown Tops Carlton in 4 Sets, Proctor Sweeps Mesabi East
CARLTON, Minn.- The Hermantown volleyball team picked up their 21st win of the season on Monday, defeating Carlton in four sets. The scores of each set were as follows: 25-14, 25-21, 20-25, and 25-12. Hermantown will next play at Cloquet on October 18th. In other volleyball action, Proctor would sweep...
Leif Erikson Day: The Meaning Behind It
President Joe Biden declared Sunday as “Leif Erikson Day,” and of course, one of Duluth’s parks is named after the historic Norse figure. Historians say that Leif Erikson is believed to have been one of the first European explorers to reach North America in the year 1000 A.D., about 500 years before Christopher Columbus did.
Big Tent Event Held in Duluth, Helping Those in Need
DULUTH, Minn. – Saturday saw parts of the Twin Ports community come together for a big event with an even bigger tent. The Big Tent Event was put on by the locally-run Family Freedom Center. It focused on providing any and all resources a family might need. From mittens...
Superior Celebrates Indigenous Peoples’ Day: The Meaning Behind It
SUPERIOR, Wis. — The city of Superior celebrated Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Monday inside the Government Center, a tradition that has been running for several years there now in place of Columbus Day. “I just want to let the people know that we were the first people that...
UMD Men’s & Women’s Hockey Stay at #4 in USCHO Polls
DULUTH, Minn.- After resting up this weekend and practicing through a bye week, the UMD men’s hockey team stays put at number four. They’ll welcome in the number five team in the country, Minnesota State Mankato this Friday. As for the women, fresh off a sweep of the...
Wisconsin State Patrol Issues Aerial Enforcement In Douglas County
WISCONSIN — Keep your eyes to the sky, the Wisconsin State Patrol is going aerial to patrol Northwest Wisconsin. Pilots are watching for traffic violations from the air this week. The State Patrol’s Air Support Unit set post on Monday above U.S. Highway 2 and 53 in Douglas County....
UMD Women’s Soccer Ties with No. 13 Minnesota State Mankato
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s soccer team hosted No. 13 nationally ranked Minnesota State Mankato Sunday. The Bulldogs scored one in the first half and were able to keep the Mavericks off the board until late in the second half. MSU tied the game at one with 13 minutes left on the clock.
Republican Candidate for WI Governor Tim Michels Talks Line 5 Support
SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Republican candidate running for Wisconsin governor, Tim Michels, visited Superior ahead of the November midterm elections. During his visit, he met with locals to share his support for the line five pipeline in Northern Wisconsin. He argued its importance in saving energy costs as well as a source for consistent and reliable energy across the state and region.
United Steelworkers Rally Over Contract Negotiations with U.S. Steel
VIRGINIA, Minn. – Union workers at U.S. Steel have been busy trying to get the word out that they are in what they call a “bitter contract war” since their most recent contract ended back on September 1st. On Saturday they and others from across the iron...
Prep Soccer: Esko Girls Advance to Section 7A Quarterfinals
ESKO, Minn.- The Esko girls soccer team opened up postseason play on Monday with a 5 to 2 victory over Proctor in round 1 of the Section 7A tournament. Next up for the Eskomos, they’ll host Two Harbors in the quarterfinals on Wednesday. Gametime is at 4 PM.
