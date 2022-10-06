ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYTV.com

City of Campbell honors local veterans

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Campbell is proud of its local veterans. The city put up 74 memorial flags to honor them and then learned about even more veterans who wanted to be included. So, it printed another 100 flags with names and pictures of veterans. Those new flags were...
CAMPBELL, OH
WYTV.com

Warren officer experiences possible drug overdose

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren Township police officer is home recovering Monday night after experiencing a possible overdose. According to Police Chief Benjamin Harrell, police were investigating a possible overdose Monday afternoon in the 900 block of Miller Street. That’s when they believe Sgt. Daniel Peterson came in contact with an unknown substance.
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Tradition continues: Hundreds run in Youngstown’s 48th Peace Race

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Monday, hundreds came out to run in the 48th annual Youngstown Peace Race. When the race started in 1975, organizers say the goal of the race was to bring together athletes from around the world for a day of competition, friendship and understanding. Those in...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

YSU names interim president

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Monday, the Youngstown State University Board of Trustees decided who will take over as interim president when Jim Tressel leaves next year. It will be Dr. Helen Lafferty. She is a Youngstown native with two degrees from YSU. She has spent 40 years at Villanova University in Philadephia. Dr. Lafferty will take a sabbatical and help YSU until a permanent president is hired.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Warren, OH
Government
City
Warren, OH
Warren, OH
Elections
Local
Ohio Elections
WYTV.com

Ground broken on new plaza in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The ground was broken Monday on a new $3 million plaza in Boardman. The multi-unit plaza is located on the site of the old McDonald’s next to the Men’s Warehouse on Route 224. The name of the plaza is Prosper Centre and it...
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Christmas in the Woods begins its 28th year

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — Christmas in the Woods began its 28th year this weekend. There are 216 crafters at the event carrying everything from Christmas pieces to household decorations. There are also sweets and other foods. Show promoter Linda McGaffic said it’s the perfect place to find a unique...
COLUMBIANA, OH
WYTV.com

Mutual aid called for propane, forklift fire in Sebring

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – Mutual aid was called Sunday evening after a propane tank and forklift caught fire in Sebring. According to a Facebook post, Sebring Fire and EMS were dispatched around 5:15 p.m. to Mahoning Avenue where a forklift and propane tank were on fire. They almost immediately...
SEBRING, OH
WYTV.com

Mental health and domestic violence go hand in hand; there is hope

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. October 10 is also recognized as World Mental Health Day. Experts say that sometimes, the two issues can be related. Director Brianne Gayhart joined Hannah’s House’s program on February 1, 2017. It’s a recovery and treatment program....
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Politics Local#Election Local#Democrat#St Joseph Hospital
WYTV.com

Section of State Route 305 in Trumbull County closed down

BAZETTA, Ohio (WKBN) – A section of State Route 305 in Trumbull County is currently closed to traffic. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, there are downed wires along SR 305 at Elm Road. An ODOT worker said an excavator hit the wires. Drivers are being asked to...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

YSU escapes lawsuit over parking facility

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University has escaped a lawsuit regarding the construction project bidding of the Arlington Parking Facility. A lawsuit was filed Sept. 28 by Marucci and Gaffney Excavating Company. The document alleged YSU awarded the contract to the only other bidder, Steel Valley Contractors, “in violation of competitive bidding laws and YSU’s request for proposals.”
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio

Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you want a delicious hot dog, you can't go wrong with the accurately named Wiener King. They're known for their "world famous footlong," which is topped with mustard, chili, and onions. The Wiener King Special is also great and comes with chili, mustard, onions, slaw, and cheese. The restaurant also offers tasty corn dogs.
OHIO STATE
WYTV.com

Customers win big in giveaway at new Hot Dog Shoppe

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A big giveaway is happening Monday to celebrate a new place to eat in Boardman. It’s the grand opening of the Hot Dog Shoppe on US-224. It’s at the old Denny’s across from the Boardman Plaza. People lined up early to be...
BOARDMAN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WYTV.com

Winner announced in Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off in Canfield

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Some of the largest pumpkins made their way to Canfield this weekend. The Ohio Valley Giant Pumpkin Growers held its 27th annual Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off at the Parks Garden Center. Growers from across the country brought pumpkins, watermelons, tomatoes, sunflower heads and other gourds...
CANFIELD, OH
Cleveland.com

Two temp workers “swordfight” each other with grass trimmers in Brook Park cemetery

BROOK PARK, Ohio – Two workers from a temporary agency fought each other with grass trimmers at about 11:30 a.m. Sept. 27 in Holy Cross Cemetery, 14609 Brookpark Road. The workers – one a 42-year-old Parma man, the other a 25-year-old Cleveland man – were trimming grass around headstones. The younger man walked past the older man while carrying a trimmer that was running. The older man warned the younger man to be careful with the trimmer, saying he could have cut him with it.
BROOK PARK, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy