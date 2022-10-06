Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
City of Campbell honors local veterans
CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Campbell is proud of its local veterans. The city put up 74 memorial flags to honor them and then learned about even more veterans who wanted to be included. So, it printed another 100 flags with names and pictures of veterans. Those new flags were...
WYTV.com
Warren officer experiences possible drug overdose
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren Township police officer is home recovering Monday night after experiencing a possible overdose. According to Police Chief Benjamin Harrell, police were investigating a possible overdose Monday afternoon in the 900 block of Miller Street. That’s when they believe Sgt. Daniel Peterson came in contact with an unknown substance.
WYTV.com
Tradition continues: Hundreds run in Youngstown’s 48th Peace Race
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Monday, hundreds came out to run in the 48th annual Youngstown Peace Race. When the race started in 1975, organizers say the goal of the race was to bring together athletes from around the world for a day of competition, friendship and understanding. Those in...
WYTV.com
YSU names interim president
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Monday, the Youngstown State University Board of Trustees decided who will take over as interim president when Jim Tressel leaves next year. It will be Dr. Helen Lafferty. She is a Youngstown native with two degrees from YSU. She has spent 40 years at Villanova University in Philadephia. Dr. Lafferty will take a sabbatical and help YSU until a permanent president is hired.
WYTV.com
Ground broken on new plaza in Boardman
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The ground was broken Monday on a new $3 million plaza in Boardman. The multi-unit plaza is located on the site of the old McDonald’s next to the Men’s Warehouse on Route 224. The name of the plaza is Prosper Centre and it...
WYTV.com
Christmas in the Woods begins its 28th year
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — Christmas in the Woods began its 28th year this weekend. There are 216 crafters at the event carrying everything from Christmas pieces to household decorations. There are also sweets and other foods. Show promoter Linda McGaffic said it’s the perfect place to find a unique...
WYTV.com
Mutual aid called for propane, forklift fire in Sebring
SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – Mutual aid was called Sunday evening after a propane tank and forklift caught fire in Sebring. According to a Facebook post, Sebring Fire and EMS were dispatched around 5:15 p.m. to Mahoning Avenue where a forklift and propane tank were on fire. They almost immediately...
WYTV.com
Mental health and domestic violence go hand in hand; there is hope
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. October 10 is also recognized as World Mental Health Day. Experts say that sometimes, the two issues can be related. Director Brianne Gayhart joined Hannah’s House’s program on February 1, 2017. It’s a recovery and treatment program....
WYTV.com
Section of State Route 305 in Trumbull County closed down
BAZETTA, Ohio (WKBN) – A section of State Route 305 in Trumbull County is currently closed to traffic. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, there are downed wires along SR 305 at Elm Road. An ODOT worker said an excavator hit the wires. Drivers are being asked to...
WYTV.com
YSU escapes lawsuit over parking facility
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University has escaped a lawsuit regarding the construction project bidding of the Arlington Parking Facility. A lawsuit was filed Sept. 28 by Marucci and Gaffney Excavating Company. The document alleged YSU awarded the contract to the only other bidder, Steel Valley Contractors, “in violation of competitive bidding laws and YSU’s request for proposals.”
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio
Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you want a delicious hot dog, you can't go wrong with the accurately named Wiener King. They're known for their "world famous footlong," which is topped with mustard, chili, and onions. The Wiener King Special is also great and comes with chili, mustard, onions, slaw, and cheese. The restaurant also offers tasty corn dogs.
WYTV.com
Customers win big in giveaway at new Hot Dog Shoppe
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A big giveaway is happening Monday to celebrate a new place to eat in Boardman. It’s the grand opening of the Hot Dog Shoppe on US-224. It’s at the old Denny’s across from the Boardman Plaza. People lined up early to be...
WYTV.com
Winner announced in Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off in Canfield
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Some of the largest pumpkins made their way to Canfield this weekend. The Ohio Valley Giant Pumpkin Growers held its 27th annual Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off at the Parks Garden Center. Growers from across the country brought pumpkins, watermelons, tomatoes, sunflower heads and other gourds...
University Hospitals’ closing of Bedford hospital reeks of hypocrisy: Cinthia Klements
BEDFORD, Ohio -- In early July, University Hospitals of Cleveland proudly publicized its study attributing poor health conditions in lower-income communities to banks’ unconscionable “redlining” practices of routinely denying housing loans to predominantly Black neighborhoods decades ago. But just days later, UH CEO Dr. Cliff Megerian and...
WYTV.com
Man in critical condition after multiple dog attack in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police said a man was severely injured early Monday morning after he was mauled by five dogs on the North Side. The man was mauled at about 5:30 a.m. near a vacant lot in the 2200 block of Logan Avenue. He was taken to St....
Mahoning County indictments: Oct. 6, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned these indictments on Thursday.
wtae.com
Butler County business owner, father remembered by loved ones after being found in Allegheny River Saturday
PITTSBURGH — Family and friends are remembering the life of Tod DiMinno, a well-known business owner in Butler County. His partner of 13 years, Krista Burton, described DiMinno as a special person who cared deeply about others. DiMinno, of Harmony, was 54 years old. After he was pulled from...
$1 or less liquor in ‘liquordation’ sale in Warren
Ohio Liquor (OHLQ) will be holding four “Liquordation” events around Ohio, including in Warren.
Two temp workers “swordfight” each other with grass trimmers in Brook Park cemetery
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Two workers from a temporary agency fought each other with grass trimmers at about 11:30 a.m. Sept. 27 in Holy Cross Cemetery, 14609 Brookpark Road. The workers – one a 42-year-old Parma man, the other a 25-year-old Cleveland man – were trimming grass around headstones. The younger man walked past the older man while carrying a trimmer that was running. The older man warned the younger man to be careful with the trimmer, saying he could have cut him with it.
