Cedar Rapids, IA

KCRG.com

Changes Ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Fall is known as a seasonal transition from summer to winter. This week’s weather shows us that nicely. Mild southerly breezes continue to bring high temperatures in the 70s on Tuesday. A strong cold front moves in Tuesday night and Wednesday bringing a switch in the winds. Isolated shower and storm chances develop due to frontal passage. Colder air moves in behind the front dropping highs in the 50s later this week. Have a great night!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

More nice weather with a slightly warmer touch

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Quiet and comfortable conditions wrap up the weekend, with a slight warm-up expected as well. Lows tonight still fall into the mid and upper 30s, with some patchy frost. Then, highs reach the upper 60s and low 70s both Sunday and Monday with lots of sunshine.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

First Alert Forecast: Sunday evening, October 9

Show You Care: 'Especially For You' has special meaning for thousands of runners and walkers. Sunday's Especially for You Race Against Breast Cancer had a record-breaking number of people running through downtown Cedar Rapids. Hawk-watchers gather for annual migration tradition. Updated: 3 hours ago. John Campbell joined a group of...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

John's Big Ol' Fish: Monday, October 10th, 2022

It's time for another edition of John's Big Ol' Fish. Zach Staab, of Vinton-Shellsburg, is highlighted as the KCRG-TV9 Athlete of the Week sponsored by Cedar Rapids Toyota. Miracle League of Sioux City athlete called up to throw first pitch at Kansas City Royals game.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
State
Iowa State
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa fails to find the end zone against Illinois

IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Kurt Warner returns to Cedar Falls for UNI homecoming parade

How to reduce your chances of getting breast cancer, what treatment options are available. Medical Oncologist Dr. Ann Stroh from Mercy's Hall Perrine Cancer Center joins us to discuss breast cancer screenings. Updated: 2 hours ago. Russian missile strikes ripped through civilian centers and vital infrastructure in Kyiv. Illinois man...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCRG.com

Especially For You event draws record crowd in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
#Frosty
KCRG.com

'Golden Rule' boat carries anti-nuke message to Dubuque

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Plane crash in Cedar County hurts one

A sailboat's 11,000-mile journey includes a pit stop in Dubuque. Show You Care: 'Especially For You' has special meaning for thousands of runners and walkers. Sunday's Especially for You Race Against Breast Cancer had a record-breaking number of people running through downtown Cedar Rapids. Hawk-watchers gather for annual migration tradition.
CEDAR COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

17 residents displaced after Coralville fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A fire in Coralville has left 17 people without a home. Crews worked on putting out the fire for hours. A TV9 crew took this video. You can see the fire on the roof. The building is in the 300 block of Second Street. Businesses including...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KCRG.com

Man injured in SW Cedar Rapids shooting

Ottumwa School District uses translation earbuds to help students learning English. Linn County law enforcement warns phone scammers are getting more believable. The roughly 160 employees used the day to volunteer at 13 non-profits. It's time for another edition of John's Big Ol' Fish. A man accused...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

'Golden Rule' ship arrives in Dubuque, spreading anti-nuclear-weapon message

DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Coralville business owners cleaning up after fire

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Business owners are picking up the pieces after a fire devastated a building in Coralville. The fire happened Saturday night in the 300 block of Second Street, also known as U.S. Highway 6. It displaced 17 people living on the upper level. On the lower level were a number of commercial spaces including A-1 Uniforms and Taxes Plus.
CORALVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

Fire causes heavy damage to Linn County barn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire ravaged a barn on the edge of Cedar Rapids on Saturday morning, according to officials. At around 11:22 a.m, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a fire at 5511 Tower Terrace Road NE. The report initially came from a person living in the home near the barn, with flames visible from an opening on the side. By the time firefighters arrived at the scene, much of the barn had caught fire.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Coralville fire investigation ongoing

CORALVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa City church holds services at new location after fire destroys building

There are no arrests so far. Health officials reminding people to get updated COVID booster; answer questions. A new study shows vaccinations prevented up to 370-thousand deaths last year and led to nearly 700-thousand fewer hospitalizations. First Alert Forecast. Updated: 4 hours ago. How to reduce your chances of getting...
IOWA CITY, IA

