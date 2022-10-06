Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Changes Ahead
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Fall is known as a seasonal transition from summer to winter. This week’s weather shows us that nicely. Mild southerly breezes continue to bring high temperatures in the 70s on Tuesday. A strong cold front moves in Tuesday night and Wednesday bringing a switch in the winds. Isolated shower and storm chances develop due to frontal passage. Colder air moves in behind the front dropping highs in the 50s later this week. Have a great night!
KCRG.com
More nice weather with a slightly warmer touch
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Quiet and comfortable conditions wrap up the weekend, with a slight warm-up expected as well. Lows tonight still fall into the mid and upper 30s, with some patchy frost. Then, highs reach the upper 60s and low 70s both Sunday and Monday with lots of sunshine.
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast: Sunday evening, October 9
Show You Care: 'Especially For You' has special meaning for thousands of runners and walkers. Sunday's Especially for You Race Against Breast Cancer had a record-breaking number of people running through downtown Cedar Rapids. Hawk-watchers gather for annual migration tradition. Updated: 3 hours ago. John Campbell joined a group of...
KCRG.com
John's Big Ol' Fish: Monday, October 10th, 2022
It’s time for another edition of John’s Big Ol’ Fish. Zach Staab, of Vinton-Shellsburg, is highlighted as the KCRG-TV9 Athlete of the Week sponsored by Cedar Rapids Toyota. Miracle League of Sioux City athlete called up to throw first pitch at Kansas City Royals game. Updated: Sep....
KCRG.com
Willie Ray and team arrive in Florida to feed those impacted by hurricane
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids restaurant owner is in Florida feeding those in need after Hurricane Ian. Willie Ray Fairley posted a photo Sunday on the Willie Ray’s Q Shack Facebook Page saying, “We hit the ground running this morning.”. The Des Moines Register reports...
KCRG.com
Iowa fails to find the end zone against Illinois
Iowa fails to find the end zone against Illinois
KCRG.com
Kurt Warner returns to Cedar Falls for UNI homecoming parade
How to reduce your chances of getting breast cancer, what treatment options are available. Medical Oncologist Dr. Ann Stroh from Mercy's Hall Perrine Cancer Center joins us to discuss breast cancer screenings. Updated: 2 hours ago. Russian missile strikes ripped through civilian centers and vital infrastructure in Kyiv. Illinois man...
KCRG.com
Especially For You event draws record crowd in Cedar Rapids
Especially For You event draws record crowd in Cedar Rapids
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids school district expected to approve plans to improve cybersecurity
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The board for the Cedar Rapids Community School District is expected to approve plans Monday to improve its security after a cyberattack in July. The attack forced the district to shut down activities for a week. According to the board’s agenda, the district continues to...
KCRG.com
'Golden Rule' boat carries anti-nuke message to Dubuque
'Golden Rule' boat carries anti-nuke message to Dubuque
KCRG.com
Plane crash in Cedar County hurts one
A sailboat's 11,000-mile journey includes a pit stop in Dubuque.
KCRG.com
17 residents displaced after Coralville fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A fire in Coralville has left 17 people without a home. Crews worked on putting out the fire for hours. A TV9 crew took this video. You can see the fire on the roof. The building is in the 300 block of Second Street. Businesses including...
KCRG.com
Man injured in SW Cedar Rapids shooting
Ottumwa School District uses translation earbuds to help students learning English. Linn County law enforcement warns phone scammers are getting more believable. The roughly 160 employees used the day to volunteer at 13 non-profits. It’s time for another edition of John’s Big Ol’ Fish. A man accused...
KCRG.com
'Golden Rule' ship arrives in Dubuque, spreading anti-nuclear-weapon message
'Golden Rule' ship arrives in Dubuque, spreading anti-nuclear-weapon message
KCRG.com
Coralville business owners cleaning up after fire
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Business owners are picking up the pieces after a fire devastated a building in Coralville. The fire happened Saturday night in the 300 block of Second Street, also known as U.S. Highway 6. It displaced 17 people living on the upper level. On the lower level were a number of commercial spaces including A-1 Uniforms and Taxes Plus.
KCRG.com
Fire causes heavy damage to Linn County barn
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire ravaged a barn on the edge of Cedar Rapids on Saturday morning, according to officials. At around 11:22 a.m, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a fire at 5511 Tower Terrace Road NE. The report initially came from a person living in the home near the barn, with flames visible from an opening on the side. By the time firefighters arrived at the scene, much of the barn had caught fire.
KCRG.com
Coralville fire investigation ongoing
Coralville fire investigation ongoing
KCRG.com
Iowa City church holds services at new location after fire destroys building
There are no arrests so far. Health officials reminding people to get updated COVID booster; answer questions. A new study shows vaccinations prevented up to 370-thousand deaths last year and led to nearly 700-thousand fewer hospitalizations. First Alert Forecast. Updated: 4 hours ago. How to reduce your chances of getting...
KCRG.com
A delicious soup recipe is featured in this Fareway Cooking Segment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer shares her favorite soup recipe in this Fareway Cooking Segment. Works well for people who say they don’t like soup. This soup also freezes really well and can be meal prepped in advance. You can even freeze in single serve portions. A...
KCRG.com
Rural Community Food Pantry will relocate to larger building to meet growing demand for food
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Rising costs at the grocery store are forcing more families to rely on pantries for food. The Rural Community Food Pantry in Dyersville will soon relocate to a larger space to meet the growing demand they’ve been seeing. ”We really do need cereal that’s one...
