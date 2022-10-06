‘Those comments were really disheartening’: Fargo City Commissioner’s controversial statements stir up emotions

(Dilworth, MN) -- A 10-year veteran of Dilworth's Fire Department is backing away from his leadership position. Dilworth Fire Chief Mark Empting is stepping down from the position, citing the need to take more personal time. Empting says he will assume the role of a firefighter, and is excited for "new blood" to lead the department in the future. He says the decision will free up more time, which he says has become more important to him due to events that have happened in the last three or four months.

DILWORTH, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO