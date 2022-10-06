‘Those comments were really disheartening’: Fargo City Commissioner’s controversial statements stir up emotions

He knows there will be homeless of all races and they all will get the wrath of upcoming winter but as long as they aren't seen by him it's all ok?He needs to sleep out with the teens that do it in cardboard boxes for a night in winter in front of First Lutheran church.Then we can see how he feels.
Most just want someone to acknowledge them. When they have asked me for money instead of giving them money I buy them sandwich stuff. why? It goes a long way. Alot of the people with addiction say there is no way out. They are forgotten and treatment isn't available to them. Maybe if they were offered more hope they would clean up. Like a you can live here as long as you stay clean....we will help you do that....and we will get you into a position where you can get a job. They feed their addictions to cope with living out there being ignored.
We need someone like him their. He's kind of like a Trump says it straight forward and not trying to be nice about it. He says how it is even if it hurts peoples feeling but it's a hard truth. just gotta watch which words he uses.
Comments / 16