PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon serial rapist is set to be released from prison after nearly 36 years behind bars, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Saturday. Richard Troy Gillmore was known as the “Jogger Rapist" for assaulting nine girls and women in the late 1970s and early ‘80s in the Portland metro area. Though he admitted to the crimes, he was convicted in only one case because the other eight fell outside the statute of limitations.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO