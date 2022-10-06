ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottage Grove Police Chief Scott Shepherd, Capt. Conrad Gagner resign amid investigation

Cottage Grove Police Chief Scott Shepherd and Capt. Conrad Gagner have resigned amid an independent investigation.

The resignations for Shepherd and Gagner, who have been on paid administrative leave since late July, were effective Wednesday, according to a statement from City Manager Richard Meyers.

Outside departments were conducting the investigation, Assistant City Manager Boone said Aug. 1. Because the two resigned, the investigation has ended and there are no findings, Meyers said in an email Thursday afternoon.

"The investigation associated with their administrative leave has been stopped because of their resignations," Meyers said.

Meyers and Boone declined to provide details on what the investigation was about or what the allegations were.

Interim Chief Jeff Groth will continue to serve as chief until the city recruits a new permanent chief, Meyers said.

"The Cottage Grove Police Department remains under the leadership of Interim Police Chief Jeff Groth and the focus remains on providing a high level of public safety for the community," Meyers said.

Cottage Grove Mayor Jeff Gowing declined to comment Thursday on the resignations.

Gagner is the only captain in the department, according to the department's webpage. The personnel list shows there are currently 13 officers and three sergeants.

The departures of the police chief and captain come as the department is under fire by some residents over a September arrest of a Cottage Grove man who was seen swinging a sword. Witnesses described officers hitting the man multiple times on the ground during the incident, which was first reported by Eugene Weekly.

Louis Krauss covers breaking news for The Register-Guard. Contact him at lkrauss@registerguard.com , and follow him on Twitter @LouisKraussNews .

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Cottage Grove Police Chief Scott Shepherd, Capt. Conrad Gagner resign amid investigation

LockHIMup2024
3d ago

So if they quit, the investigation stops and these officers move elsewhere and continue to operate as they did before. It’s why we have the issues we have with police. This should be a part of a NATIONAL database, so their next employer has an idea of what and who they hired.

