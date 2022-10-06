ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, NC

Sanitation scores are in for Randolph County restaurants in September

By Dean-Paul Stephens, The Courier-Tribune
The Courier-Tribune
The Courier-Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I30Km_0iPBUUIB00

Randolph County's most recent restaurant sanitation scores are now available. The following list contains the names and scores for all restaurants inspected in September 2022.

Restaurant grades are on a 100-point scale. The restaurant starts with a 100 score and loses points for violations.

In Randolph County the grading scale is as follows: 90% shall receive a grade A; 80% and less than 90% shall receive a grade B; 70% and less than 80 percent receives a grade C. Permits shall be immediately revoked for establishments that receive a score of less than 70%.

ARCHDALE

Archdale BBQ, 2601 Surrett Dr., 99

Fairfield Inn Kitchen, 10141 N Main St., 97

Okinawa Japanese Express, 10948A N Main St., 96.5

Taco Bell, 10102 S Main St., 98.5

ASHEBORO

Burger King, 758 W Dixie Dr., 97.5

Coach's Cheeseburgers, 421 Highway 49, 96

Dairi O D8, 535 W. Dixie Drive, 97.5

Fayetteville Street Christian School, 151 W Pritchard St., 98.5

Golden Corral, 1070 E. Dixie.Dr., 96

Huddle House, 731 W. Dixie Drive, 96

La Casita, 1735 S Fayetteville St., 97?

La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant, 1435 E.Dixie Dr.,94

Medos Italian Takeout, 338 N Fayetteville St. 93

Randolph Health Kitchen, 364 White Oak St., 97

LIBERTY

Maria's Famous Subs and Pizza's, 537 S. Greensboro St., 98

Quick Check, 402 W Swannanoa St., 99.5

RANDLEMAN

The Biscuit Company, 201 W. Academy St., 94

Happy China, 123 Pointe South Dr., 97

Sir Pizza, 413 South Main St., 95

Waffle House, 809 High Point St., 96

Wendy's, 1029 High Point St., 92.5

Comments / 0

Related
WFMY NEWS2

Deadly apartment fire on Yanceyville Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is dead after an apartment fire in Greensboro. It happened around 1 a.m. Monday at the 3237 East Apartment Homes on Yanceyville Street. Greensboro fire tells us that the fire was contained to one apartment unit and no one else was hurt. They are still looking into a cause.
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Randolph County, NC
Lifestyle
City
Archdale, NC
County
Randolph County, NC
Randolph County, NC
Government
City
Randleman, NC
City
Asheboro, NC
City
High Point, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem police officer injured in crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem police officer was injured in a crash involving their patrol car. A lieutenant told WXII 12 the officer was driving east on High Point Road with their lights and sirens on at the time. The patrol car collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Martindale Road.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Multiple juveniles pepper sprayed in Greensboro by school resource officer during fight at Southern Guilford High School, deputies say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple juveniles were pepper sprayed during a fight by a school resource officer on Friday night, according to a Guilford County Sheriff’s Office news release. Around 9 p.m., two juveniles got in a fight at a Southern Guilford High School football game. As deputies from the GCSO were making their way […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Missing teen out of Winston-Salem found safe

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: Jaylin Lewis was found safe Sunday night. PREVIOUS STORY: Winston-Salem police are searching for a missing teenaged boy. According to investigators, police are searching for 15-year-old Jaylin Lamont Lewis. Investigators said Lewis was last seen Sunday on Bon Air Avenue in Winston-Salem wearing a light...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Fairfield Inn#Sanitation#Mexican Food#Taco Bell#Food Drink#N Main St#Okinawa Japanese Express#Asheboro Burger King#Dairi O D8#Huddle House#Medos Italian Takeout#White Oak St#W Academy St#Waffle House
wfmynews2.com

Man dies after shooting on E. Florida St. in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Sunday, just before 4:30 a.m., Greensboro police officers responded to East Florida Street at US-29 after a call about shots fired. That's when officers found a gunshot victim with serious injuries. Police identified John Paul Christopher Walker, 42, as the victim in the shooting. Walker...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

‘Pushed’: Deaths of the Biltmore Hotel in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There are plenty of hotels throughout Greensboro, but there’s only one that includes this eyebrow-raising disclaimer: “The hotel does not advertise or make any claim to any kind ‘ghost’ or ‘paranormal’ activity at the property.” The Biltmore Hotel, located at 111 W. Washington St., is believed to be the oldest hotel […]
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Burger King
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FOX8 News

Victim identified in homicide on East Florida Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has been killed due to a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, police came to East Florida Street on the bridge over South O’Henry Boulevard/US-29 after getting a report of shots fired. At the scene, officers found a gunshot victim. […]
102.5 The Bone

Texas Pete hot sauce facing lawsuit for being made in North Carolina

LOS ANGELES — A class action lawsuit filed in California argues the company that makes Texas Pete hot sauce has been illegally marketing its product. The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles federal court, was filed on behalf of Phillip White, whose lawyers allege had purchased the hot sauce because he believed it was made in Texas, due to its name. In the lawsuit, attorneys argue that White wouldn’t have purchased the sauce had he known it is made in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA Today reported.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

7-Eleven robbed at gunpoint in Greensboro, suspects at-large

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police got a call to the 7-Eleven on West Market Street after a call about the business being robbed. Police said it happened on Sunday around 1:45 in the morning. Investigators said two men entered the convenient store and took an undisclosed amount of cash...
WFMY NEWS2

DWI rollover crash leaves Greensboro man injured in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A 20-year-old who was driving while impaired was taken to a hospital after a rollover crash in Burlington Friday night, according to police. The Burlington Police Department, the Burlington Fire Department, and Alamance County EMS crews got a call around 9:31 p.m. about a crash with injuries on South Mebane Street near Columbine Lane.
BURLINGTON, NC
The Courier-Tribune

The Courier-Tribune

944
Followers
216
Post
89K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Asheboro, NC from The Courier-Tribune.

 http://courier-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy