ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wonder Lake, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

DeKalb Woman Runs Into Spa Unit Trouble

A DeKalb woman contacted NBC 5 Responds after she said she was experiencing technical hiccups with her brand-new, $61,000 therapeutic spa unit. The woman said despite her repeated calls, the company that sold the unit would not get back to her or provide answers. But after NBC 5 Responds got...
DEKALB, IL
NBC Chicago

safest cities

A Chicago suburb was ranked among the safest cities in the country in a new ranking – and several Midwestern cities also made the cut.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wonder Lake, IL
Local
Illinois Society
NBC Chicago

‘STEW ‘- A Drama Exploring Unbreakable Bond Between Family Premieres in Chicago

"STEW," the latest play at Chicago's Theater Wit, takes place in the kitchen, where Mama, her daughters and granddaughters are awake early to prepare an important meal. “Secrets are revealed, things are brought to light, and its showing the love of family. But also, the struggle in you’re trying to hold it all together," said actress Jazzma Pryor, who plays Lillian.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

hollywood casino

Hollywood Casino plans to relocate its casinos in Aurora and Joliet, moving both from riverboat sites to land-based properties near major interstates, the entertainment facilities’ parent company announced Monday.
AURORA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nativity Lutheran Church
NBC Chicago

Watch: 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Finish Line

Note: Watch NBC Chicago's full 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon broadcast in the player above and finish-line camera videos in the players below. Did you or someone you know finish the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday, Oct. 9? Check out the finish line cam below, separated by time and taken between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on race day.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NBC Chicago

Ukraine-Russia Conflict

A group of over 200 Ukrainian-Americans rallied at Chicago’s Water Tower and Millennium Park on Monday, calling for more action to help Ukraine in its war against Russia after new strikes were launched in the conflict over the weekend.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

2 Seriously Injured When Metra Train Strikes Vehicle in Morgan Park

Two people sustained serious injuries when a train on Metra's Rock Island Line struck a vehicle Sunday afternoon in Chicago's Morgan Park community, authorities said. The collision was reported before 2 p.m. in the area of 111th Street and Marshfield. Two people were transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center with serious, but non-life threatening injuries, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Top Moments From the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon

The 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon was full of some incredible moments both on the course and on the sidelines. This year's finish line saw record-breaking finishes, an incredible story of survival, comradery and heartfelt announcements. Here's a look at some of the biggest, most surprising, heart-stopping and emotional...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Metra Service Halted Near Elmhurst After Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Train

Trains operating on Metra's Union Pacific West line have been stopped near Elmhurst after a train struck and killed a pedestrian, according to authorities. In a tweet at 3:46 p.m. Monday, the city of Elmhurst said first responders were on scene of a fatal pedestrian accident in the area of Cottage Hill Avenue and the nearby Union Pacific Railroad Crossing. People were asked to avoid the area as emergency personnel remained on the scene.
ELMHURST, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
76K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy