Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Nate, Tucker, and Chelsea must answer tough questionsCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
Y&R Spoilers For The Week of October 10: Confrontations and ConfessionsSoap HubGenoa City, WI
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Ashley and Esther return to The Young and the RestlessCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
The Young and the Restless Monday spoiler: Tucker crashes Skyle's special day and causes panic in Genoa CityCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
Related
Here's When Trick-or-Treating Will Start in the Chicago Area This Halloween
Spooks, giggles and candy galore will all find their way back into the Chicago area as Halloween creeps up. Trick-or-treaters will get to flood the streets for sweets Monday, Oct. 31. Here's a breakdown of the traditional trick-or-treating hours of several suburbs:. Algonquin: 3 to 7 p.m. Antioch: 4 to...
DeKalb Woman Runs Into Spa Unit Trouble
A DeKalb woman contacted NBC 5 Responds after she said she was experiencing technical hiccups with her brand-new, $61,000 therapeutic spa unit. The woman said despite her repeated calls, the company that sold the unit would not get back to her or provide answers. But after NBC 5 Responds got...
Peak Fall Colors Are Dawning in the Chicago Area, But They Won't Last Long
Pockets of vibrant colors are hitting flocks of foliage in Chicago and its neighboring areas as fall comfortably settles in. According to Smoky Mountains' 2022 Fall Foliage Map, which tracks and predicts when leaves are expected to change colors across the country, Chicago's rich, autumnal hues are inching closer to their prime.
safest cities
A Chicago suburb was ranked among the safest cities in the country in a new ranking – and several Midwestern cities also made the cut.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nightmare on Chicago Street to Take Over Elgin Ahead of Halloween
A Halloween event special to Elgin will make its return after the COVID-19 pandemic spurred it into a two-year hiatus. Nightmare on Chicago Street will transform the city into the scene of a zombie apocalypse, with paid actors and themed decorations to sell the gore. Ticketed guests — or apocalypse...
‘STEW ‘- A Drama Exploring Unbreakable Bond Between Family Premieres in Chicago
"STEW," the latest play at Chicago's Theater Wit, takes place in the kitchen, where Mama, her daughters and granddaughters are awake early to prepare an important meal. “Secrets are revealed, things are brought to light, and its showing the love of family. But also, the struggle in you’re trying to hold it all together," said actress Jazzma Pryor, who plays Lillian.
Daylight Saving Time Ends in Illinois in Less Than 1 Month
Days have been getting noticeably shorter in recent weeks, but in less than one month, clocks will take a leap backward as daylight saving time will officially come to an end for the year. Daylight saving time began in March, giving most Americans more daylight at the end of the...
hollywood casino
Hollywood Casino plans to relocate its casinos in Aurora and Joliet, moving both from riverboat sites to land-based properties near major interstates, the entertainment facilities’ parent company announced Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Passengers Endure 19-Hour Amtrak Train Trip From Detroit to Chicago
What was supposed to be a 5 1/2-hour rail trip from Detroit to Chicago turned into a 19-hour ordeal for passengers on an Amtrak train that lost power, leaving them without light, heat or running toilets. Wolverine Train 351 left Pontiac about 6 a.m. EDT Friday. Some passengers were so...
Chicago Suburb Named Among Safest US Cities for Trick-or-Treating. Read the Full List
With Halloween less than one month away, families will likely soon be plotting their route for trick-or-treating, figuring out where to go to have the most fun, and of course, score a generous amount of candy. Keeping candy-seekers safe will no doubt be an important factor. When it comes to...
Watch: 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Finish Line
Note: Watch NBC Chicago's full 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon broadcast in the player above and finish-line camera videos in the players below. Did you or someone you know finish the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday, Oct. 9? Check out the finish line cam below, separated by time and taken between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on race day.
Chicago Suburb, Midwest Cities Listed Among Safest in the Country in New Ranking
A Chicago suburb was ranked among the safest cities in the country in a new ranking - and several Midwestern cities also made the cut. Finance website Wallethub, released its list of safest cities in the U.S. Monday, and Aurora, Illinois, made the top 40. The west Chicago suburb ranked...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ukraine-Russia Conflict
A group of over 200 Ukrainian-Americans rallied at Chicago’s Water Tower and Millennium Park on Monday, calling for more action to help Ukraine in its war against Russia after new strikes were launched in the conflict over the weekend.
Here's What to Expect Heading into Bank of America Chicago Marathon Weekend
The 44th Bank of America Chicago Marathon will swing into action Sunday, sending more than 40,000 athletes throughout the city on a mission to cross the finish line. With preparations for the big day stirring in the area, there is a lot to soak in, including logistics like road closures, adjusted public transportation schedules and more.
2 Seriously Injured When Metra Train Strikes Vehicle in Morgan Park
Two people sustained serious injuries when a train on Metra's Rock Island Line struck a vehicle Sunday afternoon in Chicago's Morgan Park community, authorities said. The collision was reported before 2 p.m. in the area of 111th Street and Marshfield. Two people were transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center with serious, but non-life threatening injuries, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
Community Helps Chicago Police Track Down Man Accused of Punching Dog on Video
Multiple people are being credited for helping police find the individual seen on video repeatedly punching a dog in the city's Lincoln Park community, according to authorities. As first reported by Block Club Chicago, a man was captured on video Sept. 22 bringing his van to a screeching halt, grabbing...
Ukrainian-Americans in Chicago Hold Downtown Rally After of Russian Missile Strikes
A group of over 200 Ukrainian-Americans rallied at Chicago's Water Tower and Millennium Park on Monday, calling for more action to help Ukraine in its war against Russia after new strikes were launched in the conflict over the weekend. The demonstration followed a new round of missile and drone strikes...
Hunter's Moon Will Peak This Weekend. Here's When You Can See it Glow in Chicago
October's full moon will cast a glow imbued with tints of red and orange across Chicago this weekend — which is pretty on brand with spooky season. Dubbed as the Hunter's Moon, the celestial phenomenon will reach its peak illumination just before 4 p.m. Sunday. Similar to September's full...
Top Moments From the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon
The 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon was full of some incredible moments both on the course and on the sidelines. This year's finish line saw record-breaking finishes, an incredible story of survival, comradery and heartfelt announcements. Here's a look at some of the biggest, most surprising, heart-stopping and emotional...
Metra Service Halted Near Elmhurst After Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Train
Trains operating on Metra's Union Pacific West line have been stopped near Elmhurst after a train struck and killed a pedestrian, according to authorities. In a tweet at 3:46 p.m. Monday, the city of Elmhurst said first responders were on scene of a fatal pedestrian accident in the area of Cottage Hill Avenue and the nearby Union Pacific Railroad Crossing. People were asked to avoid the area as emergency personnel remained on the scene.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
76K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0