ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menomonie, WI

College football: UW-Stout offense in top form as WIAC play heats up

By Spencer Flaten Leader-Telegram staff
Leader-Telegram
Leader-Telegram
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DgEu6_0iPBULas00
UW-Stout's Sean Borgerding turns the corner against UW-Eau Claire on Oct. 1 in Menomonie. Photo by Branden Nall

It would be difficult for the UW-Stout football team to be doing better on offense than the Blue Devils already are. With a total of 139 points and 1,195 yards across their last two games, they've broken school records in back-to-back weeks.

The Blue Devils' offense found the end zone nine times in a 73-29 win against rival UW-Eau Claire last week. They did the same against Crown College the week prior. Their 66 points against Crown were a new program best, but it lasted only a week before being broken again.

Comments / 0

Related
Hudson Star-Observer

New Richmond punches ticket to playoffs

New Richmond needed to win one of its final two games to qualify for the playoffs, so why not get it out of the way on homecoming?. The Tigers clinched a postseason berth for the ninth straight season with a 28-14 homecoming win over Eau Claire North Friday, and head coach Reggie Larson said it was good to get it out of the way.
NEW RICHMOND, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

St. Croix Central punches playoff ticket with OT victory

The rivalry between the St. Croix Central and Baldwin-Woodville football teams resulted in an incredible game Friday night that stretched to overtime before Central quarterback Caden Wester hit Sam Fischer with a 22-yard touchdown pass to give the Panthers a 27-24 victory. The win propelled Central into a tie for...
HAMMOND, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

Somerset stung by one of MBC’s greatest comebacks

The Somerset football team looked to be in good shape, leading 52-20 in the third quarter of Friday’s home game against Amery. Then disaster struck. The Spartans made several critical mistakes and Amery turned unstoppable. The Warriors rallied from a 32-point deficit to beat Somerset, 62-58. This goes down as one of the highest scoring games in Middle Border Conference history.
SOMERSET, WI
mprnews.org

Giant pumpkins draw big crowds in Stillwater, Minn.

Competitive pumpkin growers gathered at the Stillwater Harvest Fest this weekend for its popular pumpkin weigh-off. Tanner Conway, from Austin, estimates his entry this year may be about 1,500 lbs. But getting the huge fruit there isn’t easy. He said other drivers can get really distracted as they pass him...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Menomonie, WI
Local
Wisconsin Football
Menomonie, WI
Football
Menomonie, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
wiproud.com

Wisconsin woman attacked, struck by arrow

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – One woman is hurt after deputies say she was struck by an arrow in the town of Washington. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office says a 9-1-1 call for the incident came in around 5:30 last night. The woman was treated on...
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Minnesotans suspected in Wisconsin catalytic converter theft arrested after 125 MPH police chase

MENOMONIE, Wis. – Authorities say two Minnesotans led police on a high-speed chase in western Wisconsin after they were seen stealing a catalytic converter.The Dunn County Sheriff's Office says police in Menomonie were called to a theft in progress on Stout Street early Wednesday morning.Deputies spotted the suspects' vehicle leaving the city and tried to pull them over, leading to a chase that reached speeds of more than 125 mph. Deputies soon backed off near the Pepin County line.Wisconsin state troopers saw the vehicle soon after and gave chase, with the suspects eventually crashing near Interstate 94 and Highway 128.Two men were arrested: a 49-year-old from St. Paul and a 45-year-old from Owatonna. Neither men were hurt in the crash.They are expected to be charged with multiple crimes, including theft of major vehicle parts, possession of burglary tools and meth possession.The sheriff's office is asking for anyone with more information on this case to leave an anonymous tip by calling 1-855-TIP-DUNN.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Uw#Football Team#American Football#Wiac#The Blue Devils#Uw Eau Claire#Crown College
WEAU-TV 13

Man dies in single-vehicle crash near Rice Lake Saturday

RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 53 near Rice Lake Saturday morning. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said that 79-year-old John Baier of Arkansaw died in the crash just south of Rice Lake. According to a release, deputies were notified...
RICE LAKE, WI
WausauPilot

1 dead in Hwy. 53 weekend crash

Police have identified the man who died Saturday on Hwy. 53 near Rice Lake as 79-year-old John Baier. Barron County Sheriff’s officials say the crash was reported at about 9 a.m. just south of Rice Lake. Police say Baier, of Arkansaw, Wis., was headed south when he lost control of his pickup, struck the guard rail and rolled his vehicle.
RICE LAKE, WI
drydenwire.com

Crash On HWY 53 Results In Death Of 79-Year-Old Wisconsin Man

BARRON COUNTY -- A single-vehicle crash that closed HWY 53 for nearly two hours on Saturday morning resulted in the death of a 79-year-old man, according to a press release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. On Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 9:15 a.m., the Barron County...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Minnesota

4-year-old Wisconsin boy dies after being hit by skid steer in Dunn County

PERU, Wis. -- A 4-year-old boy died after sustaining severe injuries Wednesday night when a skid steer hit him in rural Wisconsin.The Dunn County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident around 8:10 p.m. Responders provided medical care to the boy, but he died due to his injuries.Preliminary information suggests an adult family member was operating the skid steer when the child was hit and run over by the machine.The incident is under investigation.
DUNN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Waupaca man who ‘distributed roughly 40 lbs of meth’ throughout Wisconsin sentenced

WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 37-year-old formerly from Waupaca was sentenced on Friday for possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Justin Baumgardt pleaded guilty in June and at one point while being interviewed by officers he admitted to trafficking methamphetamine and estimated distributing roughly 40 pounds of methamphetamine in Wisconsin.
WAUPACA, WI
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Man seriously injured after possible explosion in Dakota County

DAKOTA COUNTY, Minn. -- A man was seriously injured and air lifted to a hospital after a possible explosion just south of Hastings.According to the Dakota County Sheriff, deputies were dispatched to the 19000 block of Rhoda Avenue in Dakota County on a report of a possible explosion around 3 p.m.When crews arrived, a man had already left; he was taking himself to the hospital but was intercepted near the Hastings Civic Arena and was air lifted to a Twin Cities hospital.The sheriff's office says there is no ongoing threat to the community, and they are investigating the incident.
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Woman shot with arrow in Eau Claire County Saturday

TOWN OF WASHINGTON (Eau Claire County), Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is hurt after being shot with an arrow Saturday evening in the Town of Washington in Eau Claire County. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office said that a 911 call about the shooting was received around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
valleynewslive.com

Missing Minnesota man found dead after rolling ATV

CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man from Center City, Minnesota has died after rolling an ATV in northern Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified just before 3:00 p.m. on October 1 of a man who was missing in the Foothills State Forest/Spider Lake ATV Recreation Area.
CENTER CITY, MN
wiproud.com

Terrifying details emerge in Chippewa Co. kidnapping case

CHIPPEWA COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Charges have now been filed against a man accused of kidnapping a Chippewa County teenager on Saturday, triggering an amber alert. 22-year-old Trevor Blackburn of Tennessee appeared in Chippewa County court yesterday afternoon for his initial appearance. He faces 10 felonies including kidnapping, seven...
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
Leader-Telegram

Leader-Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
5K+
Followers
186
Post
863K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Leader-Telegram

Comments / 0

Community Policy