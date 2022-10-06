College football: UW-Stout offense in top form as WIAC play heats up

UW-Stout's Sean Borgerding turns the corner against UW-Eau Claire on Oct. 1 in Menomonie. Photo by Branden Nall

It would be difficult for the UW-Stout football team to be doing better on offense than the Blue Devils already are. With a total of 139 points and 1,195 yards across their last two games, they've broken school records in back-to-back weeks.

The Blue Devils' offense found the end zone nine times in a 73-29 win against rival UW-Eau Claire last week. They did the same against Crown College the week prior. Their 66 points against Crown were a new program best, but it lasted only a week before being broken again.