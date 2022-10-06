ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

CBS Sports

Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation: What to know after Green speaks for first time since incident

Whether verbal or physical, altercations between teammates come with the territory of sports at any level, from pee-wee to professional. However, there's a level of respect that needs to be maintained, and the line is different for every team. It's clear that Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green crossed that line when he got into a physical altercation with teammate Jordan Poole during practice on Wednesday, which he and the team have since confirmed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

5 takeaways from Phoenix Suns dropping Monday's preseason game at Denver

The Phoenix Suns dropped to 1-2 in preseason play after Monday's 107-105 loss at Denver after having a nine-point lead early in the second half. Devin Booker paced the Suns with 20 points on 5-of-17 shooting (2-of-9 from 3). Deandre Ayton posted a double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds while Mikal Bridges added 14 points, hitting 3-of-5 from deep. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Wizards' Bradley Beal: Enters health and safety protocols

Beal has entered the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols and won't play against the Hornets on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The loss of Beal certainly hurts the Wizards, but it's only preseason and chances are he wasn't going to see heavy minutes, either. With Beal not playing against the Hornets and possibly more, Will Barton and Delon Wright might see more time in the upcoming contests, though Beal should be recovered for Opening Night against the Pacers on Oct. 19.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Doubtful for Monday's contest

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said Murray (thigh) is doubtful for Monday's preseason contest against the Suns, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports. Murray left Friday's preseason game against the Bulls due to left thigh soreness and will likely be sidelined for at least one additional contest. After Monday's matchup, the Nuggets have two more preseason games before they open the regular season against the Jazz on Oct. 19, but it's unclear if Murray will be available for any of those exhibition contests.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Joe Maddon claims Angels GM ordered him to pull Mike Trout mid-game, leading to fight

Weeks prior to being fired as the Los Angeles Angels manager, Joe Maddon allegedly "blew up" at general manager Perry Minasian after Minasian called to the dugout during a game and demanded Mike Trout be removed from the field. Maddon, who details his account of things in a book he co-authored with Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci, claims that Minasian made the call -- literally -- during an Angels blowout win on May 9.
MLB
CBS Sports

Tom Brady roughing-the-passer controversy: NFL officials explain call against Falcons in Week 5

The Falcons' efforts to come back against the Buccaneers on Sunday were thwarted in part by a controversial third-down roughing-the-passer penalty against Tom Brady. Fans and analysts across the NFL had no trouble calling the flag unnecessary, seeing as Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett delivered a textbook takedown of the star quarterback, whose head made no contact with either Jarrett or the field in the process. But referee Jerome Boger told the media after Sunday's game that the only thing unnecessary about the situation was Jarrett's way of taking Brady to the ground.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: Clemson jumps Michigan as Tennessee, UCLA surge in new college football rankings

The new college football rankings are going to look different after Week 6 as more than a handful of teams from the AP Top 25 took losses, leaving voters with several interesting debates for their updated ballots. Though No. 1 Alabama was battling all the way to the final seconds against Texas A&M and No. 2 Georgia got off to a slow start against Auburn, there's unlikely to be a change at the top of the rankings. Where it gets interesting is just outside the top three where Clemson and Tennessee are surging, potentially poised to move up within the top 10.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Considered doubtful for Monday

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said Jokic (wrist) is doubtful to play in Monday's preseason game against the Suns, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports. Though the reigning two-time NBA MVP was able to go through most of Sunday's practice, he wasn't on the sideline for the live portions while he continues to protect his injured right wrist. The issue isn't considered anything that is expected to limit Jokic by the time the Nuggets open their regular-season slate Oct. 19 against the Jazz, but it's unclear if the star center will play in any of the team's remaining three exhibition contests.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

College football scores, schedule, NCAA top 25 rankings, games today: Clemson, USC, Oregon in action

Week 6 of the college football season brings a massive slate of pivotal conference games with 23 ranked teams taking the field on Saturday. Among the highlights are three games pitting ranked teams against each other as the midway point of the 2022 season approaches with league and national title contenders seeking to separate themselves from the pack.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Warriors' Stephen Curry: Struggles from deep in loss

Curry posted 24 points (9-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 25 minutes in Sunday's 124-121 loss against the Lakers. Curry had some problems from beyond the arc, but at this point of his career and knowing this is just a preseason game, this shouldn't affect any of his status as an elite shooter and one of the best fantasy players regardless of the format. He has had two poor shooting performances so far in the preseason, but he's just getting ready for the start of the campaign against the Lakers on Oct. 18.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Christian McCaffrey trade rumors: Bills, Broncos among six logical landing spots for Panthers star RB

Now that the Panthers have pulled the plug on the Matt Rhule regime, teams are already "sniffing around" Carolina to gauge the availability of young playmakers, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones. That includes, most notably, star running back Christian McCaffrey. While the Panthers can refuse such inquiries, the expectation around the NFL, per The Washington Post, is that they'll be willing to listen, if not eat salary to facilitate certain trades.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Sports

Eagles' Jason Kelce: Managing sprained ankle

Kelce sustained a low-ankle sprain during Sunday's win over Arizona, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports. Although Kelce was forced out of Sunday's matchup due to his ankle injury, he didn't sound too concerned about the issue after the game. He'll undergo an MRI to determine the grade of the sprain, while Cam Jurgens should see increased playing time if Kelce misses any games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Falcons' Feleipe Franks: Sees career-high 30 offensive snaps

With Kyle Pitts (hamstring) sidelined, Franks saw a career-high 30 offensive snaps during Sunday's 21-15 loss to Tampa Bay but failed to haul in either of his two targets. Franks transitioned from quarterback to tight end this offseason and has slowly developed into a trustworthy option for the Falcons. With Pitts sidelined, he saw the second most offensive snaps among Atlanta's tight ends and garnered one more target than Anthony Firkser and Parker Hesse. However, both of Franks' pass-catching opportunities came on downfield shots and neither of them were close to being completed. Regardless, Franks' development is certainly worth monitoring, especially if Pitts remains sidelined for an extended period.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Braves' Max Fried: Cleared for postseason opener

Atlanta manager Brian Snitker confirmed that Fried (illness) will start Game 1 of the team's National League Division Series with the Phillies on Tuesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. Fried exited his final start of the regular season Sept. 30 with an illness, but he likely would have been available...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Astros vs. Mariners: TV channel, time, prediction, live stream odds, pitching matchup for ALDS Game 1

The division-rival Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners are set to meet Tuesday afternoon in Game 1 of the best-of-five American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park, home of the Astros. The Astros, because they won the AL Wast and finished as one of the top two division winners (along with the second-seed Yankees), earned a first-round bye and come into this series with their rotation lined up as they choose and on five days of rest. As for the Mariners, they earned a wild-card berth (and their first postseason bid since 2001) and advanced to the second round with a two-game sweep over the Toronto Blue Jays in the Wild Card Series. They come in on two days of rest.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

College football Week 6 winners, losers, overreactions: Backup QBs fall flat, Tennessee poised to stun Alabama

A backup quarterback being forced to enter the starting role can rarely be considered an ideal scenario, reserves in the SEC getting their shot served as the perfect example on Saturday. Alabama backup quarterback Jalen Milroe, for example, committed three turnovers to barely escape unranked Texas A&M 24-20 on the final play of the game as he filled in for the injured reigning Heisman winner Bryce Young.
COLLEGE SPORTS

