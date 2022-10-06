ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Anti-Semitic materials found in various locations in Cheyenne

By Wyoming Tribune Eagle staff
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xvWnk_0iPBUEPn00

CHEYENNE – There have been scattered reports from various locations here of residents receiving anti-Semitic literature in recent days where they live, according to officials' comments and to interviews with those who said they were affected.

A new resident to the area, a state lawmaker and a journalist for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle were among those who said they were affected. All of those individuals claim at least some Jewish ancestry.

The Anti-Defamation League says it is investigating, and similar materials were in the past received elsewhere, including in Colorado.

“The fliers play on all of the old anti-Jewish conspiracies, as well as a few new ones related to 9/11, COVID, immigration, etc.,” wrote Jeremy Shaver, senior associate regional director of the ADL’s local region, in an email on Tuesday to the WTE. On Twitter, the group wrote that it “condemns the hateful, anti-Semitic fliers distributed in Cheyenne. We commend community members for speaking up and clearly stating that hate is not a Wyoming value.”

Based on information from local authorities, it appears the Ziploc-type bags were left near the homes of people in Cheyenne, although not necessarily in the surrounding county outside of the city.

The Cheyenne Police Department has "received other reports of this issue," wrote Public Information Officer Alexandra Farkas in a Tuesday email to the WTE. "We will continue to monitor for any violation of the law."

As of Thursday, the CPD had "received approximately 5 calls related to this issue," the department's spokesperson wrote. "The information we have received appears to be coming from various residential locations."

The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office has not received any similar reports, Capt. Kevin James said on Thursday.

One lawmaker also got the items, he confirmed, following a story in Cowboy State Daily.

Rep. Jared Olsen, R-Cheyenne, thinks that "shedding light on" this "matters and helps," he wrote in an email Tuesday to the WTE. "I am even now more convinced that the targets were not randomly selected."

Regarding the baggies blaming Jews for things like the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, the legislator said he had "gathered nearly 30 bags Sunday morning."

