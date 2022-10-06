Delegation seeks federal funds for crab assessment

Late last month Maryland’s 10-member delegation to Capitol Hill sent a request to the leaders of the U.S. Department of Commerce “to initiate a new benchmark stock assessment for the Chesapeake Bay blue crab population, in line with the recommendations of leading scientists and fisheries managers.”

The request for funds from two initiatives — the Inflation Reduction Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act — comes after the lowest-ever blue crab population estimates in this year’s winter dredge survey.