Delegation seeks federal funds for crab assessment

By By MARTY MADDEN
Bay Times & Record Observer
 4 days ago
Late last month Maryland’s 10-member delegation to Capitol Hill sent a request to the leaders of the U.S. Department of Commerce “to initiate a new benchmark stock assessment for the Chesapeake Bay blue crab population, in line with the recommendations of leading scientists and fisheries managers.”

The request for funds from two initiatives — the Inflation Reduction Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act — comes after the lowest-ever blue crab population estimates in this year’s winter dredge survey.

The Kent Island Bay Times and the Record-Observer have been serving Queen Anne's County since 1963 and 1824, respectively.

