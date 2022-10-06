ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Antonio Brown Takes Another Shot at Tom Brady Over Marital Issues With Gisele Bundchen

Antonio Brown has been making waves on Twitter recently. Earlier this month, he made waves after a video of him exposing himself in the pool while in Dubai back in May surfaced. Then, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneer shared a pic of himself with Tom Brady’s soon-to-be ex-wife Gisele Bundchen. It’s an older pic as the two were celebrating the Bucs’ win in Super Bowl 55. But still … the timing said it all.
Tampa, FL
WATCH: Alabama State Head Coach Rejects Deion Sanders’ Postgame Hug During Heated Exchange

Jackson State Tigers (5-0) head football coach Deion Sanders was given the cold shoulder following his team’s 26-12 victory over the Alabama State Hornets (3-3) on Saturday. Just as the Tigers finished playing spoiler on homecoming day for the Hornets, Deion Sanders made his way out to midfield to shake hands with opposing head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. Shake hands they did, but that is where the cordialness stopped. Deion Sanders attempted to hug Robinson Jr., who placed his hand on Sanders’ chest and shrugged him off. Sanders’ shocked face told the entire story.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Big Ram Nearly Knocks Competitor Out Cold With Absolutely Brutal Head-butt: VIDEO

In this video footage posted to Instagram, two rams butt heads multiple times until one ram is nearly knocked out after a few brutal blows. In the video, the two rams stand in front of each other, ready to charge. However, the ram on the left of the screen repeatedly bests its challenger. It runs up and knocks the other ram down with a devastating blow. The second hit may have been the most brutal, knocking it down again. The third charge saw the ram on the right step out of the way to avoid the hit.
Johnny Manziel Joins College Football Fans in Roasting Texas A&M’s Final Play Call Against Alabama

Former Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel, along with college football fans everywhere, jumped on that final play by Texas A&M against top-ranked Alabama. With three seconds on the clock, Texas A&M had one throw into the end zone to knock off No. 1 Alabama. Aggie quarterback Haynes King threw incomplete for receiver Evan Stewart. The Aggie wideout had to come back for the ball. Even if he caught the ball, there was a good chance the Bama defense would’ve stopped him short.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Tom Brady
Julio Jones
NFL Fans Slam Ref for ‘Embarrassing’ Roughing the Passer Penalty on Tom Brady

Oh my goodness. Tom Brady does get all the calls. How else do you explain a late flag thrown against Atlanta for a phantom roughing-the-passer penalty?. The play in question came late in the fourth quarter as the Falcons had closed the score to 21-15. All Atlanta needed to go was get the ball back. The Falcons started the fourth quarter down 21-0. So they were on a roll in the final few minutes.
ATLANTA, GA
Sunday Night Football Fans React to Ravens Kicker Justin Tucker’s Legendary Celebration

Justin Tucker is the best kicker in the NFL today, if not the entire history of the league. And he knows it. Tucker, the most accurate kicker in league history (91.2%), is once again having a stellar season. Those watching the Baltimore Ravens (2-2) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (2-2) on “Sunday Night Football” were reminded again of his brilliant talents. Midway through the third quarter with the game knotted at 10, Tucker stepped up to attempt a 58-yard field goal.
BALTIMORE, MD
Aaron Rodgers Not Pleased With Talk Coming Out of Packers Locker Room

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers‘ (3-2) first ever trip to London on Sunday was spoiled by the New York Giants (4-1), 27-22. Playing as a 9-point favorite at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Green Bay allowed 17 unanswered points in the second half to squander a victory. Jaire Alexander, the Packers’ star cornerback, downplayed Green Bay’s defensive performance after the game. Alexander, however, said he would be worried if they lay an egg in Week 6 against the New York Jets (3-2).
GREEN BAY, WI
Monday Night Football Fans Can’t Believe There’s No ManningCast for Chiefs-Raiders

What, no ManningCast for Monday Night Football. Please, ESPN, say this is a mistake. That’s basically the collective reaction of social media as they flipped on the television or favorite streaming app to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play host to the Las Vegas Raiders for Monday Night Football. The Manning Bros — Peyton and Eli — aren’t doing their popular NFL show as part of the football simulcast. Instead, it’s all Troy Aikman and Joe Buck.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Antonio Brown’s Tom Brady-Gisele Bundchen Post Gets Heated Twitter Reaction

Antonio Brown ruffled some feathers with a tweet he shared. He posted a photo making fun of Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s reported marital issues. At the beginning of the month, fans of NFL star Tom Brady began to speculate about his marriage. PEOPLE reported that he and his wife, model Gisele Bundchen, have been meeting with a divorce attorney for “a while,” according to an unnamed source.
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

