FOX Reno
More than $7 million worth of marijuana seized from grow site in eastern Nevada
LINCOLN COUNTY, Nev. (KRNV & KRXI) — Three men are behind bars after more than 8,700 pounds of marijuana was seized from an illegal grow site in eastern Nevada. Multiple agencies conducted a removal operation on Sept. 18 on an illegal outdoor grow site located in a remote wilderness area in Lincoln County.
FOX Reno
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada asking for Thanksgiving food donations
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada is calling on community members to donate Thanksgiving food for people in need this holiday season. CCNN and the Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows are teaming up for a Thanksgiving food basket drive for families in need in addition to their annual Thanksgiving feast.
FOX Reno
7-year-old killed in Utah crash, authorities say
DUCK CREEK VILLAGE, Utah (KUTV) — A 7-year-old has died after a crash in Utah, according to the state's department of public safety. Officials said a 2008 GMC pickup truck was traveling westbound on State Route 14 near mile marker 27 in Kane County at approximately 6:10 p.m. EDT on Friday.
